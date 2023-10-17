Watch out Nigella - nail cosy autumn roasts with Beko’s AeroPerfect ovens

Nothing tests balancing oven cooking times quite like knocking up a big family roast. Juggling a browning joint, crispy roast potatoes, and veg such as this year's experimental 'brussel sprout gratin' (thank you Jamie Oliver for that), things can get tense, to say the least, if your current oven isn't pulling its weight in the kitchen.

We're going to tell you right now that if you have any doubts about your oven's crisping, browning and roasting abilities this year, right now is the time to make sure it gets installed in time to enjoy roasts throughout the winter months. But before you start hunting through the huge choice of ovens on AO.com, we'd like to introduce you to the Beko built-in ovens we're already big fans of.

Beko’s award-winning AeroPerfect™ Technology ensures a constant and even stream of airflow inside the oven, minimising temperature fluctuations to get perfectly even cooking results and deliver the perfect roast every time. Whatever your budget, Beko has a huge range of built-in ovens at different price points that all guarantee five-star dining results.

The perfect roast every time

The AeroPerfect™ Technology, which powers appliances such as the Beko AeroPerfect™ RecycledNet®BBIS13400XC Built-In Electric Single Oven with added Steam Function creates an optimal airflow around the food to ensure everything is cooked perfectly.

This isn’t the blast of scorching heat traditional ovens produce. Instead of a classic heating element layout, the heating element surrounding the fan of Beko’s AeroPerfect™ ovens offers uniform heat distribution throughout the oven for perfect, quick and even cooking results.

Food isn’t just cooked better in Beko ovens; it is also healthier. Beko’s Steam Aid function, which injects water vapour into the oven, preserves the colour, nutrients and texture of meals, enriching food’s natural aroma in the process. The meat stays juicier, the vegetables fresher and the pastry fluffier with Steam Aid. Healthy and delicious? That's a double tick right there.

(Image credit: Beko / AO.com)

Cleaning your Beko oven is a breeze

Cleaning an oven is a task no one enjoys at the best of times, but after pulling off an incredible roast dinner for the whole family we don't even want to think about the inside of the oven. Beko ovens have a few tricks up their sleeves to help you tackle the post-dinner clean up with ease. In fact, they will do the cleaning for you!

Take, for example, the SimplySteam™ technology. Simply pour water into the tray, and as the water evaporates, the steam softens burnt-on food and grease in your oven, making it easier to clean. Plus, the catalytic back wall in this oven catches dirt and oil, so you won't need to clean it as often, making cleaning the rest of the oven quicker and easier.

Many of the Beko built-in ovens also include a pyrolytic self-cleaning function which heats up the oven to 480 degrees. These super-high temperatures cremate any dirt, so all you have to do is wipe it away with a cloth.

Even the glass is removable to help you tackle whatever dirt’s left after the oven practically self-cleans itself. All you have to do is run a microfibre cloth soaked in warm, soapy water across some of the surfaces, and you’re basically done with your mega oven cleaning.

Good for you, even better for the planet

We understand; that you don’t want to change your oven for the sake of it. It’s not environmentally friendly, and your oven is working okay(ish). But what if we told you that some Beko ovens can help the environment both directly and indirectly?

Beko’s RecycledNet® ovens, like the Beko AeroPerfect™ RecycledNet®BBRIF22300X Built-In Electric Single Oven, features parts made from recycled fishing nets and industrial thread waste into high-performance, thermally resistant materials.

All Beko AeroPerfect™ ovens are energy efficient, rated A or A+ for energy efficiency, which is excellent news for the environment and your wallet. Cook the best food in the world with less energy and hassle with Beko AeroPerfect™ ovens – your family and the planet will thank you for it.

Online shopping made easy with AO

AO.com is the perfect place to look for your new Beko oven. The well-established online retailer has over 350,000 5-star Trustpilot reviews and thousands of price-matched electricals that you can shop from the comfort of your home 24/7.

Changed your mind? No problem. AO offer 30-day returns for added peace of mind. Now, that’s what we call a smooth online shopping experience.