Is your bin colour the secret to making your kitchen more stylish? This simple tweak could make all the difference

On the Ideal Home desk, we're all about turning those everyday practicalities into stylish features to actually care about. Take the humble kitchen bin, for example; likely something you've not given too much thought to other than, is it big enough for a household's worth of rubbish?

Well we're here to change your mind, starting with determining whether your kitchen bin ideas should match your kitchen colour scheme. It's a simple tweak, and much more affordable than revamping the colour of your cabinetry, but one that can actually make a big difference to your space.

Whether you're sick of the sight of your kitchen bin or you're looking to make a budget-friendly update to your cooking space, read on to find out whether experts think that matching your bin to your kitchen colour scheme is the move to make.

Should your bin match your kitchen colour scheme?

It might not be the most important decision you make for your kitchen design, but the devil is in the details, so these small choices can make a big impact.

Your bin doesn't need to match the rest of your kitchen, but doing so will make a cooking space feel much more stylish and considered.

'Matching your kitchen bin to your colour scheme isn’t always essential, but choosing one that complements your style can truly elevate your space,' explains Richard Joseph, CEO & co-founder of Joseph Joseph.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

'Kitchen refurbs are among Brits’ most desired home upgrades. However, understandably, money is often cited as the biggest barrier to creating the dream space,' says Valérie Denys, brand expert at Brabantia. 'It’s unsurprising, then, that homeowners are increasingly seeking cheaper home hacks to help change the look, feel, or function of their home, especially when it comes to kitchens.'

'While traditionally considered a functional item – often hidden inside kitchen cabinetry – modern kitchen bins now come in various shapes, sizes, and finishes, designed to complement any interior scheme,' continues Valérie. 'Your kitchen bin should offer both practical and aesthetic appeal.'

Whether you choose to opt for an exact colour match for your bin or a complementing shade to bring another colour into your kitchen design, there are so many ways to turn your kitchen bin into something you actually want on show.

1. Blend a bin into cabinetry

(Image credit: Brabantia)

Quite frankly, we don't always want our kitchen bins to be the star of the show, but sometimes layout rules this near impossible, forcing us to keep our bins pushed up against kitchen island ideas or cabinetry.

So why not use this layout conundrum as an opportunity to choose a kitchen bin colour that blends in? Whether you match the shade to your cabinetry or choose a similar tone to a standout island design, it's a great way to tie your kitchen colour scheme together.

2. Match to metals

(Image credit: Brabantia)

Stainless steel bins have been popular for quite some time now, and while this works well to create a curated look if you have handles and fixtures in the same tone, what happens if cool-toned metals aren't to your taste?

Brabantia's new collection of bins that mimic brushed brass and copper metal finishes mean that you can perfectly match your chosen hardware colour with your bin for a subtly cohesive scheme.

'Our new collection of Warm Metallic NewIcon Pedal Bins is inspired by some of the most popular and timeless brassware finishes, designed to make it easier to achieve a harmonious aesthetic through accent linking,' explains Valérie.

'This design approach helps create visual continuity throughout the space by drawing the eye to these coordinating details.'

3. Choose a contrasting colour palette

(Image credit: Brabantia)

While matching your bin to a kitchen can really elevate a colour palette, it can also pay to opt for a bin in a contrasting shade. Let's face it, there's often no hiding a bin - you need it close by for practicality reasons so why not lean into this by choosing a style that makes a statement?

Instead of trying to make it blend in, give a pastel or primary-coloured bin a try, depending on your personal taste. It will turn a functionality-first feature into one that screams style.

4. Go for a sleek and enduring style

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

Sometimes simple is best, but simple doesn't need to be boring. If you don't want to choose a brightly coloured kitchen bin then a more commonly found black or stainless steel style can look just as chic.

It's unlikely you'll want to regularly replace your bin, so choosing a colour that you will be happy with for years to come, and one that will suit different spaces potentially, is a smart choice.

We particularly love Joseph Joseph's Stainless Steel Totem bin that a number of us on the team own, particularly as it balances a handy dual-bin set up with a chic shiny exterior. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative then this bin from Dunelm is a dead ringer.

Which colour would you choose?