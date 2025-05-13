These are the 3 garden furniture styles that are going out of style in summer 2025 – and the pieces that are replacing them

With spring having officially sprung, attention now turns to outdoor living, and in turn, updating our garden furniture ready for the season. And, like every year, as trends have evolved and new furniture styles enter the ring, it means there are some garden furniture styles we start to say goodbye to as they fall out of fashion.

If you're looking to update your own outdoor pieces and want to know where to buy garden furniture, look no further than below. I''ve found the 3 garden furniture styles going out of fashion, as well as what will be replacing them.

And don't just take my word for it, I've also caught up with some of the industry experts to get their take on what's hot and what's not for spring-summer 2025, so you can be sure you're getting the very best advice before you invest.

And while I'm not suggesting you get rid of perfectly good garden furniture just because it's not currently in style, let this round-up guide you if you do need to buy new this summer (but remember, there are also plenty of tricks to make outdoor furniture look new again too!)

1. Egg chairs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

We can't quite believe we're saying this, but 2025 could be the year we start to say goodbye to the infamous egg chair. Long has this alfresco seating choice been the perfect patio pal, but it's bulky size and awkward shape make it one of the garden furniture styles going out of fashion.

Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography & Film, Cox & Cox comments, 'While we will always have a great deal of affection and room on the patio for a classic hanging egg chair, this could be the year we start to see a cooling off for this style of seating, making room for new designs.'

Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle agrees adding, 'The egg chair has been a garden favourite for years – but it’s beginning to fall out of favour. They’ve become a bit of a garden cliché - they’re often bulky, awkward in group settings, and not the best use of space. We’re seeing a move towards pieces that are both comfortable and easy to work into different layouts.'

Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman also adds, 'We’re seeing a distinct shift in garden furniture ideas and preferences as we move into 2025. In terms of form and finish, the overly sculptural ‘egg’ chairs, and pod seating, while playful, are starting to feel more novelty than necessity.'

What's replacing it: Statement armchairs

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Luckily, what's replacing out beloved egg chair isn't too much of a departure; instead, statement outdoor garden chairs are taking their place, as Danielle explains.

'Newer statement garden seating ideas, such as our Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair are offering fresh inspiration for those seeking a cosy outdoor reading nook. The swivel action allows you to have complete control of your position, perfect for those who want to follow or avoid the sun.'

'And we still love the standing egg chairs, some big enough for two to snuggle, which offer the same organic cocooning shapes as the hanging egg chairs, just on a static base.'

Alex adds, 'Discerning homeowners that are moving on from egg chairs, are leaning towards statement armchairs and modular pieces that offer both style and substance. Think generous proportions, enduring comfort, and timeless silhouettes that won’t date with the seasons.'

'Ultimately, garden furniture is no longer just about occasional use, it’s about extending the comforts of the home outdoors. Pieces must now perform as beautifully as they look, offering deep-seated comfort, all-weather resilience, and a timeless aesthetic designed for a lifetime,' he explains.

2. Shades of Grey

(Image credit: Future PLC / Susie Lowe)

If you're wondering what the colour of garden furniture styles going out of fashion is, then it seems we're saying goodbye to safe shades like grey and beige in our garden seating ideas.

Sabina Miller, Buying Director at Heal’s explains, 'There has been a definite shift in colour preferences for outdoor furniture, with recent sales data indicating that customers are choosing more vibrant shades over traditionally neutral options.'

Olivia Moores, garden furniture buyer at Hillier Garden Centres agrees, adding 'We’re starting to move away from the classic grey rattan cube sets and cold-toned greys in general are on their way out. Overly coordinated furniture is also feeling quite flat and one dimensional. Instead, outdoor spaces are becoming more curated, expressive and personal – with garden furniture colours reflecting lifestyle trends, not just function.'

Alex adds, 'The long-reigning cool grey palette is gradually giving way to warmer, earthier tones, think soft taupes, sand, and sun-baked terracotta. These hues invite a greater sense of tranquillity and connection with nature, transforming gardens into genuine sanctuaries of luxury.'

What's replacing it: Fresh green

(Image credit: Heal's)

So with grey shades falling out of fashion when it comes to garden furniture this year, what are the colours we are likely to see? Everything is coming up green, just take the sellout success of John Lewis' green Marcy garden armchair earlier this year.

Sabina comments, 'Green continues to be a firm favourite, with customers instead opting for this shade over black furniture, as seen with this season’s launch of Tom Dixon’s Groove collection in moss. For bistro dining sets, 65% of customers have been opting for green, compared to 35% sales for the black colourway, showing how customers are taking cues from nature to add interest to their outdoor spaces.'

Olivia adds, 'We're finding our customers are moving toward much warmer tones such as green sage and red terracotta, that feel bolder but are still in tune with nature.”

Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse has also noticed that customers are moving away from safe colours and designs, opting to bring some of their inside tastes, outside.

'The blurring of boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces means that furniture shapes, colourways and materials once restricted to indoor living are now appearing outdoors. Think colourful tiled coffee tables or faux marble drinks tables – these eye-catching designs infuse the garden with colour, personality and a sense of luxury so that they feel like a true extension of your interiors.'

3. Matching sets

(Image credit: Homebase)

The final of the garden furniture styles going out of fashion for 2025, is perfectly matching sets. Just like how we've seen a shift from matching sofa suites in a living room to a more laid- back, mix and match feel, the same goes for garden furniture.

Andrew comments, 'The era of fully co-ordinated garden furniture is fading fast. People want outdoor spaces that feel personal, and mixing different finishes and shapes does just that. It’s less about everything matching, and more about creating a space that feels developed over time.'

Danielle adds, 'Previously customers have been drawn to buildable ranges where you can choose from lounge, corner, bistro and dining sets all in the same style for a fully cohesive link, but we're now seeing that they want to mix things up a bit instead.'

'Modern rope and rattan styles are expanding in popularity thanks to arresting new designs and the durability and comfort of the modern new materials used in their production.'

What's replacing it: Modular furniture that can easily adapt

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

So, what is our final garden furniture trend replacing outdated styles this year? Well, it's all about making your garden furniture ideas an extension of the inside and can be easily adapted to your ever-changing needs. Just as modular sofas have boomed in popularity inside the house, they're trending outdoors too, alongside supersized dining tables.

Danielle explains, 'The continuing desire to create garden lounges that replicate the comfort of the living room, is inspiring our outdoor styling choices. Rechargeable table lamps, floor lamps, rugs and cushions are softening the scene and providing the comfort to encourage us to spend longer in the garden.'

Clair Albone, Wickes Gardening Expert, adds, 'According to the Wickes Great Garden Report, over a third of people are entertaining in their gardens more now than they did a decade ago. Larger dining sets, such as the Norfolk Leisure Hemsby 6 Seater Rectangular Dining Set, are perfect for bringing loved ones together outdoors.'

'Comfortable lounging furniture, particularly L-shaped sofas, is another trend that’s here to stay. A high-quality garden sofa not only creates a cosy, inviting atmosphere but also retains its premium look across seasons. It’s an investment piece that will never go out of fashion, especially as more homeowners turn their gardens into spaces for relaxation and entertaining.'

What garden furniture style will never go out of fashion?

'Wooden furniture never goes out of fashion thanks to its natural beauty, enduring durability, and timeless charm, ' comments Danielle. 'Whilst outdoor styles have evolved—from iconic classics like the Lutyens bench to the sleek Scandinavian minimalism look popular today, wood remains the enduring constant throughout changing styles.'

Olivia agrees adding, 'A beautifully made wooden bench will always be timeless. It offers charm, durability and a real sense of place in any garden. Neutral materials, soft finishes and quality craftsmanship will never go out of style – they just evolve with the way we live.'

Lena continues, 'Some types of garden furniture will never fall out of style. Take teak furniture, for example. Stylish, durable and featuring a beautiful natural wooden grain, teak is versatile and timeless.'

Clair then advises, 'Ultimately, the key to choosing garden furniture that lasts is focusing on quality, versatility, and designs that harmonise with your space. That way, you’ll have an outdoor setup that looks great today and continues to feel stylish for years to come.'

Sabina says, 'While trends come and go, making an investment in beautifully crafted, quality outdoor furniture that offers an enduring appeal will always remain in style.'

'For example, our best-selling Eos collection is made from powder-coated aluminium, which has an all-weather design that will withstand the wettest of downpours to the hottest of heatwaves, giving it a lasting finish for summers to come.'

Which garden furniture style do you have your eye on?