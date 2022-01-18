Best garden furniture 2022: stylish outdoor living

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for the best garden furniture? Finding the right outdoor seating to relax, entertain and dine alfresco will instantly update your outdoor area, and, it’s never too early to get started shopping. After all, a garden isn’t just for summer and the right garden furniture will ensure you can get out into the fresh air as soon as the sunshine strikes.

Plus, last year, finding garden furniture that was in stock and ready to deliver proved a tough task, so by sourcing the best garden furniture for your patio out of season, you’ll be ahead of the pack once spring rolls around.

As such we’ve rounded up the best in-stock garden furniture on the Ideal Home team’s radar, along with some of the top pre-order options that will have you sitting pretty when BBQ season gets back into full swing.

Extending your indoor living area out into the garden is one of the best ways to maximise your outdoor space, and that all starts with choosing the right patio furniture for your lifestyle… so let’s get started!

How to choose garden furniture

Relax outdoors with a comfortable garden sofa or outdoor armchair to enjoy your morning coffee. Or position a garden bench somewhere you can sit down and appreciate your favourite view.

For small patios and balconies, you can’t beat traditional patio furniture such as a space-saving bistro set that can be folded away for easy storage.

If you love entertaining and alfresco dining during the summer months, then a good garden dining table and chairs are essential. A contemporary rattan garden set or classic wooden garden table and chairs are both great options. And, of course, for the ultimate outdoor dining experience don’t forget to check out our guide to the best BBQs for alfresco eating.

And when the sun comes out and temperatures climb, there’s nothing better than taking things easy on a comfortable sun lounger whilst you soak up the rays. Or gently swinging in an outdoor hanging chair to daydream the day away.

So, however big or small your garden get ready to enjoy it to the max!

The best garden furniture: