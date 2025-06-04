5 colours that will make a new build kitchen feel warm, according to the experts

While a new build offers the perfect blank canvas for you to put your own stamp on, as they often haven’t been lived in or have the same history as older properties, it’s no wonder that they can feel cold and a bit uninviting. And this can be particularly true in the kitchen. However, that doesn’t need to be the case.

When it comes to how to add character to a new build, 'colour is your best friend,’ declares Crown colour specialist, Jemma Saunders. More often than not, a new build kitchen features white or neutral walls with not a lot more going on. But you can add personality and warmth to the space if you choose the right colours and tones.

With your walls being the obvious place to start, you can also paint kitchen cabinets, carry it down to your baseboards to colour drench the room, or even opt for colourful accessories to make the space look more your own.

Whichever one you choose, these are the top 5 colours to keep in mind, according to the experts.

1. Terracotta

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘If you’re trying to bring warmth into a new build kitchen, earthy terracotta shades are a good place to start,’ says Thomas Oldham, co-founder of UK Construction Blog. ‘Colours like burnt orange, warm clay or soft ochre can instantly make the space feel more grounded and welcoming, which is often what a sleek new interior needs.’

PriceYourJob.co.uk’s kitchen design expert, Jessica Evans suggests that ‘you could go with a soft terracotta like Coat’s Baked, to give your kitchen a warm Mediterranean ambience. Or for a deeper, more earthy feel, you could try Little Greene’s Tuscan Red.’

Either way, this Mediterranean-inspired hue works particularly well alongside natural wood, stone flooring, neutral fabrics and lush greenery.

COAT Paints Baked Paint £30 at coatpaints.com We – and the experts – are big fans of this Moroccan-inspired terracotta hue from COAT Paints.

2. Butter yellow

(Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

As you might already have spotted, butter yellow is the ‘it’ colour of the moment. ‘This shade brings warmth, nostalgia, and personality to a space and fits particularly well within aesthetics such as dopamine décor and retro interiors,' says admits Molly Woodward-Moor, creative director at Stone Superstore.

'Yet, its subtlety also makes it an ideal neutral for those who prefer an understated and calming interior aesthetic.'

Because it ‘is an incredibly versatile shade, pairing well with a variety of warm-toned pastels such as blush pink, pastel cinnamon, and coral, alongside more earthy warm tones like terracotta and mocha to provide a more grounded feel to a space,’ butter yellow kitchens are an ideal choice.

It's important make sure you know which colours not to pair with butter yellow, too.

Farrow & Ball Hay Paint £69.50 at Farrow & Ball ‘This soft, yellow-based neutral is ideal for lifting a space that feels flat or cold,’ says Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company. ‘It has a lovely sun-warmed feel that’s especially suited to new builds, where artificial lighting can be strong and direct.’

3. Greens

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

Depending on your taste and personal preference, there are lots of lovely greens to choose from to add warmth and personality.

Even though ‘we usually see olive and sage greens in period homes with traditional kitchens, there’s no reason why these colours can’t work in new build homes too,’ says kitchen design expert Jessica.

For example, one of the biggest kitchen trends in recent years, which isn’t going anywhere anytime soon is sage green kitchens. They work well with a range of accompanying colours, from warm neutrals, off-whites and dusky pinks to brass and gold metallic finishes and natural materials like stone and wood, bringing a sense of nature indoors.

Alternatively, olive green is just as great at ‘adding warmth while keeping things timeless and adaptable,’ according to Alison Maclean, new build property expert at St. Modwen Homes. While ‘emerald and other jewel-toned greens also are popular accent shades, adding a natural touch to interiors that’s both calming and inviting.’

Lick Green 02 Matt Emulsion Paint £39 at B&Q Lick's Green 02 shade would work well for so many different kitchens.

4. Dusky pink

(Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

‘Dusky pink is a soft pink with earthy undertones, so it’s perfect for adding warmth,’ explains Jessica. And dusky or ‘blush pink can add a gentle, romantic warmth that's especially effective in north-facing kitchens,' adds Sam Tamlyn, interior expert at Shutterly Fabulous.

‘It softens hard surfaces and contrasts beautifully with metallics and natural textures, and is best used on walls or through accessories.’

Some of our experts’ favourites include Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster, Lick’s Pink 08, Coat’s Ciao, Sofia and Dulux’s Pink Parchment, which all offer an elevated take on a traditional pink to instantly add warmth and a lived in look.

Dulux Dulux Easycare Kitchen Pink Parchment Matt Wall Paint £28 at B&Q Designed specifically to be used in the kitchen, Dulux's Pink Parchment is not only washable, but grease and stain resistant.

5. Warm neutrals

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

For those of us who prefer more of a neutral style and don’t necessarily want to add too much colour, that doesn’t mean you need to stick to plain white kitchens either.

Since ‘anything with a blue or grey undertone can make the room appear cold, you’ll want to opt for warm neutrals to brighten up the space,’ says Earthborn’s colour expert, Bailey Williams.

Think taupe, creams, beige, greige and warm mushroom shades. 'Warm taupe is well worth considering,' advises Thomas Oldham. 'It has a subtle brown undertone that makes the space feel a bit more lived-in without sacrificing a clean finish. Taupe works well with more modern materials too, like quartz counters or polished concrete.'

Crown Crown Retail Core Emulsion Matt Smoked Glass £34.99 at Amazon UK An excellent alternative to white, why not try Crown's Smoked Glass greige tone.

FAQs

How else can you add warmth to a new build kitchen?

If you don’t fancy making as much of a drastic change as painting your walls or swapping out your kitchen cabinets, the experts have a few top tips. And one of the easiest ways is by adding texture.

You can introduce wood, rattan, linen or stone through furniture, flooring or accessories, with ‘brass or copper handles, taps, and lighting fixtures adding instant warmth and elegance,’ says interior expert Sam Tamlyn.

Layering your kitchen lighting is also key. ‘Use a mix of pendant lights, under-cabinet lighting and warm LED bulbs to create a cosy glow,’ Sam continues.

Which colours should you avoid if you're looking for your new build kitchen to feel warm?

Even though there are quite a few colours, tones and shades that you can use, as we’ve highlighted above, when it comes to the worst colours to paint a kitchen, it’s ‘best to avoid brilliant whites as this can make kitchens feel uninviting and highlight unwanted shadows or blemishes you might make in your new kitchen in the first few months,’ warns Emma Bestley, co-founder of YesColours.

And in terms of helping to add warmth to the space, cool blues, greys and whites have the opposite effect.

Essentially, ‘pale greys and blues with cool undertones can make a kitchen feel cold and drab, especially if they’re north-facing. An all-white kitchen can also feel cold and clinical, and often lacks personality, so it can feel uninviting,’ says kitchen design expert Jessica.

If you do have your heart set on using grey and white in your kitchen, ‘pick whites and greys with pink or yellow undertones or coordinate them with warmer colours.'

Have you had any success in adding instant warmth to a new build kitchen using these colours?