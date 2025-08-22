These IKEA buys are perfect for practical bathroom storage - who knew suction cups could be so stylish?
I'm so glad I've found a stylish, non-permanent bathroom accessory
When it comes to bathroom storage, wicker baskets and wooden hooks usually take the floor, but I'm making the case for a less predictable choice - Scandi-inspired, suction cup bathroom storage ideas. And IKEA, of course, has the best selection.
While suction cups might not be top of your list when it comes to stylish bathroom accessories, I was hooked when I saw IKEA's collection of affordable bathroom storage picks. They're simple, contemporary and unbelievably practical, what's not to love?
If, like me, you're not prepared to undergo any major bathroom renovations, but you still want to give your bathroom storage an upgrade, then these suction-cup solutions will be perfect. Particularly if you love modern, Scandi design, they'll be the perfect budget-friendly buy.
When you think of suction cup bathroom storage, stainless steel wire options might be what first comes to mind. While these do the job of adding much-needed storage to your bathroom without drilling, they leave a little to be desired in terms of style.
Suction cup bathroom storage accessories are a no-brainer, whether you're renting or own your property. Most of the time, bathroom tile ideas will make it tricky to screw accessories like toilet roll holders and toothbrush pots into the wall, so finding a no-drill solution will allow you to ensure your bathroom design suits your needs.
What sets these IKEA bathroom accessories apart from the rest is the fun pastel colours they come in. Green is always a firm favourite for a bathroom colour scheme, and choosing small accessories in this shade will help to incorporate it subtly.
They also come in a chic beige shade, so if your style leans more neutral then you can stick to a pared-back palette without needing to go for stainless steel, like most other accessories.
Ultimately, you want a bathroom to feel like an extension of the most comfortable areas of your home, rather than a cold, stark room. By replacing harsh wire accessories with these colourful options with soft, curved edges, it will help to make the whole scheme feel more calming.
The beauty of these suction cup accessories is that you can position them on any surface, and move them around if your needs change. The mini shelf could be used by a sink if you lack cupboard storage, for example, or in a shower to store shampoo and conditioner.
You could even line them up on a window pane, as shown below, to save space elsewhere in your bathroom while keeping it close by for easy access.
When it comes to factoring in buys such as these, it's unlikely you'll have a huge budget saved for practical accessories. Luckily, most of these IKEA picks cost less than a cup of coffee - how could I say no?
Will you try suction bathroom accessories or stick to drilling?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
