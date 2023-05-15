Streamline your space with an all-in-one kitchen sink solution from Blanco

Whether you’re renovating your kitchen completely or updating the space around the sink, look no further than Blanco for a clever and harmonious solution to the kitchen sink area. Blanco has everything you could imagine to help you design your kitchen sink area that can transform the space into a creative kitchen hub.

Streamlined look

A kitchen sink area is easily the most used area of a kitchen. From washing and cleaning, food prep or just grabbing a quick cup of tea from a boiling water tap, a sink sees so much action in an everyday kitchen. So if it's convenience and ease of use you’re after, then you can’t go wrong with the new Blanco Unit.

The Blanco Unit is a combination of premium products – sink, taps, in-cabinet waste and organisation– that when combined together offer a seamless solution to the kitchen sink area. It’s designed to maximise space and the combination of multi-functional parts makes kitchen life that little bit easier.

(Image credit: Blanco)

Designed for you

The ingenious Blanco Unit streamlines all of your kitchen needs into a single seamless design, with a whole variety of choices to create a truly bespoke set-up for your home. Choose a sink from a wide range of designs, materials and colours, then configure the storage area underneath, either as a spot for your recyclables, storage for cleaning products or even a place to pop your pet’s must-haves.

Tap options include titanium boiling water solutions to auto on/off sensor taps, as well as pull-out or semi-pro mixers. And finally, the sink top extras include snug colanders, neat chopping boards and racks that fold out to sit across the sink cavity.

(Image credit: Blanco)

Hands-on experience

Don’t just take our word for it - TV presenter, property expert and mum of two Laura Hamilton says of her Blanco Unit: ‘I’ve just moved into a new property and it has made the kitchen super functional and so easy to use. I was able to combine the sink, tap and under-sink waste sorter setup of my choice and all in colourways to match my kitchen design. The satin gold tap is such a stunning feature and offsets my white marble countertops and light wood cabinetry beautifully.’

To discover more about the Blanco Unit and find your nearest retailer, visit blanco.co.uk