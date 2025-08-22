5 tricks that will keep a south-facing living room cool – even in a surprise heatwave

South-facing living rooms have been a coveted feature in UK homes for a long time. Receiving an abundance of natural, warm light, it’s easy to see why they are a stand-out feature. But when the weather becomes increasingly warm, how can we keep a south-facing living room cool?

For a long time, south-facing properties and gardens have been at the top of the list for everyone’s dream home, bumping up the value of a property in the process. But with increasingly hot summers over the past few years, they've quickly become a burden. One of our editors hates her south-facing garden simply because it gets far too hot in summer.

But this is not to say a south-facing living room can no longer be enjoyed in summer, as experts have explained five ways to cool a south-facing living room so you can stay comfortable for summers to come.

1. Use cooler paint colours

Interestingly, colour can be used to cool a room as fresh cooling colours, such as blues and greys, can trick our brains into thinking we’re cooler. So, if you’ve been struggling with the heat in your south-facing living room, consider whether your choice of paint is cooling or cosy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

‘South-facing rooms benefit from an abundance of natural light, which enhances most colours. However, the warm sunlight can also amplify yellow and red undertones, so to create balance, we often recommend cooler shades such as soft blues, gentle purples, or greys. If you prefer white walls, opt for crisp, clean whites rather than creamy or warm-toned ones, this will help to neutralise the warmth and prevent the space from appearing yellowed in bright light,’ says Bailey Oates, Colour Expert at Earthborn .

Why not try shades such as Dulux's Cornflower White, or Crown's Willow Breeze and see if your room feels any cooler?

2. Layer window dressings

‘Combining blinds with curtains, or adding something like external awnings or shutters, creates extra protection against the sun. Even planting shrubs or small trees outside can help by providing a bit of natural shade,’ says Simon Browne, product expert at Luxaflex .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barker)

When selecting your curtains, opt for light, airy fabrics which allow light to filter through while blocking harsh sunlight. Voile curtains, such as this stunning Linen Voile Panel Onega, £23.99 in Natural at La Redoute , are an excellent choice if you want to maintain that light, airy feel.

3. Choose thermal blinds

If you were wondering if thermal blinds are worth it in summer, then the answer is not only ‘yes’ but also something you should invest in for your south-facing living room.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Blackmore Photography Ltd)

‘Though often seen as a way to keep rooms cosy in winter, thermal or blackout linings are equally effective at keeping out the summer heat during the warmest parts of the day. Pairing them with light-coloured fabrics, which reflect rather than absorb sunlight, can make a noticeable difference in keeping your space cooler and more comfortable,’ explains Debbie Leigh, Design Manager at ILIV .

Thermal blinds don’t have to be dark and dreary either. The Wynter Thermal Roman Blind, £45 at Dunelm , is available in a pretty neutral beige as well as soft sage green and white.

4. Use smart radiators

Another option you may not have considered is using your radiators to help cool your home.

‘Many people forget that their heating can contribute to overheating. Smart thermostatic radiator valves let you control each room individually, so the living room can stay off while cooler spaces still receive heat when needed. This stops unnecessary heat output during sunny afternoons - even in the winter, sun coming into a south-facing room can make it feel hotter, so this is something to keep in mind,’ explains Nicholas Auckland, heating and cooling expert at Trade Radiators .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Furthermore, some modern radiators even come with a built-in cooling system.

'The latest dual-mode radiators can switch between heating and cooling modes effortlessly, making them versatile solutions for maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures throughout the year and can even eliminate the need for separate cooling systems. Certain models even incorporate sensors that automatically detect the required function at a given time and adjust accordingly, based on the room's temperature,’ says Nick Duggan, Director at The Radiator Centre .

However, these types of radiators can be costly. For example, the Run Cooling Radiator starts at £1753.20 at The Radiator Centre. So, if this isn't in your budget, I’d suggest reading on to our next tip for a more affordable option.

5. Use a fan or portable air coniditioner

Using one of the best fans is a great way to cool a room fast, and with many affordable options available on the market, it might be one of the easiest and cheapest ways to cool your south-facing living room.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Fans don't produce cold air, but they do create a cool breeze which can make you feel colder. While it won't make the room itself feel colder, you can point it towards yourself, which will make you feel cooler even if the sun has made the room feel warm,’ says Nicholas.

It’s true, fans won’t dramatically change the temperature of the room, and because of this, you should also consider investing in one of the best portable air conditioners , such as Pro Breeze’s 9000 BTU 4-IN-1 Portable Air Conditioner . These handy machines actively lower a room's temperature by using a refrigerant and a compressor. While an investment, I’d argue they’re worth it if you have a south-facing living room and summers continue to get warmer.

If the past few summer's are anything to go by, it's never been more imporant to know how to cool a south-facing living room. Do you have any other tips and tricks you can share?