We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snap up an affordable garden furniture deal now and makeover your garden in time for restrictions easing

If you are searching for some garden furniture (as are the rest of the UK right now) – ideally, a garden furniture deal – then we can help you find the dream set, within your budget. This way, come the 29th of March when we can *hopefully* start mixing in our back gardens, you’ll be prepared. Have you got space for an L-shaped garden sofa with a coffee table, or, perhaps it’s a bistro set for your balcony that you are after? We’ve done the hard shopping work for you, and have found six stylish sets, all under £350 and currently available to buy online. These garden furniture deals (some aren’t on sale, they are just that cheap) can be delivered in time for the 29th March, too. Win-win!

Related: Best BBQs 2021 – the greatest grills for all your outdoor cooking needs

Keep scrolling for six lovely garden furniture sets to buy before the weather gets warmer, and we are finally allowed to mix in our private gardens. Whether you have a budget of £50, £200 or £350, there’s something for everyone (and every garden) below.

6 stylish garden furniture deals under £350

Prices from: low to high

1. Helsinki 2 Seater Bronze Bistro Set – £39

It’s official: this bistro set might just be the cheapest we’ve found on the web this side of 2021, and it’s impressive – especially considering the price tag. It’s built with a steel frame and the table is glass-topped. Though the table isn’t foldable, the chairs are for easy storing and to give you more space in the garden. It’s also lightweight, low-maintenance (just clean with a damp cloth when needed) and with woven seats, surprisingly comfortable. You can, of course, add some seat cushions to the mix if you like, but we don’t think they’ll be necessary. A lovely place to enjoy lunch al fresco, or even to work from if you are WFH when the sun is shining.

Buy now: Helsinki 2 Seater Bronze Bistro Set, £39, Dunelm

2. Dudena 3-Piece Garden Set in Acacia Wood – £112

If you are in search of a bistro set that’s foldable to save precious floor space outside, then this should be in your basket. We own, love and treasure this set – it has lasted through the winter months and is still gleaming as if it were brand new. This acacia wood set comes with two chairs and a table, and you can choose from five stylish colourways – including terracotta, eucalyptus, black, white and blue. Perfect for smaller outdoor spaces, or for filling an otherwise empty corner of your garden. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee here…

Buy now: Dudena 3-Piece Garden Set in Acacia Wood, £112 with code NEW, La Redoute

3. 4-Piece Rattan Garden Furniture Set – £159

There’s no denying that this rattan set is a bargain – especially since it can seat four and it comes with a table. All the chairs are comfortable with cushions included and they have high backs, as well as armrests, while the table is even glass-topped. You can even choose from three colours – black, brown and grey – and since it’s made from rattan, it’s weatherproof. An easy (read: cheap) way to give your garden a makeover ahead of sunnier days. Just a note: shipping costs £29.99, and it’ll need to be assembled as it arrives flat packed.

4. Mini Corner Sofa Set with Storage – £300



This L-shaped garden sofa ticks two boxes in one as it’s a place to sit, and it acts as storage to hide tools, shoes or even cushions (when not in use, of course). It also comes complete with a foot stool– this can act as another seat, storage, or as a small table for your drinks and snacks. While it’s not actually rattan (more of a rattan effect) this set is definitely best for smaller spaces – it has removable feet for when it comes to storing in the winter. Don’t have anywhere to store it? Just buy a garden furniture cover and you’re sorted. A small price to pay for a comfortable set that doubles as storage – and it’ll fit perfectly in a corner of your garden.

Buy now: Groupon 4-Piece Rattan Garden Furniture Set, £159, Groupon

5. 4 Seater Bamboo Sofa Set – £300

We love this garden furniture set so much so that we’ve just ordered it for our garden. For just £300 you’ll get a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a glass-topped table. All of which is made from durable rattan (that looks so much like bamboo). It’s weather-proof, it comes complete with cushions, and it can be delivered to your front door or collected from in store. Place it atop an outdoor rug, buy some fancy new garden-friendly cushions and a few blankets and you are all set. We think this bamboo set is ideal for all spaces – including large gardens, small terraces and patios.

Buy now: Argos Home 4 Seater Bamboo Sofa Set, £300, Argos

6. Garden Gear Acacia Black String Sofa Set – £319.99

Good old Groupon always comes to the rescue, especially when it comes to scoring some garden furniture. We’re kind of obsessed with this acacia garden set – not just because it’s so on-trend right now. It looks super comfortable as well as sturdy, and spacious. With one two-seater sofa, two large armchairs and a sizeable table included, it’s a bargain. In fact, there’s a whopping 44 per cent off today. It arrives pre-treated so that you can leave it outdoors year-round, though you will have to assemble it. This lovely set is probably best for medium or larger-sized gardens, and although you probably won’t need to add cushions as it looks comfy enough, a rug underneath it would look lovely.

Buy now: Garden Gear Acacia Black String Sofa Set, was £579.99 now £319.99, Groupon

Also read: How to create an outdoor cinema in your back garden – with a projector, screen and comfy seating

Will you be picking up a new garden furniture set, ahead of the 29th March? We hope this list has inspired you to do it!