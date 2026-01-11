Yale has dropped a front door lock that requires no key to open – I can’t decide if I love it or hate it

Lock manufacturer Yale has just launched its newest smart lock, and it promises to say goodbye to keys for good.

Yep, that’s right, the latest smart home innovation is a lock that doesn’t require a key to open it. And while smart locks aren't new technology, this clever gadget has caught my attention - but I just can’t decide whether it is a good idea or not.

The Yale Linus® Smart Lock L2 Lite (£129.98) can unlock your front door using the power of your smartphone. But as impressive as this sounds, are smart locks worth it? I asked the experts to find out.

While smart locks are not a new invention, the Yale lock has certainly caught my eye. It’s introduced what the brand is calling ‘KeySense™ Technology’, which promises to make locking and unlocking the home easier - but it all depends on whether you trust your smartphone to unlock your home .

With button-controlled locking from inside the door, and Auto-Unlock via smartphone location as you approach the door, this lock does away with the need for keys completely. The concept of fumbling around in your bag for your keys is gone forever. Your keys are no longer an item to lose when you’re out, either.

You also won’t need any spare keys for family members, either, as individual access can be granted via a Yale Smart Keypad. Plus, the Yale Home App will let homeowners know exactly when loved ones get home, offering peace of mind.

Designed for renters and homeowners, this smart lock will fit most European doors without the need for drilling or professional installation. The lock is also Matter compatible via Thread, which ensures seamless integration with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

This all sounds great, but it’s time to find out what exactly smart locks are and whether they keep your home secure.

What are smart locks?

As someone who frequently loses her keys, I am intrigued by the prospect of a keyless society. However, I can’t help but wonder if it is the best home security measure , especially when Wi-Fi can sometimes put your home at risk .

‘Smart locks are basically normal door locks with tech built in. Instead of using a metal key, you unlock them with your phone, a code, or even your fingerprint. They connect by Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and when you send a command from an app, the lock checks if it's really you and then opens,’ explains Paul Douglas , professional locksmith and owner of For Locks That Break .

‘They can be just as secure, or even more so, than traditional locks because there’s no key to copy or hide under a plant pot. That said, they do come with digital risks. Like any connected device, they can be vulnerable to hacking if the software isn’t kept up to date. Some cheaper models are also physically weaker, and “retrofit” locks that sit over an existing lock can still be attacked in the old-fashioned ways. So quality and installation really matter.’

However, if you invest in a quality smart lock and install it correctly, it can be just as secure as a traditional lock and key.

‘When installed correctly and used properly, smart locks can be just as secure as traditional locks, and in some cases even more secure. Most reputable smart locks use encrypted technology and secure authentication to prevent unauthorised access,’ says Anthony Neary, security expert and Managing Director at Safe.co.uk .

‘The biggest advantage of a smart lock is convenience. You don’t need to worry about lost keys, and you can easily grant or remove access for family members, guests or tradespeople, even when you’re not at home.

‘Many models also provide activity logs, which can give homeowners extra reassurance about when doors are being locked and unlocked.

‘On the downside, smart locks do rely on batteries and technology, so occasional maintenance is required. Connectivity issues or app glitches can happen, and some models need a separate Wi-Fi connection for full functionality. Like any smart home product, they work best when software is kept up to date, and security settings are used properly.’

Are smart locks worth it?

‘A smart lock isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but it can be a great option for the right household. If convenience, flexibility and control over who can access your home are priorities, then a smart lock can offer clear benefits over a traditional key,’ says Anthony.

‘That said, it’s important to check compatibility with your existing door and lock, and to choose a model that includes strong security features and a manual backup. When combined with good digital habits and a solid physical door and frame, smart locks can be a very practical and secure upgrade.’

Paul agrees, stating that if you have a busy household or lots of visitors, or already have a smart home ecosystem, these locks can work effectively.

‘Personally, I often suggest a mix – a high-quality smart lock on the main door for convenience, and traditional locks on other doors as a backup. And as always, speak to a local, reputable locksmith before you buy, so you know you’re getting the right product fitted properly,’ he says.

It all comes down to preference. If you feel a smart lock will positively benefit your home, it can be great. However, like with all home security systems, it’s important to be diligent, ensure your software is up to date and speak to a trusted professional if you have any concerns.