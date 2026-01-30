IKEA has just soft-launched loads of clever smart home products that will save you money at home – these are the two I’m most excited about

IKEA is quickly becoming one of the best places to shop for affordable smart home accessories, and the retailer has just dropped two more clever gadgets that will make running your home (and saving energy) so much easier.

It’s no secret that we love IKEA. An affordable place to shop the latest furniture and home decor trends , there’s also a wealth of DIY IKEA hacks to help us transform our flatpack furniture into something bespoke for our home. I’ve always associated the Swedish brand with homeware, but its continued expansion into smart tech is a welcome one.

Recently, we’ve been impressed by both IKEA’s smart plug and new air quality sensor , and the latest launches to join the IKEA smart range are the MYGGBETT Door/window sensor (£7) and TIMMERFLOTTE Temperature/humidity sensor (£5) .

IKEA Myggbett Door/window Sensor - Smart £7 at IKEA These clever sensors will alert your phone whenever a door or window is opened at home. IKEA Timmerflotte Temperature/humidity Sensor - Smart £5 at IKEA This sensor monitors both the temperature and humidty of your home, helping you keep it comfortable for your family.

If you’re looking to save money at home , investing in smart tech such as plugs and sensors can be a great starting point. While smart plugs allow you to track your energy usage and control appliances from your phone, sensors allow you to keep a close eye on your home’s environment and make any appropriate changes faster.

This leads me to the first product I want to talk about - the MYGGBETT door/ window sensor. Connecting to any Matter-compatible hub, these sensors keep track of your windows and doors, alerting you via your smartphone if a door or window has opened. All you need to do is fix the sleek, subtle sensor to your window sill or doorframe, and it will do all the hard work.

Not only is this an added smart home security feature , but it can also enable you to be more energy efficient. After all, there’s no point flicking the heating on if there's a window upstairs you’ve forgotten to shut.

(Image credit: Future / Siobhán Doran)

The second product I’m looking to snap up is the TIMMERFLOTTE temperature/ humidity sensor, which allows you to keep an eye on your indoor climate at home. It measures both temperature and humidity, displaying the result with a touch of a button. Similar to a hygrometer , this handy product allows you to keep an eye on your humidity levels so you’re equipped to switch on your dehumidifier if levels are too high. This can help combat issues such as damp, mould and condensation, as well as keeping your family healthy.

However, the TIMMERFLOTTE sensor has already sold out online and is available at a few stores, so I recommend checking the stock levels online and acting fast if you want one.

To use these new smart sensors, you’ll need a Matter-compatible home ecosystem such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung, Apple, Homey, or IKEA’s own DIRIGERA hub .

As well as these two clever sensors, IKEA has also soft-launched a water leakage sensor and a light motion sensor . I believe these smart sensors will sell fast, so if you were unable to get your hands on these latest gadgets, I’ve rounded up a few more smart home essentials that will save you money in the long run.

With both products coming in under £10, IKEA is providing one of the most accessible and affordable access points to the world of smart tech. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.