Whether you have a small kitchen or a sprawling open plan space, making the most out of every inch of cupboard space is essential to creating an organised kitchen. So when I found these Joseph Joseph under-shelf cupboard organisers, I knew it was the missing kitchen storage idea in my home. And my favourite picks are on sale for Amazon Prime Day with up to 50% off.

Living in a rented flat, there's little that can be done to make my small kitchen tidier and clutter-free. Adding extra shelves on the wall is out of the question (although I do love how open shelving looks in a kitchen) so instead, I've been on a mission to double the available space in my cupboards.

There's nothing worse than having a plethora of spices cluttering up a worktop and unless you have lots of drawers in your kitchen, where are you supposed to store those extras like tinfoil and sandwich bags?

Well, as always, Joseph Joseph has the answer. Here's what I tried.

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under Shelf Drawer £9.49 at Amazon This enclosed drawer means that anything you store inside is truly kept out of sight. Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under Shelf Storage Film, Foil and Bag Organiser £11 at Amazon This is the storage solution I'm most excited about - finally, a space for those random kitchen items. Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Spice Rack £9.49 at Amazon If you don't have space for a pantry and don't want your spices cluttering your worktop, this under shelf rack is perfect.

I'm always looking for ways to add organisation to my small kitchen, but with no room to add freestanding furniture to the layout, my only option is to audit the insides of my cupboards.

Clutter can quickly build up - whether it's empty cereal boxes, out of date condiments or storage boxes that take up far too much space, regularly decluttering your kitchen is key to making it easy to use on a daily basis.

Something I noticed in my own cupboards is that half of the height is essentially wasted, leaving so much empty space that could be utilised much better. Joseph Joseph's range of CupboardStore products fixes this exact problem, creating an extra ledge that slots onto your upper shelf.

'At Joseph Joseph, we believe no space should go to waste - especially in the kitchen. That’s why our CupboardStore™ collection is thoughtfully designed to maximise every inch of space. From the new and innovative Film, Foil & Bag Organisers and Easy-Access Storage Caddy’s to storage heroes such as the Under-Shelf Coffee Pod Drawer, each solution helps keep your cupboards neat, accessible and effortlessly organised,' explains Richard Joseph, CEO & Co-Founder of Joseph Joseph.

As a result of the film, foil and bag organiser, I've managed to streamline my 'junk drawer' and instead move these kitchen essentials to a different cupboard. As a result, I have a completely empty drawer to use that was otherwise being wasted with random bits and bobs.

I've got my eye on the coffee pod holder to try next, as this will free up the space taken up by a glass jar in my tea and coffee cupboard.

Alternatives

NUODWELL Extendable Under Shelf Storage Basket £15.29 at Amazon This adjustable shelf means you have more flexibility in terms of putting it in different cupboards. Pack of 2 Under Shelf Storage Baskets £8.99 at Amazon These simple metal baskets can be used anywhere in the home. YouCopia StoreMore Height Adjustable 34 cm £10.79 at Amazon If you want to build upwards, rather than below, opt for this handy adjustable shelf raiser.

For less than £20, you really can't go wrong with these Joseph Joseph organisers if you're looking to revamp your kitchen storage over Amazon Prime Day.