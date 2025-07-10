I doubled my kitchen storage with these Joseph Joseph organisers - and the price has just been slashed on Amazon
I had no idea the solution was this simple and affordable
Whether you have a small kitchen or a sprawling open plan space, making the most out of every inch of cupboard space is essential to creating an organised kitchen. So when I found these Joseph Joseph under-shelf cupboard organisers, I knew it was the missing kitchen storage idea in my home. And my favourite picks are on sale for Amazon Prime Day with up to 50% off.
Living in a rented flat, there's little that can be done to make my small kitchen tidier and clutter-free. Adding extra shelves on the wall is out of the question (although I do love how open shelving looks in a kitchen) so instead, I've been on a mission to double the available space in my cupboards.
There's nothing worse than having a plethora of spices cluttering up a worktop and unless you have lots of drawers in your kitchen, where are you supposed to store those extras like tinfoil and sandwich bags?
Well, as always, Joseph Joseph has the answer. Here's what I tried.
If you don't have space for a pantry and don't want your spices cluttering your worktop, this under shelf rack is perfect.
I'm always looking for ways to add organisation to my small kitchen, but with no room to add freestanding furniture to the layout, my only option is to audit the insides of my cupboards.
Clutter can quickly build up - whether it's empty cereal boxes, out of date condiments or storage boxes that take up far too much space, regularly decluttering your kitchen is key to making it easy to use on a daily basis.
Something I noticed in my own cupboards is that half of the height is essentially wasted, leaving so much empty space that could be utilised much better. Joseph Joseph's range of CupboardStore products fixes this exact problem, creating an extra ledge that slots onto your upper shelf.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'At Joseph Joseph, we believe no space should go to waste - especially in the kitchen. That’s why our CupboardStore™ collection is thoughtfully designed to maximise every inch of space. From the new and innovative Film, Foil & Bag Organisers and Easy-Access Storage Caddy’s to storage heroes such as the Under-Shelf Coffee Pod Drawer, each solution helps keep your cupboards neat, accessible and effortlessly organised,' explains Richard Joseph, CEO & Co-Founder of Joseph Joseph.
As a result of the film, foil and bag organiser, I've managed to streamline my 'junk drawer' and instead move these kitchen essentials to a different cupboard. As a result, I have a completely empty drawer to use that was otherwise being wasted with random bits and bobs.
I've got my eye on the coffee pod holder to try next, as this will free up the space taken up by a glass jar in my tea and coffee cupboard.
Alternatives
For less than £20, you really can't go wrong with these Joseph Joseph organisers if you're looking to revamp your kitchen storage over Amazon Prime Day.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.