Now that spring is in full-swing and the skies are getting cheerier, our attention turns to change and renewal. And if you’re thinking of having a refresh in your living room with a complete decorating project or simply by changing the central furniture, then look no further than a design from the new Sofology x George Clarke collaboration.

Whether your home is a modern new-build that echoes the sounds of a busy family life, or a quiet cosy cottage with the peaceful hum of the countryside, you’ll find a design that will suit.

Drawing on his wealth of experience in architecture, designer and television presenter George Clarke, has created two stunningly gorgeous ranges in collaboration with the team at Sofology.

The Brantwood and the Midland Hill bring a mix of contemporary and timeless sofas and chairs, with complementing footstools , that will suit any style of home.

The Midland Hill

The Brantwood is the epitome of comfort with its deep seating, feather-filled back cushions and cocooning timber frame detailing; it just beckons you to cosy in and curl up. Whilst the Midland Hill is a celebration of a bygone era with exquisite art deco touches.’

‘I’m a massive fan of really beautiful art deco architecture,’ says George Clarke. ‘And this sofa definitely reflects that. Welcome to the Midland Hill.’ Inspired by the art deco era, the Midland Hill is a celebration of the architecture of the day, and in particular the character and design of the Midland Hotel in Morecambe, North Lancashire.

Named as a nod to its architect, Oliver Hill, the Sofology x George Clarke collaboration captures the building’s character wonderfully – you’ll find subtle touches of 1920’s design through the sofa and chair stitching, sumptuous fabric colours, gold legs and overall shapes of the pieces.

‘My favourite part of the Midland Hill sofa is the arms,’ says George, reflecting on the design. ‘You’ve got the tight radius curve; you’ve got the lovely art deco horizontal lines. And we’ve got a very beautiful trim detail that picks out the profile of the arm. So for me, it’s quite architectural. It’s what makes it timeless.’

Art Deco design

You’ll find a winged chair, loveseat and armchair, as well as two footstools, among the four sofa choices.

Whether your home is modern or traditional, the range is a great entry point for anyone wanting to bring the glamour and sophistication of the art deco period into their interior, without having to choose something that could look too theatrical.

You can dress the sofas up or down, depending on the accompanying accessories and soft furnishings you choose – keep it soft and subtle with lighter, pastel tones, or go for a richer, more decadent scheme with jewel-like shades of ruby or emerald.

Sustainable style

And best yet, we’re thrilled to say that we share Sofology’s wonderful value in buying items that will last, flying in the face of disposable consumer shopping culture.

Sofology prides itself on helping its consumers to choose a sofa that they’re happy with, and will be happy with for a long time; for at least 20 years in fact.

Each and every sofa from Sofology comes with a two-decade structural guarantee, so you can rest assured that whichever of the pieces from the Midland Hill range you chose, they will last.

To see the full Midland Hill range and to find your perfect sofa, visit www.sofology.co.uk or visit your nearest Sofology store.