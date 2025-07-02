5 plants that bloom twice a year – the varieties garden experts recommend to deliver double the colour and flowers

If you've been searching for the best plants that bloom twice a year, you're in for a treat. These are the plants that can transform your garden into a year-round spectacle, offering not just one but two stunning flowering periods that will keep your outdoor space vibrant when other plants have finished their show.

Not all plants bloom twice, it is usually only the best perenials that will deliver a second flush of flowers. They're not entirely effortless either, as you'll often need to deadhead them to encourage the second bloom.

However, once you've got the knowledge, you'll reap the rewards and enjoy extended colour in your garden all summer long.

1. Bougainvillea

(Image credit: Getty Images/George Pachantouris)

Aside from being one of the best plants for a Mediterranean garden, bougainvillea is one of the best flowers to plant if you're after a double bloom.

'Bougainvillea is a very colourful and visually appealing plant that enjoys more than one bloom each year,' Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries says. 'They are drought-tolerant too which means they're ideal for different climates and hopefully won't suffer during particularly hot summer spells.'

This makes bougainvillea ideal if you're looking for low-maintenance border plants too. To make life even easier, you can get a Bougainvillea Elizabeth Angus Climber Plant for just £12.99 from Amazon.

2. Hardy Geraniums

(Image credit: Hopes Grove Nurseries)

Geraniums are one of the best plants that bloom twice a year, especially if you remember to deadhead your geraniums as and when the flowers need it.

'Hardy geraniums, also known as cranesbills, are perennial plants that with the correct care can offer a second bloom of flowers throughout the season,' Graham Smith MCIHort, horticultural expert from LBS Horticulture explains. 'These plants should be cut back in July, after flowering, to encourage a second bloom throughout August and September.'

3. English Shrub Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'One of the best plants for gorgeous recurring blooms is the classic English Shrub Rose,' Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres says. 'These decadent flowers bloom at least twice a year and also produce a delicious aroma for your garden.'

Just make sure to deadhead your roses as soon as the flowers start to fade or wilt, to encourage a second bloom. There's many lovely varieties of English Shrub Roses to choose from - the Nye Bevan variety, £23 for a bare root at David Austin Roses is a popular choice. It's a delicate yellow hue that will softly uplift any outdoor space.

4. Yarrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yarrow (or achillea) is one of the best perennials to cut back and enjoy a second bloom from. With its feathery foliage and variety of colours, it makes a great addition to garden border ideas.

'Yarrow is a fuss-free plant that will bloom in the summer and, if taken care of well, can also bloom again in the autumn (usually around October time),' Morris says. 'This is a pest and drought-resistant plant so is relatively low maintenance - it's ideal for people who don't have a lot of spare time.'

5. English Lavender

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'One of the best plants that bloom twice a year has to be classic English Lavender,' Julian comments. 'These blooms are truly incredible and with the correct trimming can blossom more than twice in the season.'

If you want to try and grow lavender from seed, you can get six English Lavender seedling packets for £10.95 from Amazon. Once it starts to flower, prune your lavender to encourage a second bloom later on, and help the plant grow back next spring as well.

Plus, English Lavender is one of the best plants for keeping aphids off roses too - it's a win win!

FAQs

What is the best flower to plant that comes back every year?

'A perennial is a plant that comes back year on year and there are so many incredible varieties to pick from,' Julian says. 'Some of our favourites include: Peonies, Iris, Papaver, Salvia, Eryngium, Delphinium and English Lavender.'

Some perennials thrive on neglect, like geranium and echinacea, which are perfect if you want a low-fuss garden that blooms every year.

Is there a plant that only blooms once a year?

Yes, some plants only bloom once a year. Annuals will die after their one bloom, but monocarpic perennials will come back each year after an annual bloom.

'One example is the amaryllis, with each flower lasting between 7-10 days,' Morris explains. 'The peony is another one, which also has a single blooming season, typically in late spring or early summer.'

Now you know all about the best plants that bloom twice a year, you can maximise your garden's flower display for the rest of summer.