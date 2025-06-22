Experts reveal the best spots to put an air purifier in a kitchen for maximum odour-busting impact

If you have an air purifier, chances are it's working hard in your kitchen. But have you considered that it could be in the wrong spot? Knowing where to place an air purifier in a kitchen is key to making sure it's doing its job properly.

After all, the best air purifiers are designed to remove unwanted smells, fumes and airborne pollutants, especially those that spread through your home as a result of everyday cooking. But, here's the catch (and it's worth knowing before you buy an air purifier) – they only work effectively if you use them correctly.

That's why the Ideal Home team test all air purifiers in the kitchen, and that includes our bacon test (yep, it's a thing!), as part of our air purifier testing process. And to help you get the best results, we've asked air purifier experts to share their top tips for where to place an air purifier in a kitchen – and why it might not be where you think...

1. Close to the cooker (but not too close!)

Let's face it, if you're using an air purifier in your kitchen, one of the reasons (if not the main reason) is to get rid of lingering cooking smells. So, it's natural to want to place your air purifier next to the source of those odours. But experts warn that placing it too close to the cooker could actually reduce its effectiveness, or even cause damage.

'Don’t place your air purifier directly next to the cooker as this is ground-zero for smoke, oil particles and steam,' explains Katie Lilywhite, air treatment expert at AO.com. 'You’d be better off putting it a few feet away, as you could potentially clog it with grease from your cooking,' she says.

This advice is echoed by Chris Michael, co-founder of Meaco, who agrees that proximity matters.

'If cooking creates smoke or strong odours, it is best to place the purifier closer to the cooking area, but not so close that it might be exposed to heat, splashes or steam,' he advises.

Chris Michael Social Links Navigation Managing Director of Meaco Chris has been advising on humidity solutions and dehumidifiers since 1991 and is well known within the dehumidifier industry across the world as a lead on innovation and sustainability. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Chris is committed to helping provide low-energy and low-noise solutions appliances that improve the lives of customers.

2. On the kitchen worktop

If your kitchen allows it, placing your air purifier on a small worktop or countertop can make a noticeable difference.

'Air purifiers tend to work better when they’re roughly around three to five feet off the ground so they can capture any contaminants where they linger most,' advises Katie.

That said, it's not a one-size-fits-all rule. Like choosing whether air purifiers are better placed on the floor or a desk, it really depends on the size of the unit. Larger air purifiers tend to be better placed on the floor, believes Lars Dunberger, head of technology at Blueair.

'While smaller, countertop-sized models may be suitable for targeted use in smaller spaces, air purifiers are typically more effective when placed on the floor, as this allows them to capture heavier particles that settle lower in the room. This is especially true in kitchens, where smoke and odours are at play,' he says.

Lars Dunberger Social Links Navigation Head of Technology at Blueair Lars has been working for Blueair for 8 years, starting out as an R&D engineer and working his way up to head of technology. His time at Blueair has given him a vast and comprehensive knowledge of all things indoor air quality and filtration including its benefits and the technology that best provides a clean indoor environment.

3. Away from open windows and vents

It's natural to want to crack open the windows while cooking to let fresh air in, but if you do, make sure your air purifier isn't positioned too close to them. While air purifiers work with windows open, you'll generally see best results in a controlled airflow environment.

'When using an air purifier, windows should be closed,' says Stephan Lang, residential product specialist at Daikin UK. 'This is because they have a larger volume of air to deal with, and the unfiltered air from outside will contain pollutants.'

Stephan also warns that open windows also make the unit work harder, reducing its life expectancy as well as increasing energy costs.

Additionally, you should also be careful not to place the air purifier anywhere that blocks the air vents in your kitchen.

4. In an open, well-ventilated area

Another golden rule when it comes to placing an air purifier in a kitchen is to ensure it's in an open, well-ventilated area. In fact, experts advise that there should be at least 10cm clearance around the unit to allow proper airflow in and out.

'The most central positioning in the room is a great way to encourage efficient air flow and draw in air from all directions, ensuring that all corners of the room benefit from clean air,' says Lars.

Steer clear of enclosed or cluttered spots as this could restrict the unit's airflow. 'Avoid putting the purifier under cabinets or inside cupboards, as this blocks airflow and reduces performance,' advises Chris from Meaco.

This may mean that you have to move other kitchen appliances, cookbooks, crockery, or even plants out of the way to use your air purifier in the kitchen, but it will be worth it for the improved air quality.

5. Near the kitchen bin

'Position your air purifier near common sources of indoor pollutants for maximum effectiveness,' recommends Stephan from Daikin.

And one thing you might not realise is that the kitchen bin is one of the biggest culprits, so popping your air purifier near here can help to neutralise lingering odours.

'Air purifiers with filters that include an activated carbon layer are particularly great for eliminating odours, so positioning these near kitchen bins or even cat litter boxes is a great way of keeping your kitchen odour free,' advises Lars.

You'll just need to make sure you have enough clearance around the air purifier for proper air flow, and avoid spots where it could be exposed to spills or moisture from the bin.

FAQS

Where should you not put an air purifier?

Placement is key when it comes to getting the most out of your air purifier, and there are a few spots to steer clear of.

'Avoid placing your air purifier next to any of your appliances like a kettle or hob as this puts your appliance at risk of moisture or steam damage,' warns Katie from AO. 'Similarly, a window ledge or placing it in direct sunlight could equally play havoc with its internal sensors.'

Other no-go areas include places where the unit inlets or air outlet is obstructed, or combustion based heating or other high temperature devices and away from any TVs or radios.

How do I purify the air in my kitchen?

Still wondering if air purifiers are worth it? When it comes to tackling lingering cooking smells and kitchen fumes, they're real game-changers.

If you can, opt for one with a combined HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter to capture airborne grease and allergens, and an activated carbon filter to neutralise stubborn odours. Just make sure you don't neglect to change the filter regularly!

It's also important to keep your kitchen ventilated by using your extractor fan. 'It’s not just a noisy gimmick, it is a vital appliance to help suck out the moisture, smoke and any cooking smells before they spread and potentially roost,' says Katie. 'Keep yours on when you’re cooking and be sure to turn this off after so your air purifier can do the heavy lifting without interference.'

There you have it, an expert-approved list of where to place an air purifier in a kitchen to get the best results. Let us know if you have a favourite kitchen-spot for your air purifier?!