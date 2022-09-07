4 smart ways to double the storage space in a loft while protecting the insulation

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Getting our lofts winter ready is an essential September task, however, this year rising energy prices have made it more important than ever. Our lofts need to work extra hard, helping to cut energy usage whilst also offering a place to stash summer essentials until next year.

However, did you know that just flinging a suitcase up into your loft could be damaging your insulation by compressing it and stopping it from working? Fortunately, Loft Leg has a range of products designed to help you increase the storage in your loft without compromising on your home’s energy efficiency.

1. Create a platform with a Loft Leg

(Image credit: Loft Leg)

A Loft Leg is a great way to create an inexpensive raised boarded area in the loft. When creating extra storage in a loft it is essential to avoid compressing your insulation as studies have shown this can reduce thermal properties by more than 50 per cent.

The 175mm Loft Leg is fixed on top of a truss or ceiling joist and allows a board to be positioned on it that will sit safely above the government's recommended 270mm of glass wool insulation without compressing it. The Loft Leg is industry standard, strong enough to walk on as well as store up to 25kg per square metre.

2. Slip additional storage space in between trusses

(Image credit: Loft Leg)

Once you have capitalised on all the available storage space with a platform, you can look into doubling the available storage with Loft Ledges between the trusses. The Loft Ledge has everything you need to create a useful shelf in the dead space between trusses above the insulation, which means a second-tier of space to stash memory boxes, suitcases and Christmas decorations.

The Loft Ledge will slot into most modern homes. It has been designed with in-built flexibility to fit all standard modern roof truss constructions. The kit promises no cutting and no mess, coming with two brackets ready to attach and the chipboard shelf to slot in.

3. Install a practical lighting solution

(Image credit: Loft Leg)

After creating all these beautiful new storage options the last thing you want is not being able to see what is stored on them. A light in the loft is essential if you’re using it for storage.

What makes the Loft Bulb more suited to the task of illuminating your loft is that it features 3 adjustable panels housing 147 ultra-bright LEDs which produce 4000 Lumens. This allows it to shine a light into even the hard-to-reach areas in the loft. You won’t need to worry about rewiring your loft as the Loft Bulb fits into a standard B22 batten lamp holder.

Once fitted each panel can to adjusted by up to 90 degrees so it can be moved and adjusted to exactly fit the shape and size of your loft.

4. Invest in storage boxes with lids

(Image credit: Loft Leg)

The final step in increasing the storage space in your loft is investing in some sturdy boxes with lids. A lid is a handy way to keep the contents dust and insect free, it will also allow you to easily stack boxes on top of each other

Opt for boxes you can easily lift and fit through the opening to the loft. Whether it is Christmas decorations or summer holiday supplies your life will be made a whole lot easier if you can easily carry them down your loft ladder.

It really is as simple as that, with just a few products you can purchase from Loft Leg (opens in new tab) you could double the available storage space in your loft and free up more space for the things you love in the rest of your home.