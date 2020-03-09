We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s a country classic en-suite makeover to inspire, courtesy of our very own Ideal Home Room Clinic Facebook group.

Group member Louise Ikin shares before and after images of her en-suite bathroom to inspire. ‘Our old en-suite was damp, on an exposed side of the house with zero insulation or ventilation. A teeny tiny window and the shower curtain was held up by fishing line (please don’t judge me!! 😂😂).’

The only judgement here is one of high praise. Just wait until you see what Louise has done to the space…

En-suite bathroom makeover…

Louise moved into the property back in February of last year, and has been doing the house up gradually.

‘The whole construction process took about a month and a half, ‘ Louise tells us. ‘It involved our builder insulating the two exterior walls and adding a new much larger window. Ripping out everything and replacing the floor, fixtures, fittings, ceiling and lighting.’

Style update 1: Sage green tiled walls

These unremarkable tiles were replaced with gorgeous sage green, crackle-effect tiles. Louise tells the group of her style inspiration, ‘Our home is in a rather rural location on a Spanish hillside. So I wanted to retain an updated country look with the interiors.’

This style of classic tile is a popular, timeless choice for country interiors.

Style update 2: Verdigris roll-top bath

Oh to have a bath so beautiful!

‘The verdigris bath weighs in at a hefty 385kg and lived in our hallway for almost a year before we did bathroom. I found it at such a great price I couldn’t let it get away!’ Savvy shopping…our favourite kind.

Style update 3: Bespoke sink unit

The original wooden fixtures and fittings are traditional Spanish style. But they wouldn’t go with Louise’s country-style vision.

‘The vanity was custom made by a local carpenter, who also built our new kitchen cabinetry’ Louise explains. ‘I asked him to stain it walnut to match the windows and arched interior doors.’

Giving an insight again into her savvy shopping skills, Louise adds, ‘the marble sink countertop is a bright warm white which was an offcut from a local marble and stone factory – definitely a trick to get great quality product at a lower price point! ‘

‘Very stylish!’ writes one fellow group member. ‘Gorgeous! Love the colour scheme ❤️’ exclaims another.

Safe to say that’s another successful makeover shared to inspire.

Keep up the good work folks and remember to send us your photos if you would like to be featured.