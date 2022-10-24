Choosing between bifold or sliding doors for your extension? There is now a third-option

Slide and turn doors are the best of both worlds with unobstructed views and flexibility

Slide and turn doors overlook a garden
(Image credit: IDSystems)
Creating a seamless transition from inside to outside has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it’s no surprise why. Who wouldn’t want a gorgeous kitchen extension that can easily be opened up to an outdoor dining area for snuggling around a fire in winter, or enjoying a cocktail in summer?

Unfortunately, with most traditional aluminium frame sliding doors (opens in new tab) or bifold doors (opens in new tab) the effect of opening up to the outside is often interrupted. Each has their benefits - bifold doors can be stacked to completely open a room up while sliding doors have the benefit of large glass panels and slim frames letting in plenty of light.

However, there is now a third option. Unlike the other two options, slide and turn doors are relatively new to the market. Slide and turn doors, including IDSystems’ award-winning vistaline system, combine the narrow sightlines of sliding doors with the option to completely open up the space like bifold doors.

Innovative design for a seamless transition

The perk of slide-and-turn doors is that they can be stacked out of the way completely opening up and a room to the outside. However, when they’re in place the combination of narrow sightlines and large panes of glass offer uninterrupted vistas of the surroundings.

IDSystems work by using non-connected panels that can slide to one end where they can be turned and stacked out of the way. You have the choice to use a few in place, offering a fully customizable approach to opening up your space that can change daily.

Slide and turn doors overlooking a city

(Image credit: IDSystems)

Security and warmth

If the idea of installing wall-to-wall glazed doors has your teeth chattering in anticipation of chilly winters don’t fear. The vistaline system is triple-glazed as standard. The true innovation of the slide and turn doors from IDSystems is in the side jamb and track. The handle extends the jamb outwards to compress the panels together to create a weather-tight and secure connection between the panels. 

Slide and turn doors into a living room

(Image credit: IDSystems)

The patented ‘flipper seal’ technology in the top and base of the track turns 90 degrees to connect with the panels and create a weather seal to keep wind and rain out. 

For more information about slide & turn doors visit www.idsystems.co.uk/vistaline or to talk to one of IDSystems expert project advisors call 01603 408804 or email info@idsystems.co.uk.

Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.

