5 biennials to plant in July and create a garden bursting with colourful blooms

These are the five biennials you can plant now to create a beautiful garden bursting with colour.

A biennial plant is a flowering plant that takes around two years to finish its life cycle and is a popular choice amongst gardeners, as they are often easy to grow from seed, cheap and produce stunning floral displays during the second year of their life.

If you’re already planning future flower bed ideas, it would be foolish not to consider biennial plants. And these are five you can plant in July for an abundance of cheerful blooms.

1. Foxgloves

Perhaps one of the most famous biennials, fogloves are low-maintenance, shade-loving flowering plants that are perfect for your border ideas . They are biennial plants, but as self-seeders, once established can return year-on-year. Best planted in June and July, now is the perfect time to plant these pretty flowers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘These are among the most iconic biennials, known for their towering flower spikes that can reach up to five feet tall. Foxgloves thrive in well-drained soil and prefer partial shade, making them ideal for woodland edges and cottage gardens,’ says a spokesperson for British Garden Centres .

‘Sow your foxglove seeds thinly in seed trays or modules indoors or in a cold frame during June. Once seedlings are strong enough, they can be planted outdoors in late August or September. Foxgloves are also excellent self-seeders, so once established, they often return year after year.’

Why not try the stunning Sutton's Apricot (£8.99 at Crocus) to add beautiful, peachy tones to your garden.

2. Forget-me-not

Forget-me-nots are a staple of any cottage garde n. Their beautiful blue flowers make them an excellent choice of ground cover plant , and like foxgloves, their self-seeding capacity means they can return after their two-year life cycle has passed. And sowing them in July gives them enough time to establish a strong root system.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Forget-Me-Nots, officially known as Myosotis sylvatica, light up any garden with their tiny blue flowers. They're perfect for shady places under trees or along garden borders, where they can spread naturally. These plants love shade and need moist, well-drained soil to flourish. Pair them with spring bulbs like tulips for an eye-catching display. Remember to keep the soil moist and space out the seedlings to prevent them from getting too cramped,’ says Juamel Lorenzo, owner of 2 Lips Floral Design .

You can purchase these beautiful wildflowers as part of a 'seed bomb' (such as these forget-me-not seedball boxes, £9.99 at Amazon)

3. Sweet William

This sun-loving biennial will fill your garden with an abundance of beautiful purple and pink flowers, and can be sown in June and July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Commonly known as Sweet William, Dianthus is a biennial with clusters of fragranced flowers in shades of red, pink, white, and purple. They are perfect for borders, rock gardens, and containers. Sweet Williams prefer full sun and well-drained soil, and seeds can be sown in June either directly in the garden or in trays. Transplant seedlings outdoors once they are sturdy enough,’ says a spokesperson for British Garden Centres.

Sweet William is really affordable to buy and plant in your garden. In fact, you can buy Sweet William seeds for just £1 at Sarah Raven.

4. Hollyhocks

You’ll be pleased to know you can plant hollyhocks now, as these towering plants are both stunning to look at and very popular with garden wildlife.

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘Hollyhocks are show-stoppers, with their tall spikes of blooms, usually reaching over 6 feet tall. They flourish in full sunshine, so plant them in a place that gets lots of light. They also do well near walls or fences, which can offer them some support,’ says Juamel.

‘Whether you start with seeds in trays or plant directly into your garden, make sure to keep an eye out for slugs and keep the soil adequately watered, especially during dry spells.’

You can get 50 seeds for £2.25 at Sarah Raven, or if you're feeling impatient, you can get a potted hollyhock for £24.99 at Robert Dyas.

5. Wallflowers

These spring-blooming plants are popular choices and are well-known for attracting pollinators with their vibrant colours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Erysimum (wallflowers) is a traditional biennial with fantastic scent, colourful flowers in yellow, orange, red, and purple. They are easy to grow and thrive in sunny spots with well-drained soil and will bloom for months come spring. Now is the time to sow your wallflower seeds in June or July in seed trays or directly in the garden,’ says a spokesperson for British Garden Centres.

The seeds for this stunning flower can be picked up for as cheaply as 89p for 200 Scarlet Bedder wallflower seeds at Thompson & Morgan.

These flowers are an easy way to create fill your garden with gorgeous colour. Which one is your favourite?