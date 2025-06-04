This is my top pick from the new Next x Morris & Co collaboration – it’s a dead ringer for the sell-out Habitat x Morris & Co armchair

It's hard not to love a Morris & Co print. Their intricate designs provide an easy way to create a statement in your living room, and now Next has teamed up with Morris & Co to launch a new upholstery collection that seamlessly blends craftsmanship, heritage, and style - and I’ll happily be the first to say I think the Ashford armchair will be a sell-out.

Now available to shop online, the Next x Morris &Co features two new sofa and chair silhouettes, The Ashford and The Maycott, available in eight stunning patterns inspired by the legendary William Morris. So if you’ve been looking to invest in one of the best sofas , Next is not to be missed if you want to add some maximalist beauty to your living space.

Morris & Co prints have been everywhere this year, and following the success of the sell-out Habitat x Morris & Co armchair , I predict the Next armchair will follow suit. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

Ashford Chair - Berry Red Borage by Morris & Co £975 at Next The Ashford features a high back and a borad, plush seat - perfect for relaxing. Maycott Chair - Moss Green Wilhelmina by Morris and Co £999 at Next The Maycott features a classic pea arm shape that blends elegance with a country-inspired twist.

It’s hard to forget the hype around the stunning Habitat x Morris & Co. Merton Sunflower Fabric Armchair , which launched in September and has frequently sold out since. Patterned sofas and upholstery have been having a moment for quite some time, as we seek nostalgia in our homeware. Opting for a Morris & Co print is a timeless take on the trend.

With prices starting at £775 for the Ashford and Maycott armchairs and the sofas costing over £1,000, the latest Next x Morris & Co is by no means cheap. However, William Morris, as we’ve seen, never goes out of style, making the chair more of an investment piece than a splurge item.

The Ashford silhouette has a plush finish, piped cushions and a selection of foot fittings to choose from, while The Maycott has a more sloped look with pea-shaped arms.

With the choice of eight patterns as well as selecting from accent chairs, footstools and sofas, you can create something that feels bespoke, as well as upgrading any of your living room seating ideas .

(Image credit: Next x Morris & Co)

‘We’re so excited to partner with NEXT to bring our recognisable heritage designs to fresh new upholstery pieces for the modern home. William Morris believed that art and beauty were for all to enjoy, and this partnership embodies his visionary spirit,’ said Claire Vallis, design director at Sanderson Design Group .

‘We’ve delved into our archive to reimagine iconic designs in new colourways for a classic maximalist look. Each fabric has been chosen to reflect a love of layered design and a passion for pattern, and each piece is upholstered to invite joy, comfort, and beauty in any space. I can’t wait to see how people bring these furniture pieces into their homes.’