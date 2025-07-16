The White Company is having a huge summer sale with some of its iconic fragrances starting at just £5 – it’s already selling out

This is my PSA to you: The White Company is having a huge summer sale right now, with a range of gorgeous summery scents up to 50% off.

The White Company has been more go-to for luxury fragrances for a long time, producing some of the best candles and reed diffusers around. But there’s no denying these luxe scents come with a higher-end price tag, which is why you shouldn’t delay in grabbing yourself a bargain while they’re on sale.

Now, you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up one of these stunning scents, as they are already starting to sell out online. I have rounded my top picks from the sale, but run, don’t walk, as they're selling fast at these prices.

The White Company sale spans across both home and fashion, with loads of bargains to track down. However, with items already selling out, I suggest you check out now to avoid disappointment.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors