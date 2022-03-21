Refresh your dining space with Sofa.com’s chic dining furniture collection

When it comes to entertaining friends and family, a chic dining space is the perfect place to gather, eat and socialise, whether your style is traditional or modern, country or rustic or even a combination. While Sofa.com is renowned for its expertise for exceptionally comfortable and stylish sofas, it’s also our go-to for dining furniture, including luxury upholstered chairs, smart bar stools and unique dining tables.

Sofa.com’s 21-piece beautiful, high-quality dining collection has something for everyone and there are plenty of colour and fabric options to choose from, whether you want something to complement your scheme or to stand out and make a statement.

‘We’re thrilled to be offering customers the luxury of choice when shopping at sofa.com,’ says Patricia Gibbons of the design team at Sofa.com. ‘Since our Dining collection’s initial launch last year, we have seen a growth of 38% for dining pieces, which shows there is appetite for beautifully designed, quality pieces which we want to deliver on. Our dining pieces are incredibly unique in design, we can’t wait to see them in homes across the country.’

Take a look at Sofa.com’s stylish dining collection and use our 5 styling tips to help you achieve your perfect scheme.

1. Make a white scheme pop

If your decor style is simple and favours neutrals, have fun by choosing furniture which will stand out from the crowd.

The Fonda dining chairs are new for spring/summer 2022 and the strong angular lines give them ultra modern style, while the padded back support and seat mean comfort is at the core of its design.

Let the chairs be the focal point of the space by pairing them with the sleek Astor dining table, a sophisticated piece with metal legs and an elegant marble top, for a striking monochromatic look.

The modern pendant lighting creates a central hub for the space – they are by Tom Dixon and are available to buy at sofa.com. The marbled rug ties the scheme together and cleverly creates a dining ‘zone’ in an open plan space.

Buy now: Fonda dining chairs in Prussian Blue cotton matt velvet, from £460 each; Astor dining table, £2,600; Melt pendant by Tom Dixon, £520 each; Ontario large rug, £439; all Sofa.com

2. Create a social space

Round dining tables are well-known for providing a sociable place to gather as everyone is focused on a central point. The new Astrid dining table goes a step further with a tempered glass lazy Susan centre, making it easy to share around the table. It’s also available as a lower cocktail style table making it perfect for a more casual G&T or coffee with friends.

Team with the Art Deco-inspired Margaux dining chairs and add some Gatsby-style glamour to your scheme. The sleek, curved back and fine pipe detailing will give your space an elegant touch. Choose a fabric in a complementary shade to other soft furnishings for a cohesive look. It’s also available as a bar stool with a clever swivel seat for head-turning style.

Buy now: Astrid dining table, £2,600; Margaux dining chairs in Eucalyptus smart cotton, £525 each; both Sofa.com

3. Add warmth with wooden tones

Bring a touch of modern country to a neutral space with a wooden table in a contemporary design. The Aspen dining table is made of solid oak and is robust yet refined, with the option to extend – making catering for large dinner parties a breeze.

The sleek Arabella dining chairs are the perfect match, upholstered in a super soft velvet fabric, while the gold-capped legs are a stylish addition. Take inspiration from nature and bring energy and warmth to the space by upholstering your dining chairs in a green hue to complement the earthy colours of a modern country scheme – just like this stunning Olive velvet.

Why not finish your scheme with matt black and gold tableware. For a final flourish, invest in a big plant to bring the outdoors in.

Buy now: Arabella dining chairs in Olive cotton matt velvet, £390 each; Aspen dining table, £2,300; Geneva rug, £299; all Sofa.com

4. Embrace a modern rustic vibe

Mix and match design styles and seating options for an eclectic, more casual dining space. The rustic charm of the Kingsley table and bench contrasts beautifully with the upholstered, more formal button-tufted Sinclair dining chairs – and the addition of the bench creates a more casual and social vibe. Mix in a few contemporary accessories like the chic pendant light and you’ll have the perfect modern country scheme – ideal for relaxed, casual Sunday lunches with family or a stylish dinner party with friends.

The Kingsley dining table is available in three sizes, the smallest seating six and the largest seating 10, while the Kingsley bench is the ideal partner with its original knots and grooves giving it a rustic charm. The Sinclair dining chairs soften the look with their hand-tufted, curved backs making them super comfy for relaxing mealtimes.

Buy now: Sinclair dining chairs in Alabaster brushed linen cotton, £435 each; Kingsley bench, from £380; Kingsley dining table, from £630; all Sofa.com

5. Choose stylish curves to up the comfort factor

If you want a show-stopper of a dining scheme then you can’t beat an ultra modern design like the Coco dining chair. Its cocooning shape, with a chic curved back makes it the perfect piece to wine and dine guests for hours in style and comfort.

Pair with a table that has a simple silhouette so all eyes are drawn to its interesting shape and the beautiful blind button detailing. The Coco design is also available as a bar stool, making a great addition to a contemporary kitchen island.

Buy now: Coco dining chairs in Dove Grey smart velvet, £525 each; Coco bar stools in Dove Grey smart velvet, £685 each; both Sofa.com

With Easter and spring and summer just around the corner, now’s the time to get your dining space ready for entertaining. The collection is available in-store and online at sofa.com, with furniture made-to-order in just five to seven weeks.

Your piece will then be handcrafted especially for you and delivered to your door by Sofa.com’s friendly delivery team. Take a look at Sofa.com and choose your favourite dining pieces now!

