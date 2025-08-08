'Colour disruptors' are the trick interior designers use to add personality and instantly make a room look better – this is how to use it

If you want to instantly make a room look better, then you need to introduce a 'colour disruptor'. According to interior designers, this simple trick can take a room from ordinary to looking more curated and stylish in an instant.

A colour disruptor is a bright or unexpected colour that 'disrupts' your room's colour scheme. Using a colour disruptor is one of the best ways to make a room feel more vibrant and considered, either with a paint idea or a piece of home decor.

You may remember the unexpected red theory , which went viral across social media last year, which used pops of red in a room to draw the eye. The idea of the colour disruptor builds on this concept, using a range of shades that make you pause and go 'ooo' when you enter a room.

This is everything you need to know about the clever trick, plus the best colours to use.

What is a colour disruptor?

‘A disruptor colour is an unexpected or deliberately contrasting colour added to an otherwise calm or coordinated colour scheme. It adds a layer of surprise or excitement to a space, creating a strong focal point,’ explains Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant, Fenwick & Tilbrook .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jon Day)

‘The disruptor colour adds energy and makes an otherwise 'safe' scheme more dynamic. When used thoughtfully, a disruptor colour can play into the room's strengths or lift flat, uninspired areas,' she adds.

‘It could be as simple as painting a single wall in a bold shade, adding a block of colour around a window or doorway, or highlighting architectural details like alcoves or panelling.

'It's a relatively low-cost and low-commitment way to shift the mood of a space. Designers use disruptor colours to introduce contrast, tension, or a sense of playfulness to their schemes - and doing this through paint makes it an easy and accessible tool for homeowners too.’

How to use a colour disruptor at home

As Anna states, a colour disruptor is an easy way to liven up a bedroom, kitchen or living room colour scheme . Working with colour may sound a little intimidating, and if you’re feeling unsure, you could start by introducing pops of bold colour via lighting, rugs or soft furnishings.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polluy Wreford)

‘I find using disruptor colours in my schemes works best either sparingly with restraint — say, a carefully curated painting or cushion, or employed boldly in an all-encompassing way, such as a floor-to-ceiling lacquered library,’ says Erik Munro, Interior Design Expert and Founder at Munro .

‘Nothing in design should be truly unexpected but rather considered and engaging — like the so-called ‘unexpected red theory’ is really just a new generation rediscovering how to experiment with colour, which I think is fantastic. If you’re going to use a disruptor colour, be bold and pair it with contrasting tones — the front door to my pastel powder-blue house is a bright coral, and it looks magnificent.

‘For a more nuanced touch, even something as simple as a bowl of bright fruit can add a pop of disruptor colour, adding a layer of sophistication to the overall design.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Anna suggests painting the inside of a bookshelf or your skirting board as a fun way to introduce a pop of unexpected colour.

‘The best colours to use are ones that stand out against your existing room scheme. If your space is dominated by soft, muted tones, try something punchy like coral or magenta. For earthy, grounded schemes, using a cool cobalt blue, lilac, or citrus green can add that element of surprise!’ she says.

Try it yourself

Experimenting with colour should be fun, not scary. The joy of a disruptor colour is it allows you to dip your toe into the world of colour is as big or small a way as you want and still get beautiful results.