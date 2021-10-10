We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Interiors professionals have transformed the living space of a hard-working London paramedic. Award-winning designer Clare Gaskin and stylist Emily Wheeler have created a calming retreat for its owner, Gigi, to relax in.

The formerly drab and dark space was in desperate need of some stylish yet functional living room ideas. The finished result – achieved with the help of charity Design Havens for Heroes – is a multifunctional and inviting space with a modern Scandi vibe.

Before

Client Gigi, who worked tirelessly through the pandemic, told Clare and Emily that she likes soft greens, blues and neutrals. Describing how she wanted the room to feel in three words, she said it needed to be relaxing, cosy and light.

Before getting to work with the multifunctional living room makeover, there were some real spatial challenges to take into consideration. Gigi wanted the space to function as a living room and also an eating space with smart dining room ideas for spending time with friends and family.

After

When you look more closely, you’ll notice the shelf display unit with sliding artwork to hide a wall-hung TV when not in use. Interior designer Clare made this by adapting shelving donated by Neptune and creating made-to-measure artwork to mount onto the shelves.

The finished room is totally unrecognisable, and performs lots of functions. We’re loving the consistent use of light-toned wood and white accents in this multifunctional living room.

Also, the combination of the rattan dining room chairs from Dunelm and velvet stools makes for a really convivial set up in a small space. The gorgeous green velvet sofa from Snug was a jumping-off point for the rest of the scheme.

The pared-back, minimalist design style and play on texture makes it feel warm and welcoming. From the cushions to the statement lampshade to the houseplants and the blind, there’s a huge range of natural materials.

At a time when maximalism is becoming more popular, it’s a reminder that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping things simple. We’re particularly keen on the clever solution for hiding the TV.