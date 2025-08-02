Employing blush pink as a neutral, this kitchen shows how to use a bold colour in a totally liveable way

When Yasha and David moved to Hove, they found the beige interior of their new house uninspiring and lacking in practical storage for their busy family. ‘It didn’t feel like home to us,’ Yasha says. ‘There wasn’t enough storage and everything felt very plain.’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

Although the kitchen had looked impressive in the estate agent’s photos, the white gloss units and layout weren’t designed with a young family in mind.

‘For such a big room, there wasn’t much kitchen to speak of,’ she says. ‘Limited counter space made prep a challenge, mealtimes felt stressful, and laundry often piled up.

'The uPVC doors leading to the garden were unwelcoming and blocked much of the view to the garden. After two years of trying to make this room work, we wanted to make changes.’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

Yasha started saving ideas on Pinterest, initially exploring muted colours but later opting for richer tones inspired by flowers. ‘My paternal grandmother, Dadi, who was very house-proud, had a proper pantry, so having one of my own was at the top of my wish list.’

Work started, with plans to borrow space from the garage to create a utility room, expand the kitchen without extending and create a hidden pantry by moving the boiler. Halcyon Building carried out the work.

However, not everything went smoothly, with delays to the delivery of the windows and doors having a domino effect on the build.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘We had an opening at the back of the house for six weeks,’ she says. ‘Luckily, it was spring, so we didn’t freeze. Once the plasterers came, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s when the project shifted from destruction to creativity for me!’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

The result is dramatic; the once impractical kitchen is now sleek and functional.

‘This room comes into its own when we host play dates, as children love to run around the kitchen island. And in the summer, we open the doors onto the garden,’ says Yasha. ‘This kitchen feels very authentic to us.’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

Moving all the laundry appliances into the utility room meant it was possible to install an under-counter double sink, which is more practical for a family.

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

‘I spent a long time researching colours and finishing touches. Inspired by nature, I went for a deep purple colour on the units to complement the blossom colour of the kitchen island. It feels very calming in here as a result.’

‘The oak open shelving matches the flooring and island and creates a handy display space for my plants.’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

‘Our large breakfast cupboard houses our two amazing coffee machines, the toaster and cereals. It keeps our kitchen tidy even during busy breakfast times.’

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

It was important to add textural elements to bring the kitchen to life. Yasha chose frosted reeded wall units that echo the reeded island, bringing the look of the room together, and added oak for natural warmth.

‘The blush colour is a modern alternative to a neutral, which is picked up in the colour of the island and creates a contrast with the deep purple units.'

Get the Look

MADE.COM Amber Brown Briz Ceiling Flush Fitting Light £79 at Next Also available in Green, Grey or Pink colourways, this diffused ceiling light will add a touch of glamour to a functional space. Annabelle Rose Hex tile £52.86 per sq m at Tile Giant Priced at just over £1 per tile, you can cover a whole wall or simply focus on a smaller surface area, like a splashback, with this affordable tile. Roseland Furniture Wishbone Chair Natural Fully Assembled £88.95 each at B&Q This designer dupe is made from birch wood and comes complete with a one year guarantee.

This article first appeared in Ideal Home magazine. Subscribe and save here.