Dunelm has given its cult snuggle chair a new look - it's swapped classic stripes for another emerging pattern trend

Dunelm has given its cult Beatrice Snuggle Chair a fresh new makeover - and it’s wavy design is embracing one of the biggest emerging upholstery trends.

The Beatrice wiggle stripe snuggle chair is a fresh new twist on the classic Dunelm Stripe Snuggle chair, which frequently sells out. For a long time, the snuggle chair has been one of the best living room seating ideas on the market to pair with the best sofas.

If you’ve been looking to give your living room an update, this chair should be up for your consideration, especially considering abstract stripes are one of the hottest emerging home decor trends of the year.

Beatrice Wiggle Moss Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm I love the bold pattern of the snuggle chair. It's bold and fun, while the combination of soft moss green and pastel pink keeps it grounded.

In case you hadn’t realised, stripes have been everywhere this year. From stripe drenching to the huge striped upholstery trend , I haven’t been able to avoid this timeless pattern (not that I’m complaining).

It could be argued that the Dunelm Beatrice Snuggle Chair is the OG of the striped upholstery trend, after becoming a best seller last year. So, it makes sense, Dunelm is leading the trend in a fresh direction with its abstract stripe pattern.

Abstract stripes - such as the ones you see on the woven stripe snuggle chair - are a micro-trend that’s been making waves this spring. Opting for wiggles, wonky lines, and even zig-zags offers a playful alternative to the classic vertical and horizontal stripes we know and love.

But you don’t have to be brave with your interiors to try out this new trend. Dunelm’s wavy snuggle chair is designed in a soft moss green and pastel pink. These colours complement each other perfectly, and green is a surprisingly neutral shade that works with all colour schemes.

The wavy striped design is a great way to introduce pattern and texture to a space without dominating it. This chair would blend well with earthy brown rooms and can even complement patterned wallpaper. It’s a versatile buy, that’s for sure.

The Beatrice Wiggle Moss Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair has also received some great reviews, with buyers a fan of it’s comfortable seat and fabulous colours.

‘Love, love, love this chair. Gorgeous design and very roomy and comfy. Very eye-catching and definitely a statement piece. Super easy to assemble as only needed the feet screwing on. Have received many compliments,’ said one.

Snuggle chairs are larger than a standard armchair, making this a great choice if you’re looking to create a cosy atmosphere. I have been eyeing up this chair to create a cosy reading corner.

Alternatives

Next Abstract Lines Natural Sawyer Wooden Accent Chair £450 at Next Earthy browns are a defining colour of 2025 and combined with abstract stripes, makes for a very on-trend look. M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Cushion Check Amazon £19.50 at M&S If you don't need to replace your furniture, embrace the striped trend through soft furnishings such as this stripey green cushion. DUSK Soho Armchair - Sand Stripe £425 at Next If you want to stick with the classic ticking stripe, this is a great choice. I love the netural colour way that will work with any colour scheme.

What do you think about Dunelm’s new snuggle chair update? Do you prefer its fresh new look or are you standing by the original?