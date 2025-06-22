Ninja just dropped the price of its newest pizza oven – it's hands down one of the easiest outdoor ovens I've ever used

When Ninja puts their mind to creating a cooking appliance, it is almost guaranteed that they'll knock it out of the park. That is the case with the Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven & Air Fryer, which has currently been reduced to £229.99 from £299 at Ninja.

This isn't Ninja's first outdoor oven, but it is their newest one, launching in March this year. It has taken the pizza-making ability of the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven, which impressed our reviewer, and distilled it into a more affordable (£150 cheaper) and sleeker model.

Now it has been reduced by another £70 in Ninja's sale, making it an even better price. There's never been a more perfect time to snap up what I think is a contender for one of the best pizza ovens on the market. It's also one of the rare few powered by electricity.

Ninja Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven & Air Fryer Mo201uk £229.99 at Ninja UK This pizza oven can be used to bake 12-inch pizzas and so much more, not to mention air fry all your sides.

If you're baffled by why anyone would opt for an outdoor electric pizza oven over a wood-fired or gas version, the simple answer is for ease. I've been testing the Ninja Artisan electric outdoor pizza oven for a week now, and already I have noticed how much easier it has been to use than other gas pizza ovens I've tested.

It is a plug-and-play appliance; all you need is an outdoor safe extension cord, something to rest it on, and you're ready to start cooking at the touch of a button. No tracking down a gas cannister or messing around with woodchips to get a fire going.

The Artisan Electric outdoor pizza oven has four presets for thin crust, artisan, New York and deep pan to cook the perfect pizza. It is designed to be beginner-friendly, including prompts on the screen at the bottom for when it has preheated, when to put the food in and when to take it out.

The Ninja Artisan pizza oven being tested in my garden. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

If you enjoy the art of bringing a pizza oven up to temperature, rotating it in the oven and that authentic woodfired taste, then this pizza oven is not for you. However, if you want something that is almost effortless to use, this is just the ticket.

It also has the added bonus features of doubling as an air fryer and proving oven. I'm still sceptical about why anyone needs an outdoor air fryer, and have yet to try it, but in theory, all of these functions should complement each other.

You can start by proving the dough in the oven at a low temperature, then air frying your chips as a side dish at a higher temperature, before going in for the finishing touch with the full 370 degrees to cook your pizzas.

At this high temperature, the pizzas cook in 3 to 4 minutes. It is slightly longer than other pizza ovens I've tried, which cook them in just 60 seconds. However, the couple of pizzas I've cooked in it have produced the best crust I've managed on the first go with a new pizza oven.

The rest of the Ninja sale

I'm a full convert to electric outdoor cooking, with an electric Weber Lumin BBQ and now this pizza oven, I find it so much more convenient in my small urban garden.

If you are tempted to expand your outdoor cooking set-up with some other electric appliances, both Ninja's Electric BBQ and the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven are on sale. They both impressed our reviewers as the perfect additions to an outdoor kitchen.