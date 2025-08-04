6 rooms that demonstrate why blue and green are this year's coolest colour pairing

There are some colours that just work together, and although perhaps not a ground-breaking combo, the pairing of blue and green is one of the biggest paint trends to be taking the interior world by storm this year.

Sat side-by-side on the colour wheel, these harmonious hues bring out the best in each other and make the perfect partners when it comes to decorating almost any room in your home.

'Blue and green are natural companions', explains Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director & Colour Expert at Dulux, 'just think of forest and sky or river and reed beds, they are colours that live hand in hand all around us.'

I've spoken to the experts to bring you 6 rooms that show just why blue and green are this year's must-decorate-with colour combo.

1. Dare to be dark in a living room

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

'There’s an old adage that blue and green should never be seen,' comments Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village, 'but in reality, when used in deep, considered tones like navy and dark green, they create a bold and sophisticated palette that works beautifully together.'

Perfect for a small living room, using these dark and dramatic shades together, creates a cosy place to relax and unwind with the green bringing a lively freshness to the snug space.

Shelley Cochrane Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village Shelley is an experienced Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village and has spent over a decade working in homewares and furniture. Her keen eye for trends helps her identify products that make your home functional as well as stylish.

'In this living room, a navy velvet sofa set against dark green walls feels enveloping and elegant', Shelley explains, 'with fresh foliage bringing the outside in.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only is blue and green featuring via the furniture choices, but it is also being used in the accessories chosen, such as the rug, small side table and cushions and throw on the sofa. This helps to make a confident colour statement and is a great example of how to use blue and green room ideas.

2. Navigate towards nature in a dining room

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / Caroline Barker)

If you're searching for dining room ideas, take this as your sign to stop, as the pairing of blue and green, is a great duo for your entertaining space.

Flora Hogg, colour consultant and interior designer at Craig & Rose advises, 'Blue and green are often seen as nature’s neutrals, they are innately grounding, versatile, and harmonious too.'

'Perfect in a dining space, start by matching undertones and colour temperatures, to keep your palette cohesive. Try pairing a muted sage green like Olive Laque with a smokey navy such as Payne’s Grey for a subtle, sophisticated contrast.'

Work in some wood where you can too, whether this is via furniture or flooring, to keep the theme of nature cohesive.

'For something bolder, consider Saxe Blue with Angelica - a deep teal with rich forest green depth for a layered, tonal look that feels both fresh and dramatic. Mix in pops of vibrant green via houseplants to bring some life to the space too.'

'If all else fails use nature as your guide,' continues Flora, 'think of ocean waves against moss covered rocks or evergreen trees silhouetted at twilight. These natural pairings are proof that blue and green belong side by side.'

Shelley adds, 'If you're looking for subtle ways to use blue and green in a dining room, classic wooden furniture can be styled with a selection of blue and green patterned textiles, like cushions and napkins, creating a grounded yet vibrant atmosphere.'

3. Elevate the energy in a kitchen

(Image credit: Future Plc / David Giles)

We all know how lust-worthy blue kitchens are, but how about adding some green into the mix too for a cool yet contemporary space?

Marianne explains, 'In kitchens, try Coastal Grey on the walls to create a calm, balanced atmosphere, complemented by Pine Needle or Village Maze in trim, paneling, or open shelving. Let the colours flow from room to room - sometimes blue takes centre stage, other times green. The key is in the balance, and layering different wall tones and colour accents like on cabinets, brings the space to life.'

With two-tone kitchens being a popular kitchen trend in themselves, opting to use blue with green really raises the energy levels in your space, resulting in a room you'll want to spend time in beyond just cooking.

Emma Price, Director and Founder at Fable & Willow adds, 'Blue and green are great for subtly defining different zones within open plan living areas. Consider a deep marine blue for the kitchen cabinets and an invigorating lime green for an accent wall in the adjacent dining area. This creates visual separation while maintaining a cohesive flow.'

4. Keep things calm in a bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

When looking to use blue and green together in a bedroom, it's all about creating a calming and restful bedroom colour scheme, something this pair excels at.

Emma explains, 'The inherent compatibility of blue and green lies in their natural origins. Think of a tranquil lake nestled amongst lush trees, a vibrant meadow under a clear sky or the captivating depths of the ocean.'

'Sitting next to each other on the colour wheel, blue and green are inherently calming and refreshing. Blue evokes feelings of peace, serenity and stability, while green symbolises growth, renewal and balance. When combined, they create an incredibly soothing and inviting atmosphere, perfect for a bedroom and for unwinding after a long day.'

'Together blue and green create a sense of calm and connection, grounding us in something beautifully familiar,' says Marianne. 'This colour pairing brings balance, tranquillity, and timeless appeal- ideal for a bedroom space.'

Try opting for a soft sage or pale mint shade on the walls, then adding in rich blue bedding in linen, cotton and velvet to create a bed you can't wait to sink into.

5. Layer tones in a lounge

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

For living spaces that are flooded with natural light, a different approach may be needed when looking for blue and green room ideas, but this doesn't pose a problem for this dynamic duo.

Emma explains, 'The beauty of blue and green lies in their versatility. From subtle whispers to bold statements, there are countless ways to weave these captivating colours into every home.'

'For a sophisticated and understated look, focus on layering different shades and textures of blue and green. Imagine a living room with soft sage green walls, a deep teal velvet sofa, and scatter cushions in a mix of sky blue and moss green linen. This approach adds depth and interest without overwhelming the space. Don't be afraid to mix warm and cool undertones within your blues and greens for added complexity – a warm olive green can be stunning next to a cool duck egg blue.'

Marianne agrees with the layering technique but also adds, 'Start by deciding which colour will take the lead when using blue and green together. In a living room, try Tranquil Dawn on the walls, accented with touches of Teal Voyage on upcycled furniture or a feature wall. These gentle shades awaken the room while remaining soft and soothing – perfect for light-filled spaces that act as a central family hub, but also where relaxing is key.'

6. Combine with pattern in a guest room

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Although blue and green work wonderfully together in blocks of colour on walls or furniture, they also combine beautifully via pattern with a standout wallpaper idea.

'Incorporating patterns is an excellent way to introduce both colours, especially in a guest room where you can be a little more adventurous,' says Emma. 'Think botanical prints with lush green foliage and delicate blue flowers or geometric patterns that combine crisp blues and vibrant greens. Wallpapers, fabrics, and even tiles, offer endless possibilities.'

'Alternatively, a large piece of art or a rug that prominently features both colours can anchor a room and draw the eye,' she says.

What is the one thing you shouldn't do when pairing blue and green together?

'My biggest tip would be to avoid clashing undertones,' says Marianne. 'A delicate cool muted blue like Coastal Grey won’t sit so well with fresh yellow tinted greens. Stick to colours that share a similar base - think muted, chalky shades like Tranquil Dawn and Stonewashed Blue - to maintain a gentle, cohesive flow.'

Emma comments, 'Choose shades of blue and green that are too similar in intensity and tone, especially if they are also very saturated. This can make the combination feel a bit ‘muddy’ or indistinct, rather than vibrant and harmonious. For example, pairing a very muted, desaturated blue with a very muted, desaturated green can sometimes lack the dynamic contrast that makes the combination truly shine. Aim for some variation in intensity or brightness to create visual interest.'

Shelley adds, 'Avoid using overly bright, neon or artificial versions of blue and green. These can feel jarring and undermine the richness of the palette.'

What is a third colour that will work as an accent with blue and green?

'A fantastic third colour that works beautifully as an accent with blue and green, is pink,' advises Emma. 'A soft blush pink can add a delicate touch of warmth and femininity, while a bolder fuchsia or coral pink can introduce a playful and vibrant contrast. Pink complements the cool tones of blue and green by offering a warm, inviting counterpoint, creating a balanced and visually interesting scheme.'

Marianne agrees, 'To lift and warm the palette, introduce a soft blush tone like Pressed Petal or Sweet Embrace to blue and green. Just a touch adds charm and balance, like the glow of a sunset over sea and land.'

Shelley adds, 'I think yellow is a perfect accent colour that works with blue and green. Mustard or bright yellow adds vibrancy and contrast, and it lifts the blue and green tones beautifully. These are all classic colours, so they work well with traditional-style furniture, like a scrolled arm sofa or button-back headboard, and complement a maximalist, bold approach to styling.'

Get the look

H&M Patterned Double/king Size Duvet Cover Set £39.99 at H&M UK Gingham bedding has officially replaced plain white bedding as the quiet luxury bedding top pick, and always looks good in a green colourway. Habitat Blanket Stitch Throw £18 at Habitat UK A blanket is a great way to add a green accent to a room, and these blanket stitch throws are popping up all over the high street ahead of autumn. Sophie Robinson Ceramic Table Lamp £75 at Dunelm This green lamp is a showstopper, and will easily weave in that extra accent of yellow with its pleated shade. DUSK Ciara Accent Chair - Corduroy - Blue £152 at Dusk.com Sky blue continues to be a huge trend this year and this accent chair is a great option to pair with a green wall. lecreuset One of Le Creuset's newest colourways is this rich navy shade which will look stunning in a green kitchen. John Lewis Rue Raised Ottoman Storage Bed Frame, Double £799 at John Lewis This double ottoman bed comes in a range of different shades of blue and green. The turned legs are the cherry on trop of this striking bed.

Which room of your home will you be trying blue and green in?