Find appliance noises irritating? This is what you need to look for to ensure a quieter home
Don't make any purchases without making this check
Ever heard of Quiet Mark? Perhaps you've seen its logo on appliances when browsing at your local Currys? Well, if a peaceful life is something you're keen on having, then you need to familiarise yourself with that little logo before you consider splashing the cash on a new appliance.
A budget usually narrows down the options available to you when buying an appliance. Functionality is often the next important factor in helping you choose your ideal model, followed by its aesthetics. You might narrow down a few models you like the look of and then see if any have featured on one of our 'what to buy' reviews.
But whereabouts does noise come on your list? For many, the noise a machine makes might not even be spared a single thought, but ignoring this important factor can leave you with a machine that is at best disruptive, or worst, maddening.
That, my friends, is where Quiet Mark can help.
What is Quiet Mark?
It's well documented that excessive or repetitive noise can cause physical and mental distress, which, in turn, can affect health and wellbeing.
'In our fast-paced lives, vibrancy is exciting and necessary,' explains Poppy Szkiler, founder and CEO of Quiet Mark, 'but this heightened state can only be of value if there is also the opportunity to enjoy calm, quiet, and the chance to switch off to recharge – especially in the refuge of your own home.'
Noise, or the lack of it, is a family business for Poppy. Her grandfather John Connell OBEfounded the Noise Abatement Society in 1959, which her mother now runs. In 2011, Poppy founded Quiet Mark along to support the charity's work and offer solutions to the issue of excessive noise. Quiet Mark's aim is to offer a single hub where consumers and tradespeople can find third-party-checked machines, equipment and tech that all operate at lower decibel levels.
Quiet Mark is an independent body associated with the charity, the UK Noise Abatement Society. Quiet Mark tests and analyses the sound performance of a wide range of household appliances and technology, as well as building and commercial products.
If a product operates below a certain decibel threshold for the product category without sacrificing functionality, it will receive Quiet Mark certification.
Why is it important?
While it’s fairly easy to understand the benefits of having a quiet appliance, there are many reasons why looking for the Quiet Mark might need to be top of your wish list.
Take open-plan living, for instance. The kitchen might be the heart of your home, but if your washing machine makes a racket during the spin cycle, you might have to postpone putting a wash on when you’re watching TV or having dinner.
And, if you live in a flat, you won’t make friends with your neighbours if you have a habit of making 6am smoothies in a noisy blender.
‘It’s not just loud sounds that infuriate,’ explains Poppy. ‘The low constant hum of a boiler in the bedroom may also have a similar effect of irritation and possible sleep deprivation. By choosing quieter technology and effective acoustic solutions, a peaceful backdrop can be created to de-stress and rebalance well-being at home, work, and in every living space.'
So, if you're looking for ways how to soundproof your kitchen or if having a completely silent bedroom at night is the only way you can get a good night's sleep, always check to see if the appliances you buy feature Quiet Mark certification.
Quiet Mark endorsed appliances that Ideal Home has tested
Despite its mighty 950-watt motor, our Magimix 4200xl review noted that ‘...while it’s not a quiet machine, we did agree that the noise it makes is not annoying and does not create much of a disturbance in the kitchen.' It also features in our top-rated best food processors guide.
Unlike many best kettles that can sound like an aeroplane taking off, the Dualit Classic boils water in almost hushed tones, with our reviewer saying…‘we found that the noise this kettle makes isn’t disruptive.’
The process of extracting polluted air and recycling it to produce purified air can be a noisy one. Our sleep editor Amy Lockwood personally tested the Blueair Blue Max 3250i air purifier, describing it as ‘very quiet’. In fact, it's so good, it snatched the top spot from all the best air purifiers we tested.
What sort of products feature the Quiet Mark?
According to Poppy, 'Approximately 9% of models currently on the market achieve Quiet Mark certification.' Which obviously isn't a big number. But some areas naturally have a greater concentration of products that make noise than others.
Let's start with the kitchen. This is the room where the most noise offenders live, with washing machines, tumble dryers, and washer dryers some of the biggest problems. Second to those, you have coffee machines and grinders, cooker hoods and extractors, food prep machines, from blenders to processors.
Other machines, like fridge freezers, ovens, kettles, juicers, and even ice cream machines, all can make a fair bit of noise, so if a peaceful space is what you're after, Quiet Mark has awarded a selection of products their certification.
Around the home, air purifiers, fans, and dehumidifiers can be noisy, too, as can floor, carpet, and vacuum cleaners. Going outdoors, remarkably, a quiet lawnmower and a hushed garden power tool do actually exist, while beauty and grooming also get a look in, with quiet hairdryers and toothbrushes among other products that have won Quiet Mark certification.
Finally, extending out from just appliances, Quiet Mark has endorsed products including acoustic furniture, flooring, and panelling, and even curtains and blinds.
What to look for
'When you buy an appliance there is no indication of how loud it is,' explains Poppy, 'but when you see the purple Quiet Mark Certified badge on product packaging, or online on a product page, you have the assurance instantly that the product has been tested and verified by acoustic experts and has been found to be amongst the quietest of that type currently on the market.'
So if you’re keen on having a machine that does the job without making a song and dance about it, look for the badge on packaging or online.
This article first appeared inthe Ideal Home May 2025 issue. Subscribe and save here.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to air out a mattress – experts explain how this simple trick can help you avoid mould, odours, and allergens
Experts warn you shouldn't neglect this simple task, here's how to do it in 5 simple steps
-
IKEA’s new but already viral lamp is only £8 – and it comes in the most on-trend colour of the year
I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on this trending butter yellow IKEA lamp up until now!
-
This is the method Ideal Home’s editors swear by to keep fruit flies out of their homes - and you can do it too for just £2
You should definitely be testing out this method this summer