Aldi’s new solar floodlight is an expert-approved buy that will boost your home’s security - and it’s only £11.99

Aldi has launched a new £11.99 buy that experts say will make your garden safer and more secure - and it’s on sale right now.

As well as being pleasant to look at, your garden lighting ideas can also act as an extra bit of security for you and a deterrent for unwelcome visitors. Landing in the middle aisle today (15 May), the Aldi Solar Floodlight (£11.99) , is an affordable way to make you garden feel safer.

The best security measures can feel both daunting and expensive, yet Aldi’s offering is simple, effective and cheap - here’s why you should consider adding it to your trolley this week.

If you’ve been considering ‘ are home security systems worth it? ’ then the short answer is yes. Even if you live in the safest of areas, functional home security measures can offer peace of mind. The Aldi Solar Floodlight has both motion and dusk sensors, brightening the darkest of gardens.

The lights have 64 LEDS, three lighting modes and two operation modes. It’s also designed to be weather-resistant, so you can use it all year round. Investing in a floodlight such as this one is beneficial for your home security as it can provide a visual deterrent for potential intruders, and for just £11.99, I don’t think this is to be sniffed at!

'Sensor flood lights are a great security measure to install in gardens, as they detect motion and illuminate your outdoor spaces, deterring intruders. They can be combined with outdoor security cameras to offer even greater peace of mind,' says Michelle Bennett, UK subscriber general manager at ADT

'Sensor flood lights are also great for saving both money and energy, as they only activate when they detect movement, rather than being permanently on. This means you don’t have to manually turn them on, and can’t accidentally forget to switch them off when you’re finished.

'Flood lights powerfully illuminate your garden at night, meaning homeowners are more likely to use their outdoor spaces, even when the sun goes down. This means you can appreciate your best garden features, while also feeling safe knowing you’d added an extra level of protection to your home.'

This cheap solar floodlight is an easy home security deterrent. But if you haven’t been able to get your hands on the Aldi solar floodlight, these are a few more I recommend.

Solarcentre Evo Smd Pro Solar Security Light £59.99 at B&Q This solar security light can be mounted nearly anywhere on your property, lighting up from 15 seconds to three minutes every time motion is detected. Lepro Solar Security Lights £16.99 at Amazon With three adjustable light heads, this motion detecting solar light can turn at 360 degrees to reach every area of your outdoor space. Luceco Solar Powered LED Outdoor Floodlight £23.95 at Amazon This sleek, angled design requires no wiring and can easily be fixed to any exterior wall, ready to illuminate your garden,

Do you have any more safety tips you can suggest?