‘Best money I’ve ever spent’ – this £11 screen is a game changer for keeping flies out of the home, shoppers are raving about it
Wave goodbye to flies for good this summer with this genius tool
I’ve spent all year praying for the sunshine to arrive, but now that it’s finally here there’s only one thing on my mind: flies.
I’m sure I’m not alone in cursing one every time it buzzes through my window and sets up camp in my home. However, I've just discovered soemthing that could fix all that a magnetic, heavy duty fly door screen on Amazon.
Not only does this handy tool have rave reviews from all shoppers who have put it to the test, but it is currently reduced to just £11 as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals. What more could you ask for?
Intrigued by the hundreds of positive reviews, I asked the experts why fly screens are so effective at keeping flies out of the home.
With hook and loop tape that attaches to the doorframe, and extra push pins, counterweights and magnets to keep it in place, this screen is a sturdy solution to the swarms of summer flies. A testament to its performance, this product has found itself a firm position on Amazon bestselling lists this Prime Day.
Plus, it has a host of positive reviews to boot. With 69% of shoppers rating the screen 5 stars, it must be doing something right. One shopper said, ‘This is the best money I’ve ever spent! So easy to fit and it’s amazing… I don’t ever leave product reviews but this deserves it’
‘It was easy to install, fits perfectly and I am impressed with it,’ wrote another. ‘My dog and cat have learned how to go in and out. No flies have entered through my doors, and I can leave my doors open in this good weather.’
How do fly screens work?
‘Magnetic fly screens and curtains are such a simple but clever solution for keeping flies out of your home, especially when you want to keep windows and doors open to let in some fresh air,’ says Yvonne Keal, product specialist at Hillarys.
In the height of summer, when temperatures are set to soar over 30 degrees this weekend alone, there is nothing worse than a stuffy and airless house. But, with a mesh fly screen, you can have the best of both worlds.
‘The screens are made from a lightweight mesh that lets air and light flow through, but the tiny holes are small enough to stop flies and other bugs from getting inside,’ explains Yvonne. ‘The magnetic strips down the middle mean you can walk through easily, and the screen just snaps back into place behind you, so you don’t have to worry about leaving a gap.’
In fact, in many hotter climes, fly screens are not seen as a game-changing purchase. They are simply standard practice. ‘My wife is Australian and over there, you wouldn’t have a house without a fly screen! In the UK, they’re nowhere near as common, but we’re getting more clients asking about them every year,’ shares Pav Wasik, founder of Uptown Interiors.
If you’re looking for a screen that is custom made for your window or door size, it’s a good thing to consider installing during home refurbishments. But, if you’re just after a quick fix this summer, this magnetic option from Amazon does the job, and does it well.
Looking for other options to accompany your fly screen? A fly screen will only keep flies from coming inside, so if you want to keep them at bay outdoors, here are a few more best-selling buys you can try.
If you've tried a fly screen before, what did you think?
