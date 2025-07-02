It's my job to find expensive looking garden furniture on the high street – and these 6 gorgeous pieces at Wayfair caught my eye

Garden furniture is one of those things that can either ooze luxury or look a bit cheap. While once upon a time to get the prior you'd need to spend a tiny fortune, nowadays high street brands are catching up to the designers.

As a home stylist, it's my job to spot furniture that looks expensive but won't blow the budget. Wayfair is one of my favourite places to hunt for outdoor furniture as it can look so much pricier than it is.

The key to buying the best garden furniture, which looks more expensive than it is, is to look out for something stylish, comfortable and well-made.

I've made a few errors along the way with my garden furniture. The first set I ever bought was cheap, and it looked it. It didn't last, and I should have spent a little more to get something that I loved and that would stand the effects of our unpredictable English weather. Lesson learnt.

Now, when I'm buying, I'm always on the hunt for pieces that are practical and look as though they cost a lot more than they do, and these six pieces from Wayfair all do just that.

Wayfair Samekia Galvanised Steel Garden Lounge Sofa Seating Set With Table £134.99 at Wayfair UK This sweet set includes two garden chairs, a two-seater garden sofa and a matching glass-topped table. Again, this one has a simple, modern design, with angular legs in galvanised steel and a textilene material, which I've seen from other retailers, albeit at a higher price. The set comes in green (shown) and cream and its unfussy design means it will work in most settings, whether it's for a patio, courtyard or decked area. Wayfair Nayoun Rectangular 6-Person Dining Set £326.99 at Wayfair UK Wooden dining sets often feel more luxe to me, especially when they're in a classic style that won't date. Step in this Nayoun set, which is made from acacia wood and comes with six matching dining chairs. Plus, when the weather gets colder, it's easy to store as the chairs are foldable to help save on space. It doesn't include cushions for the seats, but at under £400 you can't go wrong. Wayfair color All Weather Table Set Antique Aluminium Bistro Dining Set £107.99 at Wayfair UK Bistro sets often don't look expensive, but if you opt for one that looks antique in appearance, it immediately sets it above the others. With their floral-shaped backs and sturdy aluminium frames, the two chairs and table have a waterproof coating that doesn't fade easily. I'm showing you the bronze option, but it also comes in dark green. A great choice if you want a small table that has quality looks at under £110 – bargain! Wayfair Brisca Solid Wood 6 Seater Garden Sofa Set & Coffee Table £1,260 at Wayfair UK This solid wood sofa set looks both modern and luxurious and is large enough to seat up to six people, plenty of space for all the family. With a clean Scandi style to it, you'd easily see this sort of set from a high-end brand, and while Wayfair is by no means a budget retailer, this sofa's price tag is a great deal. Especially as it's not just the sofa you get for the price – also included are two end tables as well as a matching coffee table. Wayfair Charlen Rectangular 7- Piece Outdoor Table Set £889.99 at Wayfair UK Rattan furniture can look cheap, but not when it's done well – and this is one of those examples. The beautifully curved armchairs with their high backs and deep cushions look comfortable and inviting, while the tempered glass table can easily seat six people around it. Having two cushions on each chair means your back will be thanking you on days when you're spending time outside. Wayfair Daphne Wooden Garden Sofa Set £459.99 at Wayfair UK Lastly, I bring you this stunning set which I'd happily enjoy a cold drink from on hot sunny days. Again, it's a wooden frame, which gives the furniture an elevated look and you get a small sofa, two chairs and a coffee table, along with seven cloud-like cushions to sink into. Note the detailing around the armrests and table edge, which gives it a premium look - and all at under £500.

See anything you like? I'm very tempted by Daphne garden sofa set and it would fit in with my garden scheme perfectly.

