This seaside cottage reinvents coastal decor with bold colour and pattern

Living in a place you've loved on holidays means a rethink of your accommodation – your usual rental probably won't cut it as a family home, but you still want the charm and character that has brought you back year after year. The solution? Look for a property you love, then make it right for your new life.

That's the approach taken by Brooke Copp-Barton and her husband, when they moved to Whitstable in Kent with their family.

‘We were after a period property close to the sea and town, similar to those we’d previously stayed in while on our holidays here; it meant there were only a few streets on our radar,’ says Brooke, who was on the lookout for a rundown project to upgrade from top to bottom, as she is a seasoned renovator and interior designer with her own business, Brooke Copp-Barton Interiors.

Building up and out

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

The couple found the ideal property, a Victorian mid-terrace house, but wanted to enlarge it so it would be big enough for guests to stay. They decided to expand upwards and outwards with a side extension and loft conversion, and appointed a local company, Spacemaker Architects, to navigate the planning process of the conservation area.

Many of the heritage features have been retained and celebrated, such as the floorboards in the living room that were discovered under laminate, and the original fireplaces that were opened after being hidden behind concrete.

The couple also removed the uPVC windows and reinstated traditional wooden sash frames with double-glazed panes more in keeping with the period of the property.

‘Renovating this house has been a tough but fulfilling project,' says Brooke, 'but we feel completely relaxed when we walk through the door.’

Colour confidence

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

Brooke’s bold use of colour is on show throughout the house, with upbeat tones and standout wallpapers acting as the perfect foil for modern artwork, pre-loved finds and sophisticated upholstery.

‘I love a home that feels warm, welcoming and lived in, rather than overly interior designed, so I tend to fill spaces with colour, pattern, loads of comfy seating and pre-loved vintage furniture,' she says. 'I’m also naturally drawn to warm reds, so this is the unifying colour that unites each space.'

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

With wonderful views of the newly landscaped garden through the Crittall-style doors, and buckets of entertaining space at the banquette and island, the colour-rich kitchen-diner is the heart of this seaside home.

When I found the red terrazzo floor tiles, there was only one way this kitchen was going!’ says Brooke, who harnessed the power of colour by pairing the tiles with exposed structural beams in red ochre and calming kitchen cabinetry in pale olive green to link with the greenery outside.

The structural beams were left exposed and painted Red Ochre to complement the bold terrazzo floor, while a slim island ensures there’s plenty of walk-through space.

Wrapping the extractor hood in an aged brass finish adds a layer of luxurious warmth that ties in with the brass wall lights and cabinetry handles.

Dining area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

‘These terrace houses are narrow, so to squeeze in a seating area and dining table for eight, we designed a slim island and large banquette bench to maximise the width,' says Brooke.

Crittall-style doors give the kitchen a sense of grandeur and provide a seamless link onto the patio.

Living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

The living room was originally split into two spaces with internal doors, so Brooke removed the internal wall, adding a structural support, and repurposed the doors as the sliding doors to the utility and cloakroom.

Traditional sash windows were reinstated and the original pine floorboards were renovated. The couple uncovered the original fireplace, which they then reinstated with a reclaimed surround and a wood-burning fire.

The beautiful living room now blends period details with modern sophistication. Vintage rugs and elegantly upholstered pieces add rich layers of comfort, softly warmed by a mix of low lighting.

Hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

Brooke’s signature palette of red, white and blue welcomes guests into the hallway.

The homeowner and interior designer added a window between the hallway and living room to bring light into the dark, narrow entrance and make it feel larger.

Main bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

After restoring the sash windows, adding a reclaimed cast iron fireplace and sanding back the original floorboards, the main bedroom was drenched in soft pink and warmed up with notes of rich cherry red and burgundy.

Discreet reading lights were added either side of the bed, while larger decorative lamps on vintage bed side tables bring another layer of colour, mood and ambience.

Loft bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

This elegant retreat at the top of the house provides a blissful escape from the bustle of life below. The deep red, fluted headboard pops against the light blue fern wallpaper, while the custom-built cane fronted wardrobes maximise the space in the eaves.

Family bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Megan Taylor)

Rose-pink tiles of varying shades bring a modern edge to the vintage touches, such as the French café chair, antique vanity, pendant lights and period style brassware.

This article first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors. Subscribe and save here.