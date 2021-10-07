Add impact with dynamic colour and give your rooms a bright new look

A change of colour is one of the easiest ways to give a tired interior a bright new look. The latest trend for creative colour blocking sees colour being used in imaginative new ways with dynamic combinations taking colour scheming to a whole new level.

Create a break-out zone

Painting a large block of colour in a key area is a clever technique for breaking up a large open-plan space and creating a smaller, cosier zone within. Start with a neutral background colour and then add a feature panel in a bold contrast tone. Maximise the effect by extending wall colour to the ceiling and out over a dining table or a bed to create a focal point feature. A statement pendant light such as the GoodHome Pegmati pendant light accentuates the colour blocked area.

Use paint creatively

‘Working as a Changemaker for B&Q, I created two new areas in our conservatory. I did this by zoning with colour, which was really easy to do. I’ve gone for Nautical Charm (Valspar V700) for a calm, relaxed look. The desk space has been painted in Rhubarb and Custard (Valspar V700) a warm pink that adds a cosy touch, and I chose Midsummer Night (Valspar V700) for the reading nook. It’s improved how we use the space tremendously and I’m so happy with how it looks!’

Get the perfect match

Colour blocking is all about enlivening surfaces with contrasting tones, whether bold colours, subtle neutrals or calm soothing shades. You can colour block pretty much any surface you please, from walls and ceilings to furniture and floors. Go for a tropical mood with Valspar’s Fresh Artichoke paired with Flamboyant Flamingo, or cocoon yourself with a combo of Warm Nutmeg and Terra Cotta Blush.

