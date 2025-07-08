Lidl’s £100 outdoor air fryer is a must-have for BBQ season – its 2 clever functions will make it a winner this summer

If you’re looking for ways to elevate your BBQ game this year, then look no further, as Lidl has a new air fryer with grill and smoker that is perfect for cooking up a storm this summer.

No kitchen is indeed complete without one of the best air fryers on your countertops, and this now rings true for your BBQs, too. If you’re looking for the perfect char on your veggies or a delicious smoky flavour, sometimes even the best BBQs can’t quite compete with a special smoker and grill.

Available in Lidl’s middle aisle right now, the Silvercrest Kitchen Air Fryer With Grill & Smoker (£99.99) has everything you need to elevate your summer eating experience, and it’s more than £100 cheaper than Ninja’s Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker (was £299, now £229 at Ninja) .

The Lidl air fryer with grill and smoker works as an air fryer when you have the lid closed and as a grill when you have the lid open. The smoker can be switched on separately when the lid is closed.

Like most modern air fryers, this one comes with a touchscreen display to make operation easy and simple. With the simple panel, you can choose to smoke, grill, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat as you desire. The added smoker and grill make this air fryer hybrid perfect for BBQ season, especially if you’re hosting large parties and feel like showing off your superior cooking skills.

While a charcoal BBQ is great for chargrilling and smoking BBQ food, the Lidl air fryer with grill and smoker will do all the hard work for you, so you can achieve perfectly grilled and smoked food every time.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Lidl air fryer with grill and smoker is both non-stick and scratch-resistant and includes a grill plate, frying basket and plancha. You can set a timer from just one minute to 12 hours, and the frying basket has a capacity of 3.8L, making it large enough for families.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ninja’s Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker may carry a heftier price tag, but it was excellently reviewed by our expert reviewer, who said it was easy to use and produced wonderfully flavourful food. If you’ve been looking to invest, Ninja air fryers are renowned for being some of the best you can buy, so if you can afford it, I would recommend opting for the Ninja grill and smoker.

Both Ninja and Lidl’s grill and smoker require outdoor electrical access, so if this is not available to you, it’s best to hone your BBQ or opt for a kamado BBQ (such as this Habitat one for £206. 25 at Argos) , which is an expert and locking in smoky flavour.

If you don’t manage to track the Silvercrest Kitchen Air Fryer With Grill & Smoker down at your local Lidl, I’ve found a few more purse-friendly alternatives.

Russell Hobbs Russell Hobbs Air Fryer £64.99 at Amazon This 5.5L air fryer also works as a multi-cooker and grill, meaning it can tackle the majority of cooking tasks with ease. Bar-Be-Quick Bar-Be-Quick Charcoal Smoker and Grill BBQ £85 at Argos Be prepared to impress your guests as this versatile BBQ smokes, grills, steams and roasts, so you will achieve beautifully cooked food every time. SUNLIFER BBQ Smoker Box £9.99 at Amazon If you're looking to achieve a smoky flavour on a budget, simply add this smoker box to your BBQ and it will give your meat a smoky taste that rivals the pros.

Can you see this air fryer becoming a part of your BBQ set-up?