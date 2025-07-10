The high price of robot vacuums has always put me off, but this £99 Eufy bargain has finally convinced me to buy one

As Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, you’d think I’d be all over robot vacuums. And I am. However, I’ve always struggled with the high price tags attached to these hands-free appliances. So, imagine my surprise when I spotted that the price of the already-pretty-affordable Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed from £199.99 to just £99 on Amazon .

I’ve tested some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, and while there are some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to be had on my top-rated models right now, this robot vacuum cleaner deal has got me the most excited. In fact, the bargain price coupled with the fact that this model is Amazon’s #1 bestseller has finally convinced me to invest in my first robot vacuum cleaner.

Featuring 4,000 Pa of strong suction (for reference, 2,000-3,000 Pa is usually sufficient for general, everyday cleaning), 120-minute run time, a large 600ml dust bin, active detangling roller brush (which is perfect if you regularly need to vacuum pet hair ), and bluetooth connection, this bargain robot vacuum offers a lot for a very affordable price.

It also runs at just 55dB, so you can even have it running at night without it compromising your sleep. And what could be better than waking up to squeaky, crumb-free floors?!

(Image credit: Eufy)

But it’s the price of the Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum that has really won me over. For a big-name robot vacuum brand like Eufy or Roomba, you’d typically expect to spend upwards of £500 (and sometimes over £1,000) to welcome one into your home - and that’s not something I’ve previously been willing to spend. And while the G50 is relatively affordable at full price anyway, the current £99 price tag for Amazon Prime Day is hard to ignore.

The reviews speak for themselves, too. At the time of writing, the Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum is the #1 bestseller in the robot vacuum category and has racked up an impressive 4.4-star rating with almost 10,000 reviews. One happy customer even calls it an ‘efficient workhorse’ while another who has already purchased one during the Amazon Prime Day event said, ‘For £99 I think it's a bargain. Will probably get another one for upstairs.’

(Image credit: Eufy)

On that note, however, it’s important to note that this £99 robot vacuum won’t stay this price forever. With the Amazon Prime Day deals set to end at midnight on the 11th July, you don’t have long to snap up this deal. So, grab it while you can!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, if this isn’t quite the right robot vacuum for you, these are a few alternatives in the Amazon Prime Day sale I’d suggest instead.

Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner Was £239.99 now £89.99 This model is even cheaper than the Eufy robot vacuum right now, making it 63% cheaper than its RRP! It also has impressive reviews, and this particular model has four cleaning modes for squeaky-clean floors. roborock Q5 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon The beauty of this robot vacuum cleaner is that it offers self-emptying capabilities and has a 2.5L dust bag (which means you only need to empty it every 7 weeks). It also offers hands-free floor mopping, too. eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Was £599 now £379 at Amazon If you want to stick with the tried and trusted Eufy brand, this is a slightly more advanced option. Currently almost 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, this model offers auto emptying, washing and drying. Plus, it has 7,000 Pa of suction for deeper cleaning.

If you've been waiting to bag the best Amazon Prime Day deals, stop looking! I've found it... and I'll definitely be adding this robot vacuum to my basket.