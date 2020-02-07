We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A boldly painted ceiling is THE decorating trend of 2020, but are you brave enough?

One interiors fans who is is Daniela Nesca, who shared her bold bathroom makeover with us courtesy of the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

Changing the colour scheme from a bold blue to an invigorating green, Daniela has taken the painting one step further by painting the ceiling too – and we highly approve.

She has also put in a new vinyl flooring and fetching green accessories – to match her plants nonetheless.

Daniela’s bathroom before

The bathroom beforehand had a marine/coastal vibe with sea creatures and hues of blue.

Explaining the change of shade Daniela tells us, ‘I repainted the walls and the ceiling, a beautiful green. Before choosing the colour I first chose my new towels (Ikea) which are green and matched all the plants – I already had in the bathroom. The choice of colour came from this, I wanted a colour that went well with these two elements.’

A great way to determine a new colour scheme – think about the room as a whole and how all your furnishings will fit with the new shade.

Ingeniously Daniela actually matched the paint to said towels, ‘I had the paint mixed in the paint shop for roughly £25, using one of the towels and choosing a shade very similar and slightly lighter.’

Daniela’s bathroom after – with painted ceiling

What a transformation. The newly painted ceiling, lush tropical shower curtain and bamboo light fitting makes this bathroom space a sanctuary of serene green, inspired by nature.

We love how the colour on the ceiling helps to create an encompassing feeling. Thanks to the all-white sanitaryware and tiles the green doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Daniela’s post has generated a lot of love – with many loving the new tropical shower curtain in particular.

With supportive members saying, ‘Fantastic styling, so beautiful👏❤️’ and ‘I love the wall colour in both pics!!! You have a great eye! The new shower curtain is heaven! X’.

We have the info for you, it’s from Amazon.

Buy now: Dark Green Shower Curtain, £12.99, Amazon

‘I bought the floor online of the brand Gerflor, for less then £169, but from Bricoflor. They have a better price. In the stores they wanted twice as much for the same product. I did my research of almost a year before deciding on this.’

Video Of The Week

Going on to say, ‘I was afraid to buy the floor online. But I did and I don’t regret it. It’s excellent quality, ideal for the bathroom. It is very resistant and a little thicker than what you can buy in a DIY store.’

‘For this reason it was even more complicated to install it. But with a little help and the right knife can be easier.’

Daniela shows us that DIY can be done to perfection, if you do your homework.