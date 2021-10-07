Give panelling a modern twist with calm colours and practical finishes

Timber wall panelling has a timeless appeal that will bring character to just about any space. Although it’s been around for centuries, wall panelling is more popular than ever right now, with new timbers, smart colour treatments and easy-to-install DIY options that make fitting it at home a breeze.

Think about practicalities

As an easy way of giving featureless rooms a facelift, timber wall panelling is a brilliant option for new builds or rooms lacking in architectural details. Panelling is also a great way of covering up uneven walls, bumpy plaster and unsightly pipework, as well as providing extra insulation in chilly spaces. Paint your panelling in on-trend green – we love GoodHome Durable Kilkenny matt emulsion (£17 for 2.5l, B&Q).

Set the scene

For Sarah from @peas.in.my.pod, panelling the hallway of her home has transformed the once-plain space and given it bags more character. ‘I revamped my boring hallway by adding mid-height panelling on the walls and painting the floor. Gentle Shadows (Valspar V700) gives it a warm, relaxed feel that is perfect for calming a busy hallway.’

‘I wanted the lighting to feel quite luxe but low-key, so chose the glam GoodHome Dacite Pendant ceiling light (£30, B&Q) teamed with the Harbour Studio Iris ribbed matt grey table lamp (£40, B&Q) set on the hallway console. I worked as a B&Q Changemaker to bring the scheme together, and I’m so pleased with how it turned out, it was really simple to do myself.’

Work in some wood

Wood-toned flooring is the perfect choice to complement wall panelling, with its warm tones that will work in any scheme. Create calm in a busy zone with pale oak planks in a soft-sheen finish or go traditional in a hallway with classic herringbone. From solid timber and engineered wood to practical laminate, B&Q has a flooring that’s a natural fit.

