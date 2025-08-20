I've found the secret to a truly luxurious bath set-up – this simple bathroom buy is budget-friendly too

A spa-like bathroom is top of the design agenda in all homes; who doesn't want to create a luxurious spot for relaxing? And luckily, it's even easier and more affordable than ever with this one upgrade: a bath tray.

If you're lucky enough to have room for a bath or shower-bath ideas in your bathroom, give it the treatment it deserves by accessorising it properly. A bath tray is one of those 'secrets' that interior stylists have used for years to indicate a calm and relaxing room.

It is a shortcut to create the illusion of spa-bathroom ideas in a small space. A bath serves a practical purpose, but it's also a space that you can indulge in by curating a bathscape to suit your relaxation mode. A bath tray is the perfect way to do this, and it's an accessible budget bathroom idea costing under £50 that you can easily incorporate.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While a bath tray is a simple addition to a bathroom, how you choose to style it will define the effect it has on your space and day. Whether you use it to prop up your favourite book, display your best bath products or create a handy station for a glass of something nice, a bath tray serves a practical spot to make relaxing truly stress-free.

For that classic spa bathroom look, I prefer a natural wooden option like Habitat's mango wood bath bridge. However, the beauty of this accessory is that while it looks aesthetic when not in use, it also encourages you to take a little time for yourself.

'I love the idea of taking an hour-long bath and taking that time to unwind and practise self-care. But the truth is that after about 10 minutes, I tend to get bored,' explains Sara Hesikova, Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home (and signed-up member of team bath tray). 'A bath tray is both a practical solution and a stylish way to elevate the experience. The more rustic the tray, the more chic I find it.'

If you've been persuaded to test the powers of the bath tray to upgrade your bathroom into a spa-style space, here are a few of the best on the high street.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop bath trays

I love to use bath time as an excuse to put my phone away and get lost in a good book so I've got my eye on a tray with a built-in book stand. What do you want out of your bath tray?