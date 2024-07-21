What are the best security measures for a house? 6 ways to deter potential thieves and protect your home

When you have a home to call your own, you want to protect it at all costs. And choosing the best security measures for a house can deter potential thieves while also allowing you to keep an eye on your home - even when you’re not in.

Yes, if you’re still debating whether home security systems are worth it , the only thing you need to know is that these gadgets, gizmos, and installations can help prevent burglary . And if you want to protect your house and the things inside of it, it’s well worth paying a little extra for extra security measures.

But with so many different home security options out there, we decided to consult with the experts and get the low-down on what you really need. From smart home systems to security lighting, this is everything you need to know about the best security measures for a house.

1. Burglar alarms

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Classic and reliable, burglar alarms have been around for decades. And while some people could argue that burglar alarms are now outdated, we think they’re still just as handy as they once were. In fact, they’re the ultimate visual deterrent.

Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk , agrees with us. He says, ‘Purchasing an alarm kit is essential when it comes to home security. Kits come in different sizes, quantities, and costs so can be tailored to any homeowner’s security needs.’

And it’s fair to say that burglar alarms have come a long way over the years, too. Anthony adds, ‘There are sensors which can detect pets when armed so the alarm doesn’t trigger, eradicating the worry pet owners have around having an unarmed house when pets are moving around.’

Not only this, but many burglar alarms also have smart security capabilities, allowing you to control and monitor your alarm from your smartphone. Plus, you can set the alarm when you head off to bed, so you can rest easy knowing that your house is protected from any potential thieves.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while we’d always advise buying a proper burglar alarm, you don’t necessarily have to splash the cash on an expensive model. ‘A final feature, which could be overlooked in some kits, is a dummy alarm,’ explains Anthony. ‘Manufactured simply as a visible deterrent to warn potential home security threats that your house is alarmed and protected.’

Yale HSA Essentials Alarm Kit £119.99 at Amazon This battery-powered, 5-piece alarm kit includes movement sensors, door and window sensors, an external siren, and a keypad. Replica Dummy Siren by ERA Protect £34.99 at Amazon If you're on a budget and are willing to take the risk, this dummy siren could be enough of a visual deterrent. It even comes with an LED flashing comfort light. Ring Alarm Pack - XL with Alarm Outdoor Siren £449.91 at Amazon This 13-piece alarm kit is big enough to cover a 3+ bedroom house, and includes a base station, keypad, 6 contact sensors, 3 motion detectors, a range extender and an outdoor siren.

2. Video doorbells

(Image credit: Ring)

Nowadays, it seems as though every home is kitted out with one of the best video doorbells - and it’s not hard to understand why.

These doorbells once again serve as a visual deterrent to anyone looking to enter your home without permission, but they also have the added bonus of allowing you to monitor and control the comings and goings of your home no matter where you are in the world. The two-way audio functions are specifically handy when you are expecting a parcel.

Not only that, but with a video doorbell, you can keep an eye on your front door and your car when you’re sunning yourself on a beach halfway across the world.

If you do unfortunately find yourself a victim of a robbery, they can also help. With the recordings in hand, you can contact the authorities and send them the video evidence to catch the criminals and prevent any further crimes. Just remember that some video doorbells require a subscription to store the recordings.

3. CCTV cameras

(Image credit: Future PLC /Urban Front)

While a video doorbell may be enough security to protect your home (say, if you live in a flat), others may find that it alone isn’t enough. That’s where the best security cameras can come into play.

Thankfully, security cameras have come a long way since the hard-wired CCTV offerings of the past. Plus, there are many different options - from wall-mounted wireless cameras to solar-powered cameras. Many are also smart cameras, which can make your life much easier.

They’re worth having, too. Anthony says, ‘CCTV systems provide security with high-quality video, both day and night, which can be watched from any time and anywhere on your smartphone.’

He adds, ‘Some systems come with features, such as pan, tilt and zoom which allows homeowners to have full visibility of the area they choose to place their cameras.’ And if you want extra peace of mind, you can also buy indoor cameras to amp your security up even more.

TP-Link Tapo 2KHD Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera £39.99 at Argos This affordable outdoor camera is completely weatherproof and can be connected by either wired or wireless networking depending on your needs. Ring Outdoor Camera Battery (Stick Up Cam) £89.99 at Amazon This wireless outdoor camera can be linked to your current Ring system, and offers two-way talk and Alexa-compatibility. eufy Security SoloCam Solar Security Camera £99.99 at Amazon Don't want to use extra electricity on your security cameras? This outdoor camera is solar powered and just needs three hours of sunlight a day.

4. Modern, working locks

(Image credit: Getty Images/CatEyePerspective)

When was the last time you checked the locks on your home? If you can’t remember, it’s definitely worth giving them a once-over and repairing them if need be. And if they’re extremely old, you might want to consider switching them out for something more modern.

This could be as simple as installing a key-operated multipoint locking system on all external doors (including any back or patio doors), or you could go all out and opt for a smart lock.

Anthony says, ‘Some locks can be managed via apps and codes, giving you full control of who can come into your house and when. The benefit to these locks are the micro management and guessing, if entry is not permitted by the app, then the code must be entered.’

‘The combination guessing makes the longevity of trying to break and enter a deterrent as the app would be notified and their plan exploited,’ he explains.

And while you’re at it, it’s also worth checking your window locks to ensure they’re in full working order and maybe adding a door chain just in case. Personally, I absolutely love the peace of mind my door chain offers me.

ERA 3 Point Door Lock £58.65 at B&Q If you want to upgrade your old lock, this is a great option. Although it is 3-point espagnolette lock, it can be converted into a 5-point lock, too. Yale Keyless Polished Chrome Effect Smart Digital Lock £100 at B&Q This smart lock doesn't require a key at all. In fact, you have the choice of using a passcode, key card or key tag to open and close it. PCS Stainless Steel Door Chain £4.59 at Amazon This door chain is extremely affordable and easy to install. In fact, it should take just a few minutes to further protect your home.

5. Security lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bernie Perkins)

As many thieves do their business in the dead of night, security lighting can be one of the best security measures for a house. After all, it can not only deter them - but it can also expose them. But what we love most about security lighting is that it can be used inside and outside the home.

Anthony says, ‘Motion sensor lighting can not only help reveal the identities of what triggered the light to come on, it can also help locate the danger quicker, ultimately making escape routes harder and more difficult to attempt.’

And if you opt for smart security lighting, you can also use this to your advantage. ‘Some smart lighting also have cameras built in, so they can visibly capture those caught in the light and can be viewed on your smartphone when notified via an app, adding an extra layer of safety and awareness,’ says Anthony.

Then, you can go one step further by turning on indoor smart lighting when you’re not at home. Rachel Morris from 4lite explains, ‘Smart lights can create a sense that someone is home when the house is actually empty.'

'Lights left on all the time or on a scheduled timer might not do much to deter potential intruders, but smart lighting can help an empty home look occupied, so opportunists might think again before breaking in,' she adds.

Security lighting is also handy for practical reasons. So, if you send your dog out into the garden one last time before bedtime or need to see where the keyhole is during the winter months, it's always there.

6. You and your family

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Spike Powell)

Investing in the best security measures for your home will undoubtedly protect your house and provide you with the peace of mind you’re after, but there are also many things that you can do to deter potential thieves.

For starters, you should always take a minute to ensure that all doors and windows are locked when you leave the house - and the same goes for any garages, sheds, or outbuildings. You should also never leave valuables on the side. And if you’re worried about them, investing in a safe is probably best.

While you’re at it, it’s a good idea to ensure that your garden fences are in good condition, your hedges and trees are trimmed (otherwise, they’ll make a good hiding spot), and you protect your wheelie bin by shredding any important documents before you put them in there.

And while it’s a popular trick in movies and TV shows, you should avoid leaving spare keys under rocks or flower pots. If you need to leave a spare key out for any reason, buy a key safe - like this MASTER LOCK Wall Mounted Key Safe from Amazon - and only share the combination with those you trust.

Last but not least, we’d suggest staying off social media when you go on holiday, as you never know who could be watching. By posting online, you’re telling potential thieves that your house is empty. So, wait until you get back.

FAQs

Which houses do burglars avoid?

Generally, burglars will avoid any house that doesn’t seem like an easy target. If they can see that a home has visible security measures and modern windows and doors, they will probably steer clear, as their chances of success will be slim.

In most cases, burglars also avoid houses that are close together or those in a neighbourhood watch area, as they can’t be sure that their efforts will go unnoticed by nosy neighbours. In fact, this is where living near to curtain twitchers can actually benefit you.

Do burglars break in through doors or windows?

If a burglar wants to get into your house, they will do so in any way they can - whether that’s through a back door or a window. Very few will attempt to get through the front door, so it’s incredibly important to ensure that all windows and back doors are locked at all times.

Making sure your windows and doors are in good condition can also prevent this from happening. If you have old windows and can replace them (i.e. you’re not restricted by any planning permissions), most safety experts would suggest doing so.

So, there you have it. Those are the best security measures for a house.