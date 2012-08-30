Meet the stylish new sofas that will update your living room

By

Promotional feature with Harveys

Discover statement sofas with distinctive shapes, vibrant colours and sumptuous cushioning

Home trends now move almost as fast as fashion and it doesn’t take long before a living room can look dated. The good news is that a new vibrant sofa collection, BOLD by Louise, can transform your interior in a flash – and they’re built to last

Colour is key

Designed by style icon Louise Redknapp, in collaboration with Harveys, the BOLD by Louise collection blends contemporary style with a touch of vintage glamour. Available in 18 rich shades – from turmeric, emerald or coral to deep grey or linen, these sofas have personality in spades.

There’s a stunning selection of materials, too: Croft for a smart linen look, Highland for a soft, marled woollen finish, Jewel, a velour touch fabric that’s soft but hard-wearing, and Serene for a velvety texture and subtle sheen. Beautifully built, these sofas have five different feet styles in wood and metal, so you can create a bespoke look to suit your home.   

Family friendly

‘Each piece had to work for both adults and kids,’ says Louise, so the large Icon sofa twins a classic sofa with a chaise to create a cosy family hub. And if space is at a premium, say hello to the Icon compact sofa, designed to fit in a smaller space.

Handcrafted in Britain, the collection features high-quality construction and design details that give each sofa a luxurious and sophisticated feel, such as smart piping on sofa edges.

Louise’s motto that style favours the bold really plays out in this collection. ‘If you’re going to shake things up, then really shake things up,’ she says. And with a statement piece from BOLD by Louise, you’ll give your home a real style lift.

Explore the full range of BOLD by Louise colours, fabrics and design options in store or online and make your very own style statement.

 

