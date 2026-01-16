I’m a nightmare for leaving plugs switched on all around my home, and in an effort to get a grip on this energy-guzzling bad habit, I’m investing in smart plugs.

A lazy and inexpensive way to save money at home , smart plugs allow you to control lights, appliances and devices from your phone, meaning no switch goes forgotten about. Given that energy bills have risen this month , coupled with January being famous for being a tough month financially, I’m keen to save the pennies where I can, whilst improving my own home habits.

And if you’re looking to save energy at home , too, I’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy smart plugs without breaking the bank. We haven't been able to test these ourselves, but I've looked for the best deals and reviews, selecting plugs I'd choose for my own home. Here’s what I found.

1. IKEA

I personally am really excited about IKEA’s new ranges of smart products, with the retailer committed to producing affordable, accessible smart home brands in 2026. Right now we have the iconic smart doughnut lamp to look forward to as well as a range of practical products such as air quality sensors .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

IKEA have also just launched a £6 smart plug that links to their DIRIGERA hub, allowing you to control the plug from your phone. All IKEA products are Matter-compatible and therefore will work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings, or work with IKEA's own smart ecosystem, the DIRIGERA Hub.

IKEA Inspelning Plug - Smart/energy Monitor £9 at IKEA The plug has energy monitoring capabilities. Connect it to the DIRIGERA hub and keep track of your power usage through the IKEA Home smart app. IKEA Tretakt Plug - Smart £6 at IKEA This basic smart plug allows you to control devices from your phone. IKEA Tretakt Plug With Remote Control - Smart £10 at IKEA Transform any small appliance or lamp into a smart product with this handy smart plug and remote control.

2. Amazon

Not only do Amazon stock some of the best-rated smart plug brands, but they also offer fast delivery and frequent discounts - especially if you have a Prime account.

They also offer an Amazon Basics Smart Plug (£12.49), which allows voice activation via your Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Samsung SmartThings device. Easy to set up, and well-reviewed, it's a great introductory plug - you do need a Matter-compatible hub though.

Here are a few of the highest-rated smart plugs on Amazon that don't cost the earth.

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Smart Plug, £12.49 at Amazon This entry-level smart plug is a great way to get you used to using them. Reviews comment on it being easy to set up and use. Tapo Tapo P110 (2-Pack) Smart Plug Was £23.99, now £14.29 at Amazon Tapo is a highly respected brand when it comes to smart plugs. Amazon have lots of bundles of Tapo plugs so you can stock up. Why not try this two-pack to get you started? Philips Hue Philips Hue Smart Plug for Smart £29.99 at Amazon This is one of Amazon's best rated smart plugs. Connecting to Alexa, Google Home and Apple, reviewer say it works flawlessly with their home ecosystems.

3. Argos

With many Argos stores offering same-day collection, the brand is often my go-to for picking up home items quickly, and smart plugs are no exception.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Right now, Argos is stocking a range of the best-rated smart plug brands including Tapo and Philips. They also sell smart extension tables, which I think are great if you have more appliances you want to turn 'smart' than plug sockets.

TP-Link Tp-Link Kp303 Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug Extension Cable £27.99 at Argos With three sockets, two USB ports and 124 five-star reviews, this is the smart plug I'm investing in. Reviewers say it's easy to use, supporting five appliances at a time. It can shield sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges and spikes, and is Matter-compatible. TP-Link Tapo P110 4-Pack Smart Wi-Fi Plugs- Energy Usage Monitoring £29.99 at Argos This is a great deal for four plugs. You can use voice control via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, control and monitor useage via the Tapo app and share control duties with family members. It also requires no hub to work. WiZ Wiz Wi-Fi Smart Plug £17.99 at Amazon This plug connects to your WiFi to mointor and control your plug socket. All you need is the Wiz app, and you can control your plug via voice command or the easy-to-use app.

While it’s true there is an initial investment with smart plugs - especially if you want one for every socket - they will help you save money in the long run. These plugs allow you to keep a tighter control over your energy usage, so you can no longer forget to leave the big lamp on.