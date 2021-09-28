The last year has seen us spend more time at home than ever before. Our homes have become our havens and hideaways, home offices and classrooms, work-out spaces and home entertainment hubs.

During this period, we’ve invested time and money on home improvements and high-tech upgrades, so it’s only natural that safety and security are top of our thoughts as our lives start to get back to normal. This is why a good home security system is a wise investment when it comes to peace of mind.

Security in hand

Whether your ‘new normal’ means a return to the office or holidays abroad, you can rest assured that your home is safe and secure with Hive HomeShield – a Smart Home Security System that puts your home protection right at your fingertips. The Hive HomeShield allows you to protect your home with your phone or tablet, via the easy-to-use Hive app.

Part of the Hive ‘Ecosystem’ from British Gas, Hive HomeShield is simple and user-friendly, and can be operated from a smartphone, tablet or Apple Watch. There are three modes – Home, Sleep and Away – which give varying levels of smart notifications, depending on what the user requires. The system can be armed and disarmed remotely so you can take control whether you’re indoors or out on the road.

Tailored to you

A monthly subscription to Hive starts at £9.99 and packages can be tailored to suit the size of your home, number of rooms and level of security required.

Choose window and door sensors, pet-friendly motion monitors and outdoor cameras, all operational via a keypad and smart home hub – and the ability to alert trusted contacts or the emergency services via the app. Plus Live View lets you check in on your home in real time, with a 30-day video history so you can view footage from while you’ve been away.

Find out more and get a free no-obligation quote at hivehome.com