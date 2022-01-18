Best garden furniture 2022: stylish outdoor living

Trending:

Get ahead of the game by snapping up the best garden furniture early in the season
Amy Lockwood
    • Looking for the best garden furniture? Finding the right outdoor seating to relax, entertain and dine alfresco will instantly update your outdoor area, and, it’s never too early to get started shopping. After all, a garden isn’t just for summer and the right garden furniture will ensure you can get out into the fresh air as soon as the sunshine strikes.

    Plus, last year, finding garden furniture that was in stock and ready to deliver proved a tough task, so by sourcing the best garden furniture for your patio out of season, you’ll be ahead of the pack once spring rolls around.

    As such we’ve rounded up the best in-stock garden furniture on the Ideal Home team’s radar, along with some of the top pre-order options that will have you sitting pretty when BBQ season gets back into full swing.

    Extending your indoor living area out into the garden is one of the best ways to maximise your outdoor space, and that all starts with choosing the right patio furniture for your lifestyle… so let’s get started!

    How to choose garden furniture

    Relax outdoors with a comfortable garden sofa or outdoor armchair to enjoy your morning coffee. Or position a garden bench somewhere you can sit down and appreciate your favourite view.

    For small patios and balconies, you can’t beat traditional patio furniture such as a space-saving bistro set that can be folded away for easy storage.

    If you love entertaining and alfresco dining during the summer months, then a good garden dining table and chairs are essential. A contemporary rattan garden set or classic wooden garden table and chairs are both great options. And, of course, for the ultimate outdoor dining experience don’t forget to check out our guide to the best BBQs for alfresco eating.

    And when the sun comes out and temperatures climb, there’s nothing better than taking things easy on a comfortable sun lounger whilst you soak up the rays. Or gently swinging in an outdoor hanging chair to daydream the day away.

    So, however big or small your garden get ready to enjoy it to the max!

    The best garden furniture:

     

    A rattan corner sofa and coffee table in a formal garden
    Image credit: Garden Trading
    Garden Trading Walderton Corner Sofa Set

    Rattan garden furniture has timeless appeal and suits a wide range of outdoor spaces, from formal gardens to contemporary courtyards.

    Featuring a weatherproof PE-rattan weave raised up on slender wood-effect aluminium legs, the Walderton corner sofa will lend a light and elegant feel to any space.

    Comfortable seat pads and cushioned backrests along with a low-to-the-ground coffee table complete the look.

    Dimensions: Corner Sofa (once together): H69 x W224 x D224cm, Coffee Table: H30 x W72 x D72cm

    Walderton Corner Sofa Set, £2000, Garden Trading

    A grey Acapulco outdoor lounge set
    Image credit: VonHaus
    Vonhaus Rattan Sofa and Table Set

    This on-trend pale grey Acapulco chair set includes a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.

    The modern rope-effect design creates a comfortable place to retreat to, with the seating's angled backrests designed to tilt you gently backwards into a state of blissful relaxation.

    Dimensions: Chairs: H82 x W69 x D69.5cm, Sofa: H82 x W69 x D113.5cm, Table: H39 x W45 x D75cm

    Rattan Sofa and Table Sett, £309.99, Vonhaus

    Best garden furniture 2021 - Best garden table and chairs - Barker and Stonehouse
    Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse
    Beach Garden Dining Table, Barker and Stonehouse

    Available in the pictured four-seater or a larger six-seater option, this teak wood outdoor dining table with carbon black aluminium frame makes for contemporary alfresco dining.

    Pair with the contrasting Butterfly dining armchairs from Barker and Stonehouse for the ultimate in statement entertaining.

    Dimensions: Table: W195 x D95 x H76cm

    Beach Garden Dining Table, £899, Barker and Stonehouse

    A wooden Adirondack chair in a walled garden
    Image credit: VonHaus
    This is an image 4 of 12

    VonHaus Adirondack Chair

    The classic Adirondack chair is a garden favourite, and we love this natural acacia wood option.

    The angled backrest and sloped seat create a relaxing place spot to recline, but you can up the relaxation-factor further by pairing with the matching footstool.

    If you love the look but don't have the space for winter storage there's also a folding version that makes a compact solution.

    Dimensions: H90 x W68.5 x D88cm

    Adirondack Chair, from £109.99, Vonhaus

    A rattan garden sofa set
    Image credit: Barker & Stonehouse
    This is an image 5 of 12

    Barker & Stonehouse Brixham 6 Piece Garden Sofa Set

    The squared design of this rattan-effect garden sofa and lounge seats offers a more contemporary twist to this classic outdoor material.

    Featuring a generous two-seater sofa, two lounge chairs, two padded stools and a glass-topped coffee table, the versatile Brixham lounge set is ingeniously designed to save space when not in use.

    Once the - very comfortable - cushions are removed, the chair seats tuck neatly away under the sofa and the footstool bases slide under the coffee table, transforming the set from guest-ready entertaining space to compact sofa set as you require.

    Dimensions: Sofa: W155 x D76 x H65cm, Chair: W68 x D70 x H61cm, Stool: W45 x D45 x H40cm, Table: W101 x D51 x H32.5cm

    Brixham 6 Piece Garden Sofa Set, £1175, Barker & Stonehouse

    Bedarra Bistro Table, OKA

    Embrace cafe culture from the comfort of your own garden with this elegant bistro table and chair set.

    The two-tone woven rattan-effect table is topped with a tempered glass and is matched by the rattan bistro chairs which feature eye-catching geometric detail on the backrest and seats.

    Make ours a cappuccino please.

    Dimensions:Overall: H68 x W79.5 x D79.5cm Stool: H75 x Dia.70cm

    Bedarra Bistro Table & Chairs, £985, OKA

    A metal framed outdoor lounge set with pale grey cushions
    Image credit: B&Q
    Akoa Metal 4 Seater Coffee Set, B&Q

    Linear wood and khaki-coloured aluminium frames with pale grey seat cushions give this outdoor coffee seating a contemporary Scandi feel.

    A low-to-the-ground coffee table is the perfect size for resting your cup of tea, or putting your feet up in style.

    Dimensions: Table: H32 x L72 x W72cm, Chairs: H65 x D71 x W65cm

    Akoa 4 Seater Coffee Set, £635, B&Q

    A rattan bistro set
    Image credit: VonHaus
    Vonhaus Luxury Rattan Bistro Set

    Create the perfect setting for an afternoon tea for two with this good value rattan bistro set.

    Contemporary style combined with a classic basket weave design ensures the two chairs and small coffee table will complement a wide range of outdoor spaces.

    Dimensions: Table: H32 x L72 x W72cm, Chairs: H65 x D71 x W65cm

    Luxury Rattan Bistro Set, £229.99, Vonhaus

    A grey metal outdoor corner sofa set by a swimming pool
    Image credit: Garden Trading
    Garden Trading West Strand Corner Sofa Set

    The angular aluminium frame of the West Strand corner sofa set is the perfect accompaniment to a modern outdoor area.

    Lightweight and weather-resistant, the square metal frame is softened by plenty of comfortable cushions in a dark grey linen-look fabric.

    Dimensions: Corner sofa (once together): H64 x W220 x D220cm, Armchair: H64 x W79 x D75cm, Coffee Table: H31.5 x W71 x D71cm

    West Strand Corner Sofa Set, £1900, Garden Trading

    Best garden furniture 2021 - best garden sofa set - Maevea B&Q
    Image credit: B&Q
    Maevea Rattan-effect 4 Seater Coffee Set, B&Q

    A great sofa set for smaller patios, this space-saving design allows the two armchairs to tuck into the back of the sofa when not in use, freeing up floor space.

    The modular units also allow for four different seating configurations, transforming from a sofa and two armchairs, to corner sofa or compact daybed as the mood takes you.

    Dimensions: Table: 52 x 36 x 92.5cm, Sofa 155 x 70 x 79.5cm, Armchairs: 56.5 x 62 x 77cm

    Maevea 4 Seater Set, £615, B&Q

    Image credit: Barker & Stonehouse
    Barker & Stonehouse Tiverton 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

    If you're looking for a more classic outdoor dining table and chairs, this six-seater rattan dining set could be right up your street.

    Including six dining chairs with padded seat cushions and comfortable padded backrests included, plus a circular glass-topped table, the set provides a great amount of seating for its price.

    Dimensions: Chairs: W59 x D65 x H104cm, Table: H75 x Dia.130cm

    Tiverton 6 Seat Garden Dining Set, £1685, Barker & Stonehouse

    Best garden benches 2021 - Best garden bench - Garden Trading Richmond
    Image credit: Garden Trading
    Richmond Bench, Garden Trading

    If the weather isn't good enough for the full nine yards of outdoor sofa and alfresco dining, a garden bench still offers the perfect opportunity for some year-round fresh air.

    This timeless metal bench from Garden Trading blends contemporary and classic, and the simple metal slat design dries off quickly after a downpour giving you plenty of opportunity to admire the view of the garden.

    Dimensions: H81 x W150 x D63cm

    Richmond Garden Bench, £200, Garden Trading

