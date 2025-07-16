The White Company is having a huge summer sale with some of its iconic fragrances starting at just £5 – it’s already selling out
Run, don't walk, to get your hands on these deliciously scented bargains
This is my PSA to you: The White Company is having a huge summer sale right now, with a range of gorgeous summery scents up to 50% off.
The White Company has been more go-to for luxury fragrances for a long time, producing some of the best candles and reed diffusers around. But there’s no denying these luxe scents come with a higher-end price tag, which is why you shouldn’t delay in grabbing yourself a bargain while they’re on sale.
Now, you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up one of these stunning scents, as they are already starting to sell out online. I have rounded my top picks from the sale, but run, don’t walk, as they're selling fast at these prices.
Peony season may be over, but if you missed out on growing peonies, don't fret. This stunning fragrance will greet you with the fresh floral scent of peonies every time you step into a room. It has notes of peony, rose and honeysuckle, making it a warm, fresh scent that's perfect for summer.
Now, I'd considered The White Company's Santorini to be my scent of the summer, but seeing this fruity fragrance on sale, I'm tempted to hop islands and change my mind. With notes of watermelon, cucumber and basil, this candle is as fresh as a glass of Pimms, perfect for soaking up the summer.
If you're a fan of the Grapefruit scent then you'd be foolish not to pick it up at this bargain price. The White Company describes this fragrance as 'waking up in rural Spain', so why not bring your holiday to your home? This zesty, fresh scent is perfect for warm summer months.
The White Company's seasonal fragrances have achived cult status in the fragrance world and Spring is no exception. It smells like a glorious spring day with honesuckle, roses and the smell of fresh cut grass. This set includes a mini diffuser, mini home spray and votive candle
If you're looking for the ultimate all-rounder, this diffuser is it. Its fresh scent is perfect for use all year round, unlike some of The White Company's seasonal fragrances. Its notes of bergamot, neroli and cedarwood are both cosy and refreshing, earning its spot as one of our best-rated reed diffusers.
The White Company sale spans across both home and fashion, with loads of bargains to track down. However, with items already selling out, I suggest you check out now to avoid disappointment.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.