5 TikTok home decor trends that interior design experts can't stand – are you guilty of any?

In the last few years, TikTok has become the holy grail for discovering new recipes, outfit ideas, and home decor inspiration. It is flooded with emerging trends and tricks on how to decorate your home. However, there are many trends doing the rounds on the social media platform that interior design experts can't stand, and in many cases would actively recommend avoiding.

The latest trending home decor video on TikTok isn't necessarily the silver bullet to good taste it claims to be. They can prove the opposite and make your home (and bank account) victim to a quick-passing home decor trend or dodgy design hack.

To get the lowdown on which ones are best swerved, I asked four design pros what TikTok interior design trends and so-called 'tricks' they hate. These were the five that kept coming up.

1. Everything has a 'core'

Thanks to social media platforms like TikTok trend cycles in homes are moving faster than ever, and seemingly every new trend comes with a neatly packaged ‘core’ as its title. Think Cowboycore , Desti-core and most famously Cottagecore . But what’s with all the ‘cores’? Questions Victoria Robinson, Victoria Robinson, product and trends expert at Hillarys .

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘I love seeing people experiment with their homes, but some TikTok trends can miss the mark. "Cutecore" can feel more twee than charming, maximalism often tips into pure clutter, and painted rugs are a short-lived gimmick,’ she says.

‘TikTok tends to run on fads, there’s a different ‘core’ every other week, and it’s exhausting and unsustainable. People rush to try them without thinking if they’ll actually work, a bit like that infamous pumpkin pie recipe one creator swore by… fast-forward a week and the platform was full of people posting their own disastrous versions.’

While these trends can certainly be fun, it's always best to stick to your style. A home that showcases your personal taste will always be more effortlessly stylish than a house filled with passing trends.

2. Painting floor tiles

I’m not sure it would have been a round-up on pet peeves without including some kind of DIY paint hack. The painted flooring trend has featured thousands of users painting their kitchen, bathroom and even patio floor tiles - but experts warn this isn’t a great idea.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘One of the worst pieces of interior advice I’ve seen on TikTok is the trend of painting tiles or flooring as a quick DIY ‘hack.’ It might look transformational in a short video, but in reality, it rarely holds up, especially in high-traffic or wet areas. The finish often chips, wears unevenly, and ends up looking far worse than what was there before. It’s a classic example of style over substance,’ says Kunal Trehan, Interior Designer & Founder of Touched Interiors .

‘This kind of shortcut is problematic because it gives people the illusion that meaningful upgrades can be achieved with minimal time, budget, or expertise, when in fact, you’re just masking the issue. Not only can it devalue a space visually, but it may also cost more to put right down the line.’

Painting bathroom tiles or flooring should only be used as a quick fix or short-term solution. If you're looking to upgrade your tiles for lasting results, it's worth speaking to a professional first, who can help advise the best way to update them, without any blunders costing you extra cash.

3. Forgetting about the 'big light'

This one may be a little controversial, with lamps a popular preference over the ‘big light ' when it comes to living room lighting ideas and bedroom lighting ideas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘While TikTok offers endless inspiration, some lighting advice can actually make your home feel less inviting. We often see trends suggesting you ditch overhead lighting entirely, but a well-lit room needs layers – ambient, task, and accent lighting all play a crucial role,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

‘Relying solely on lamps can leave dark corners and make a space feel incomplete. At BHS, we believe in thoughtful illumination; dimmable ceiling lights provide essential ambient glow, whilst floor and table lamps add warmth and functionality.

‘Consider how light changes throughout the day and choose fixtures that enhance both mood and practicality. Good lighting isn't just about brightness; it's about creating a comfortable, versatile atmosphere that truly feels like home.’

I'm guilty of favouring my lamps over the big light, especially in winter, but recently I've invested in a much nicer shade for my big light (The Dunelm Beatrice shade) and found I've used it a lot more.

4. Following DIY hacks without professional advice

TikTok is a great place to find easy DIY hacks , but it’s all too easy to forget that these projects often take a lot more time, effort and skill than these 30-second videos show.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

'One trend is the DIY installation of flooring, often showcased in quick, flashy TikTok videos. While I appreciate the enthusiasm, I must caution homeowners against this approach,’ says Yarl Christie, Founder of Stories Flooring .

‘Many people underestimate the complexity of flooring installation; for instance, laminate flooring requires precise cutting and fitting to avoid gaps that can accumulate dirt and moisture. Improper installation can lead to uneven surfaces and even damage to the flooring itself. It’s always best to consult with a professional to ensure the job is done right.’

5. The short curtains trend

Short curtains have been an emerging decor trend, but it’s one that Victoria at Hillarys can’t stand.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘Don’t get me started on window ‘hacks’, tree branches draped with scarves, random fabrics hanging across doorways, or panels of fabric tied up with neon ribbons. Short curtains are still the worst offender, though; like trousers that don’t reach your ankles, they just look wrong,’ she says.

While some users argue that short curtains create a chic look, Victoria argues that it's an awkward length that will leave your room looking smaller than it is and unfinished. In the debate over whether curtains should reach the floor, most experts favour long curtains, but there are some exceptions, including if you need to avoid covering a radiator.

Get it right

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Green Lohko 2 Tier Pendant Shade - 45cm £50 at Habitat Choose a statement lampshade for your 'big light' so it becomes just as much as a design choice as your small, cosy lamps. John Lewis John Lewis Hand Painted Striped Stoneware Vase, H18cm £16 at John Lewis If you want to embrace trends, an easy way to do so if by investing in smaller peices, so that it doesn't take over your home! This stunning vase is an easy way to embrace the stripes trend. I have this to store kitchen utensils and it adds a beautiful pop of colour to an otherwise neutral kitchen. Anthropologie Pieced Stripe Curtain £98 At Anthropologie You can't beat the impact of a full-length curtain, no matter what TikTok says. It's a classic design trick for a reason, and these stunning curtains prove it.

Are you guilty of falling for any of these TikTok trends, or have you come across any that you can’t get on board with?