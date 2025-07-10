The high price of robot vacuums has always put me off, but this £99 Eufy bargain has finally convinced me to buy one
It's Amazon's #1 bestseller... and an absolute steal
As Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, you’d think I’d be all over robot vacuums. And I am. However, I’ve always struggled with the high price tags attached to these hands-free appliances. So, imagine my surprise when I spotted that the price of the already-pretty-affordable Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed from £199.99 to just £99 on Amazon.
I’ve tested some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, and while there are some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to be had on my top-rated models right now, this robot vacuum cleaner deal has got me the most excited. In fact, the bargain price coupled with the fact that this model is Amazon’s #1 bestseller has finally convinced me to invest in my first robot vacuum cleaner.
Featuring 4,000 Pa of strong suction (for reference, 2,000-3,000 Pa is usually sufficient for general, everyday cleaning), 120-minute run time, a large 600ml dust bin, active detangling roller brush (which is perfect if you regularly need to vacuum pet hair), and bluetooth connection, this bargain robot vacuum offers a lot for a very affordable price.
It also runs at just 55dB, so you can even have it running at night without it compromising your sleep. And what could be better than waking up to squeaky, crumb-free floors?!
But it’s the price of the Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum that has really won me over. For a big-name robot vacuum brand like Eufy or Roomba, you’d typically expect to spend upwards of £500 (and sometimes over £1,000) to welcome one into your home - and that’s not something I’ve previously been willing to spend. And while the G50 is relatively affordable at full price anyway, the current £99 price tag for Amazon Prime Day is hard to ignore.
The reviews speak for themselves, too. At the time of writing, the Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum is the #1 bestseller in the robot vacuum category and has racked up an impressive 4.4-star rating with almost 10,000 reviews. One happy customer even calls it an ‘efficient workhorse’ while another who has already purchased one during the Amazon Prime Day event said, ‘For £99 I think it's a bargain. Will probably get another one for upstairs.’
On that note, however, it’s important to note that this £99 robot vacuum won’t stay this price forever. With the Amazon Prime Day deals set to end at midnight on the 11th July, you don’t have long to snap up this deal. So, grab it while you can!
Alternatively, if this isn’t quite the right robot vacuum for you, these are a few alternatives in the Amazon Prime Day sale I’d suggest instead.
If you want to stick with the tried and trusted Eufy brand, this is a slightly more advanced option. Currently almost 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, this model offers auto emptying, washing and drying. Plus, it has 7,000 Pa of suction for deeper cleaning.
If you've been waiting to bag the best Amazon Prime Day deals, stop looking! I've found it... and I'll definitely be adding this robot vacuum to my basket.
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
