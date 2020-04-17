We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love the notion of living of the land? No matter how small that piece of land may be? The selection of Wilko greenhouses and gardening must-haves could be just the thing to sow the seed.

With a little help from this new gardening collection you can be cultivating your own veggie patch and growing seedlings in no time.

Maximise growing potential from your own backyard with this range of all-weather garden grow solutions. Whether a garden novice or green-fingered guru, this range will inspire all to start growing our own this spring.

Wilko greenhouse

This simple structure is praised as the ideal gardening accessory for all gardeners. In most those who are keen to live off their land – germinating seeds, propagating plants and protecting fruit and vegetables.

Wilko say, ‘Our walk-in greenhouse comes with four metal shelves and a cover. It’s ideal for seed propagation, plant growing and hardening. The clear cover has a roll up zipped panel for easy access, and the greenhouse’s durable tubular construction is easy to assemble with instructions included.’

It couldn’t be simpler to entice beginners to have a grow.

Along with the ‘Grow Your Own’ packets of veg and other essentials the range offers quirky growing gadgets. One of our favourites is the simple yet brilliant potato pot. This pot allows gardeners to grow three potato plants at once, allowing for continuous growth.

Wilko say, ‘Take the hassle out of harvesting your potatoes with the Clever Pots Potato Planter. Our potato pot allows you to harvest your crop without upturning the whole plant, so you can continue to grow potatoes for longer.’

The range will help transform how we use our gardens more efficiently. Both now and in the future.