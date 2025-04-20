Dunelm has given its cult snuggle chair a new look - it's swapped classic stripes for another emerging pattern trend
I'm obsessed with this fresh new style
Dunelm has given its cult Beatrice Snuggle Chair a fresh new makeover - and it’s wavy design is embracing one of the biggest emerging upholstery trends.
The Beatrice wiggle stripe snuggle chair is a fresh new twist on the classic Dunelm Stripe Snuggle chair, which frequently sells out. For a long time, the snuggle chair has been one of the best living room seating ideas on the market to pair with the best sofas.
If you’ve been looking to give your living room an update, this chair should be up for your consideration, especially considering abstract stripes are one of the hottest emerging home decor trends of the year.
I love the bold pattern of the snuggle chair. It's bold and fun, while the combination of soft moss green and pastel pink keeps it grounded.
In case you hadn’t realised, stripes have been everywhere this year. From stripe drenching to the huge striped upholstery trend, I haven’t been able to avoid this timeless pattern (not that I’m complaining).
It could be argued that the Dunelm Beatrice Snuggle Chair is the OG of the striped upholstery trend, after becoming a best seller last year. So, it makes sense, Dunelm is leading the trend in a fresh direction with its abstract stripe pattern.
Abstract stripes - such as the ones you see on the woven stripe snuggle chair - are a micro-trend that’s been making waves this spring. Opting for wiggles, wonky lines, and even zig-zags offers a playful alternative to the classic vertical and horizontal stripes we know and love.
But you don’t have to be brave with your interiors to try out this new trend. Dunelm’s wavy snuggle chair is designed in a soft moss green and pastel pink. These colours complement each other perfectly, and green is a surprisingly neutral shade that works with all colour schemes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The wavy striped design is a great way to introduce pattern and texture to a space without dominating it. This chair would blend well with earthy brown rooms and can even complement patterned wallpaper. It’s a versatile buy, that’s for sure.
The Beatrice Wiggle Moss Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair has also received some great reviews, with buyers a fan of it’s comfortable seat and fabulous colours.
‘Love, love, love this chair. Gorgeous design and very roomy and comfy. Very eye-catching and definitely a statement piece. Super easy to assemble as only needed the feet screwing on. Have received many compliments,’ said one.
Snuggle chairs are larger than a standard armchair, making this a great choice if you’re looking to create a cosy atmosphere. I have been eyeing up this chair to create a cosy reading corner.
Alternatives
Earthy browns are a defining colour of 2025 and combined with abstract stripes, makes for a very on-trend look.
If you don't need to replace your furniture, embrace the striped trend through soft furnishings such as this stripey green cushion.
What do you think about Dunelm’s new snuggle chair update? Do you prefer its fresh new look or are you standing by the original?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 6 outdoor lights from Habitat that I'm choosing between to make my outdoor space look more expensive this summer
I couldn’t believe some of the prices
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Joseph Joseph 3-piece Saucepan review – seriously space-saving
Small kitchen? I tested this innovative Joseph Joseph space-savvy set which has foldable handles — and I loved it
By Annie Collyer
-
Forget seating, this is how you should be making the most out of your kitchen island in 2025
Seating doesn't always have to be a necessity on an island when you can choose these ideas instead
By Holly Cockburn
-
I tried Joseph Joseph's pan set with foldable handles – the space-saving design is just one of the many highlights
Small kitchen? I tested this innovative Joseph Joseph space-savvy set which has foldable handles — and I loved it
By Annie Collyer
-
As a stylist, I spend hours looking for bedding for photoshoots, and I just spotted these 6 expensive-looking sets at M&S
Get a little luxury at a high-street price
By Laurie Davidson
-
I've been waiting to try out the Ninja Slushi for months – this is what happened the first time I tried it
The Ninja Slushi is the stuff of dreams for summer entertaining
By Molly Cleary
-
IKEA has drenched its BILLY bookcase in this year’s ‘it’ colour - but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one
I'm obsessed with this gorgeous limited-edition colourway
By Kezia Reynolds
-
My go-to Ninja coffee machine just had a major price drop. It's more affordable than I've seen it before
It makes coffee shop quality achievable at home
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm a kitchen decor editor and didn't like this tableware trend - until I saw H&M Home's designer-look plates
They made it easy to justify a new crockery set
By Holly Cockburn
-
Have we just had a sneak peek at Ninja's plans for pastel air fryers? These new US-exclusive Crispi colours are giving us hope for the same in the UK
Ninja's spring colours collection i the US has sparked some serious appliance envy
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm suffering serious kitchen appliance envy over Ooni's new standmixer that sold out in 4 hours, but it's finally back in stock
Here's why the Ooni Halo Pro Spiral mixer is a big deal for at-home breadmakers
By Molly Cleary