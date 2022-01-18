Best garden furniture 2022: stylish outdoor living

Looking for the best garden furniture? Finding the right outdoor seating to relax, entertain and dine alfresco will instantly update your outdoor area, and, it’s never too early to get started shopping. After all, a garden isn’t just for summer and the right garden furniture will ensure you can get out into the fresh air as soon as the sunshine strikes.
Plus, last year, finding garden furniture that was in stock and ready to deliver proved a tough task, so by sourcing the best garden furniture for your patio out of season, you’ll be ahead of the pack once spring rolls around.
As such we’ve rounded up the best in-stock garden furniture on the Ideal Home team’s radar, along with some of the top pre-order options that will have you sitting pretty when BBQ season gets back into full swing.
Extending your indoor living area out into the garden is one of the best ways to maximise your outdoor space, and that all starts with choosing the right patio furniture for your lifestyle… so let’s get started!
How to choose garden furniture
Relax outdoors with a comfortable garden sofa or outdoor armchair to enjoy your morning coffee. Or position a garden bench somewhere you can sit down and appreciate your favourite view.
For small patios and balconies, you can’t beat traditional patio furniture such as a space-saving bistro set that can be folded away for easy storage.
If you love entertaining and alfresco dining during the summer months, then a good garden dining table and chairs are essential. A contemporary rattan garden set or classic wooden garden table and chairs are both great options. And, of course, for the ultimate outdoor dining experience don’t forget to check out our guide to the best BBQs for alfresco eating.
And when the sun comes out and temperatures climb, there’s nothing better than taking things easy on a comfortable sun lounger whilst you soak up the rays. Or gently swinging in an outdoor hanging chair to daydream the day away.
So, however big or small your garden get ready to enjoy it to the max!
The best garden furniture:
Garden Trading Walderton Corner Sofa Set
Rattan garden furniture has timeless appeal and suits a wide range of outdoor spaces, from formal gardens to contemporary courtyards.
Featuring a weatherproof PE-rattan weave raised up on slender wood-effect aluminium legs, the Walderton corner sofa will lend a light and elegant feel to any space.
Comfortable seat pads and cushioned backrests along with a low-to-the-ground coffee table complete the look.
Dimensions: Corner Sofa (once together): H69 x W224 x D224cm, Coffee Table: H30 x W72 x D72cm
Walderton Corner Sofa Set, £2000, Garden Trading
Vonhaus Rattan Sofa and Table Set
This on-trend pale grey Acapulco chair set includes a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.
The modern rope-effect design creates a comfortable place to retreat to, with the seating's angled backrests designed to tilt you gently backwards into a state of blissful relaxation.
Dimensions: Chairs: H82 x W69 x D69.5cm, Sofa: H82 x W69 x D113.5cm, Table: H39 x W45 x D75cm
Rattan Sofa and Table Sett, £309.99, Vonhaus
Beach Garden Dining Table, Barker and Stonehouse
Available in the pictured four-seater or a larger six-seater option, this teak wood outdoor dining table with carbon black aluminium frame makes for contemporary alfresco dining.
Pair with the contrasting Butterfly dining armchairs from Barker and Stonehouse for the ultimate in statement entertaining.
Dimensions: Table: W195 x D95 x H76cm
Beach Garden Dining Table, £899, Barker and Stonehouse
VonHaus Adirondack Chair
The classic Adirondack chair is a garden favourite, and we love this natural acacia wood option.
The angled backrest and sloped seat create a relaxing place spot to recline, but you can up the relaxation-factor further by pairing with the matching footstool.
If you love the look but don't have the space for winter storage there's also a folding version that makes a compact solution.
Dimensions: H90 x W68.5 x D88cm
Adirondack Chair, from £109.99, Vonhaus
Barker & Stonehouse Brixham 6 Piece Garden Sofa Set
The squared design of this rattan-effect garden sofa and lounge seats offers a more contemporary twist to this classic outdoor material.
Featuring a generous two-seater sofa, two lounge chairs, two padded stools and a glass-topped coffee table, the versatile Brixham lounge set is ingeniously designed to save space when not in use.
Once the - very comfortable - cushions are removed, the chair seats tuck neatly away under the sofa and the footstool bases slide under the coffee table, transforming the set from guest-ready entertaining space to compact sofa set as you require.
Dimensions: Sofa: W155 x D76 x H65cm, Chair: W68 x D70 x H61cm, Stool: W45 x D45 x H40cm, Table: W101 x D51 x H32.5cm
Brixham 6 Piece Garden Sofa Set, £1175, Barker & Stonehouse
Bedarra Bistro Table, OKA
Embrace cafe culture from the comfort of your own garden with this elegant bistro table and chair set.
The two-tone woven rattan-effect table is topped with a tempered glass and is matched by the rattan bistro chairs which feature eye-catching geometric detail on the backrest and seats.
Make ours a cappuccino please.
Dimensions:Overall: H68 x W79.5 x D79.5cm Stool: H75 x Dia.70cm
Bedarra Bistro Table & Chairs, £985, OKA
Akoa Metal 4 Seater Coffee Set, B&Q
Linear wood and khaki-coloured aluminium frames with pale grey seat cushions give this outdoor coffee seating a contemporary Scandi feel.
A low-to-the-ground coffee table is the perfect size for resting your cup of tea, or putting your feet up in style.
Dimensions: Table: H32 x L72 x W72cm, Chairs: H65 x D71 x W65cm
Akoa 4 Seater Coffee Set, £635, B&Q
Vonhaus Luxury Rattan Bistro Set
Create the perfect setting for an afternoon tea for two with this good value rattan bistro set.
Contemporary style combined with a classic basket weave design ensures the two chairs and small coffee table will complement a wide range of outdoor spaces.
Dimensions: Table: H32 x L72 x W72cm, Chairs: H65 x D71 x W65cm
Luxury Rattan Bistro Set, £229.99, Vonhaus
Garden Trading West Strand Corner Sofa Set
The angular aluminium frame of the West Strand corner sofa set is the perfect accompaniment to a modern outdoor area.
Lightweight and weather-resistant, the square metal frame is softened by plenty of comfortable cushions in a dark grey linen-look fabric.
Dimensions: Corner sofa (once together): H64 x W220 x D220cm, Armchair: H64 x W79 x D75cm, Coffee Table: H31.5 x W71 x D71cm
West Strand Corner Sofa Set, £1900, Garden Trading
Maevea Rattan-effect 4 Seater Coffee Set, B&Q
A great sofa set for smaller patios, this space-saving design allows the two armchairs to tuck into the back of the sofa when not in use, freeing up floor space.
The modular units also allow for four different seating configurations, transforming from a sofa and two armchairs, to corner sofa or compact daybed as the mood takes you.
Dimensions: Table: 52 x 36 x 92.5cm, Sofa 155 x 70 x 79.5cm, Armchairs: 56.5 x 62 x 77cm
Maevea 4 Seater Set, £615, B&Q
Barker & Stonehouse Tiverton 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
If you're looking for a more classic outdoor dining table and chairs, this six-seater rattan dining set could be right up your street.
Including six dining chairs with padded seat cushions and comfortable padded backrests included, plus a circular glass-topped table, the set provides a great amount of seating for its price.
Dimensions: Chairs: W59 x D65 x H104cm, Table: H75 x Dia.130cm
Tiverton 6 Seat Garden Dining Set, £1685, Barker & Stonehouse
Richmond Bench, Garden Trading
If the weather isn't good enough for the full nine yards of outdoor sofa and alfresco dining, a garden bench still offers the perfect opportunity for some year-round fresh air.
This timeless metal bench from Garden Trading blends contemporary and classic, and the simple metal slat design dries off quickly after a downpour giving you plenty of opportunity to admire the view of the garden.
Dimensions: H81 x W150 x D63cm
Richmond Garden Bench, £200, Garden Trading