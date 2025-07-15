Farrow & Ball is arguably the most popular and well-known paint brand on the market, and one with a high level of authority in the field. But many other, perhaps lesser-known paint brands are just as good that you should know about, especially since they often offer extremely similar alternatives for Farrow & Ball shades – even such cult favourites like the Farrow & Ball Sulking Room Pink.

I, along with the rest of the Ideal Home team, love Farrow & Ball and its range of highly pigmented, high-quality paint ideas, just like everybody else – and I love seeing how people decorate with Farrow & Ball’s popular Sulking Room Pink shade. But it’s always good to know what else is out there.

For one, some of the alternatives for Farrow & Ball and Sulking Room Pink in particular can be more readily available and affordable, or the exact shade of one of them might be closer to what you’re looking for.

‘Sulking Room Pink remains one of Farrow & Ball’s standout shades,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director of The Paint Shed, a Farrow & Ball stockist. ‘We see consistent demand, and it continues to feature heavily in design inspiration, particularly on platforms like Pinterest. It’s so popular because it’s a great gateway into colour. Its muted blush tone is not far from neutral, making it appealing to those who want to experiment with colour without committing to bolder trending shades.’

Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's home improvement and renovation specialist, describes the shade as ‘a muted, complex rose shade with a powdery softness that leans more toward a dusky mauve than a traditional pink. It has a deep, grown-up character that makes it look sophisticated instead of saccharine, thanks to its subtle grey undertones. This makes it incredibly versatile for both contemporary and period properties.’

It also happens to be one of the best Farrow & Ball shades for small rooms. And the same goes for these 4 alternatives…

1. Blush by Little Greene

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Similarly to Farrow & Ball, Little Greene is also a British, heritage paint brand. And based solely on brand image, I’d say Little Greene is the closest alternative to Farrow & Ball with a similar look and feel.

‘In terms of quality, a brand like Little Greene really shines with its rich pigments and long-lasting durability,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘You will not be sacrificing style or performance with this option.’

The option in question that’s closest to Farrow & Ball’s Sulking Room Pink is Little Greene’s Blush. ‘Little Greene’s Blush has that lovely dusty warmth, but it leans a bit more towards coral, which really brings a cheerful vibe,’ Sienna adds.

2. Flora’s Tale by Earthborn

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Earthborn is a wonderful brand of eco-friendly paints which don’t sacrifice on performance or style. And its library of 70 shades also offers an almost perfect match for Farrow & Ball’s popular pink called Flora’s Tale.

‘Our alternative would be Flora’s Tale from our classic colour range,’ says Bailey Oates, colour expert at Earthborn. ‘A deep, dusky pink, it is a whimsical yet rich shade that has soft, floral roots balanced with deep, earthy tones that give a timeless quality and richness. This shade has proven really popular thanks to its versatility. Soft pinks such as Flora’s Tale are almost the new neutral, providing a great backdrop for a variety of schemes, whilst also being a powerful colour on its own.’

3. Pink 08 by Lick

(Image credit: Lick)

Lick was started only in 2019, but the offering of this relatively young brand already spans an impressive 100 shades for its customers to choose from. A big advocate for colour drenching and bold use of colour in interiors, Ideal Home regularly turns to this cool brand and its director of interior design and author of Master the Art of Colour (available at Amazon), Tash Bradley for expert advice.

‘If you’re looking for an alternative muted rose pink, Lick’s Pink 08 is a super exciting option and one our design community loves. It’s a dusty mid-tone pink with yellow and brown undertones, giving it a warm, comforting, cocooning feel that is earthy rather than sugary,' says Tash.

'It’s quickly becoming one of our most popular pinks thanks to its versatility and timeless appeal. These pinks work beautifully across the home – from colour-drenched bedrooms to kitchen cabinets (which more and more of my clients are asking for) and can even transform a dark and gloomy hallway into a warm and inviting space,’ she explains.

4. Pressed Petal by Dulux

(Image credit: Dulux)

To be fair, you’ve likely already heard of Dulux - but while Farrow & Ball is often perceived as very stylish and pretty, Dulux can be seen as more utilitarian. But its extensive shade offering can easily compete with the likes of Farrow & Ball, and it even includes the perfect alternative for Sulking Room Pink called Pressed Petal.

‘For those looking to create an earthy, warm atmosphere while injecting the joy and positivity of pink, look no further than Dulux Pressed Petal,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

‘Sophisticated and chic, warming yet fresh, it’s a shade that works beautifully to reinvigorate any room in the home. It’s especially perfect for family hubs like the living room or kitchen – uplifting enough to be a backdrop for dinner parties and mealtimes, while cosy enough to spur that warm, fuzzy feeling. It’s the colour equivalent of a group hug with your longest friends.’

Michael at The Paint Shed concludes with a final piece of advice, ‘It’s important to choose paint based on the needs of your project. Think about the finish and the formula first. For example, Farrow & Ball’s interior paints are known for their rich pigmentation and stunning signature shades, ideal for interior walls in kitchens, bathrooms, or high-traffic areas. However, if you're painting a surface like a front door or exterior woodwork, you might want a tougher, more weather-resistant formula.’