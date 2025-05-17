Find appliance noises irritating? This is what you need to look for to ensure a quieter home

Ever heard of Quiet Mark? Perhaps you've seen its logo on appliances when browsing at your local Currys? Well, if a peaceful life is something you're keen on having, then you need to familiarise yourself with that little logo before you consider splashing the cash on a new appliance.



A budget usually narrows down the options available to you when buying an appliance. Functionality is often the next important factor in helping you choose your ideal model, followed by its aesthetics. You might narrow down a few models you like the look of and then see if any have featured on one of our 'what to buy' reviews.

But whereabouts does noise come on your list? For many, the noise a machine makes might not even be spared a single thought, but ignoring this important factor can leave you with a machine that is at best disruptive, or worst, maddening.



That, my friends, is where Quiet Mark can help.

What is Quiet Mark?

KitchenAid's 5KES8558 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine has received Quiet Mark certification. (Image credit: Kitchen Aid)

It's well documented that excessive or repetitive noise can cause physical and mental distress, which, in turn, can affect health and wellbeing.

'In our fast-paced lives, vibrancy is exciting and necessary,' explains Poppy Szkiler, founder and CEO of Quiet Mark, 'but this heightened state can only be of value if there is also the opportunity to enjoy calm, quiet, and the chance to switch off to recharge – especially in the refuge of your own home.'

Poppy Szkiler Founder and CEO Noise, or the lack of it, is a family business for Poppy. Her grandfather John Connell OBEfounded the Noise Abatement Society in 1959, which her mother now runs. In 2011, Poppy founded Quiet Mark along to support the charity's work and offer solutions to the issue of excessive noise. Quiet Mark's aim is to offer a single hub where consumers and tradespeople can find third-party-checked machines, equipment and tech that all operate at lower decibel levels.

Quiet Mark is an independent body associated with the charity, the UK Noise Abatement Society. Quiet Mark tests and analyses the sound performance of a wide range of household appliances and technology, as well as building and commercial products.

If a product operates below a certain decibel threshold for the product category without sacrificing functionality, it will receive Quiet Mark certification.

Why is it important?

The MeacoDry Arete Two 25L Dehumidifier and Air Purifier is a great example of a Quiet Mark certified product. (Image credit: Meaco)

While it’s fairly easy to understand the benefits of having a quiet appliance, there are many reasons why looking for the Quiet Mark might need to be top of your wish list.

Take open-plan living, for instance. The kitchen might be the heart of your home, but if your washing machine makes a racket during the spin cycle, you might have to postpone putting a wash on when you’re watching TV or having dinner.

LG's V11 FDV1109B EcoHybrid 9kg Tumble Dryer spins much more quietly than other standard machines, meaning it has secured Quiet Mark approval. (Image credit: LG)

And, if you live in a flat, you won’t make friends with your neighbours if you have a habit of making 6am smoothies in a noisy blender.

‘It’s not just loud sounds that infuriate,’ explains Poppy. ‘The low constant hum of a boiler in the bedroom may also have a similar effect of irritation and possible sleep deprivation. By choosing quieter technology and effective acoustic solutions, a peaceful backdrop can be created to de-stress and rebalance well-being at home, work, and in every living space.'



So, if you're looking for ways how to soundproof your kitchen or if having a completely silent bedroom at night is the only way you can get a good night's sleep, always check to see if the appliances you buy feature Quiet Mark certification.

Quiet Mark endorsed appliances that Ideal Home has tested

What sort of products feature the Quiet Mark?

Looking for a quiet washing machine? The Quiet Mark approved Miele WDD131 WPS GuideLine Freestanding Washing Machine is a great buy (Image credit: Miele)

According to Poppy, 'Approximately 9% of models currently on the market achieve Quiet Mark certification.' Which obviously isn't a big number. But some areas naturally have a greater concentration of products that make noise than others.

Let's start with the kitchen. This is the room where the most noise offenders live, with washing machines, tumble dryers, and washer dryers some of the biggest problems. Second to those, you have coffee machines and grinders, cooker hoods and extractors, food prep machines, from blenders to processors.



Other machines, like fridge freezers, ovens, kettles, juicers, and even ice cream machines, all can make a fair bit of noise, so if a peaceful space is what you're after, Quiet Mark has awarded a selection of products their certification.



Around the home, air purifiers, fans, and dehumidifiers can be noisy, too, as can floor, carpet, and vacuum cleaners. Going outdoors, remarkably, a quiet lawnmower and a hushed garden power tool do actually exist, while beauty and grooming also get a look in, with quiet hairdryers and toothbrushes among other products that have won Quiet Mark certification.



Finally, extending out from just appliances, Quiet Mark has endorsed products including acoustic furniture, flooring, and panelling, and even curtains and blinds.

What to look for

The Stiga A 7500 Robotic Lawn Mower has Quiet Mark certification, the only lawnmower brand to have secured this to date. (Image credit: Stiga)

'When you buy an appliance there is no indication of how loud it is,' explains Poppy, 'but when you see the purple Quiet Mark Certified badge on product packaging, or online on a product page, you have the assurance instantly that the product has been tested and verified by acoustic experts and has been found to be amongst the quietest of that type currently on the market.'

So if you’re keen on having a machine that does the job without making a song and dance about it, look for the badge on packaging or online.

This article first appeared inthe Ideal Home May 2025 issue. Subscribe and save here.