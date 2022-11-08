Protect your home this winter with Ring's stylish security solutions

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the nights get longer and the clocks go back, now more than ever, we crave time in our cosy homes. Yet with the turn of the seasons, our thoughts can turn towards our home and loved ones staying safe and fully protected.

We've spoken to Dave Ward, Managing Director of UK and International at Ring (opens in new tab), to find out more about how smart security can give you that all-important peace of mind this winter.

'Most people have the basics of security already on their front door - a security chain, a peephole or a double lock,' explains Dave. 'But these can fall short if you’re not at home to secure the chain or check the peephole. That means whether you're at work, visiting friends and family or simply out doing the shopping, you won’t know what's going on around your home.’

(Image credit: Ring)

This is where smart security comes into play. Having either one, or a mixture, of a video doorbell, indoor or outdoor cameras and an alarm can offer you peace of mind 24/7.

'Some people feel ‘smart’ security can sound a little too overwhelming, technical or expensive,' admits Dave. 'It’s one of the reasons why Ring offers a range of devices that are specifically designed to be simple to install, easy to use and for a variety of budgets and home types.'

One of Ring’s most well-known devices is its Video Doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 (opens in new tab) is battery-powered and doesn’t require a drill - so it can be installed by anyone, and you can get going straight away. Plus, there’s no need to worry about it looking out of place on your front door. You can choose from a selection of brightly-coloured faceplates for added style, or blend it into your wall with a neutral tone.

(Image credit: Ring)

As well as seeing who or what (urban foxes, that was directed at you), is at your door from wherever you are, Ring’s Two-Way Talk feature means you can speak directly to unexpected visitors directly through the Ring app. The feature also comes in handy for keeping package deliveries secure when you’re out, by asking couriers and postal workers to leave parcels in a safe place.

'It’s also empowering to know that you’re in control of your device,' adds Dave. 'If you switch the layout or style of your property, you can place our battery-powered devices in any part of your home if you choose, or even take it with you if you move out.'

(Image credit: Ring)

And if you want to protect your whole home, whether that’s Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (opens in new tab), Alarm (opens in new tab) and a Video Doorbell, you won’t need separate apps. You can keep all devices linked together in the super sleek Ring app. Plus, you can set your notifications to receive motion detection alerts, so there’s no need to keep checking to see what’s happening at home.

'The Ring app empowers you to be in total control of your security set-up, and you can personalise your settings to when you're home or away.' adds Dave. 'This control applies to the set-up of your house too. If you want to freshen up the style of your property over Christmas, you have the freedom to switch Ring's battery-powered devices to any part of your home. Or if you're moving, you can even take your devices along to your next property.'

Find out more about Ring's suite of products for the whole home on their website, or by checking out the Ring Facebook page (opens in new tab).