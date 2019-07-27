Adding a conservatory to your home not only gives you an extra room – along with a healthy dose of natural light – but also means you can enjoy your garden all year round too. And, you don’t need a lot of space to add a practical conservatory as it can work in even the smallest of areas.

For example, a simple glass structure with folding doors may be all you have room for. But it will add an extra element to your home, whether you are extending your kitchen or creating a study or dining room. And, by putting a little thought into decoration and light, you can transform the space you do have to maximum effect.

Not only will going small help keep your conservatory budget down, it will also most likely come under ‘permitted development’ regulations so you will not need planning permission (as long as the conservatory is separated from the house by external quality walls, doors or windows). Check The Planning Portal for the most up-to-date regulations. There are plenty of designs and materials to choose from, from classic styles with timber frames to more modern looks with aluminium or uPVC structures.

Take a look at these small conservatory ideas to transform your new space into a place that’s a joy to live in..

1. Don’t overload the space with furniture

In a smaller conservatory, particularly one squeezed into a side return, it’s very important not to over furnish the space. Avoid large items like sofas and dressers and instead pick small items that can be easily moved around. A large rug can help zone a conservatory that’s open plan within a larger room.

2. Have a cosy spot for ‘me’ time

Create a captivating place to escape to and enjoy the views. Limewashed furniture and a linen armchair and stool create an elegant coastal feel in this charming petite conservatory. Pastel cushions and blankets keep the nook cosy while an indoor bay tree adds a shot of natural colour. Be sure to add plenty of storm lanterns to give the room an intimate atmosphere at sunset.

3. Create a bright new entrance hall

If you’re always tripping over shoes and struggle to manoeuvre through a small hallway, why not consider a conservatory extension at the front of your property?

The mix of rustic materials and contemporary framework gives this small conservatory a distinctive modern country feel. Enhance the small space with a simple and coherent grey and white palette for a smart and sophisticated feel. Roman blinds and layered soft furnishings keep the look comfortable.

4. Make sure there’s plenty of storage

In this neat little dining area, banquette seating not only makes sure there’s somewhere for everyone to chow down on the Sunday roast, but it also doubles as plentiful storage – something hugely important in a small space, since the tiniest bit of clutter can ruin the look.

Just lift the lids and hide school books, toys, paperwork and more out of the way.

5. Keep it light

Even though light will flood into the room by day, a small conservatory is in danger of feeling claustrophobic at night and in winter. Avoid this by choosing pale colours for the walls and floor – a washed oak would work well as it still gives you a cosy, warm finish.

Add lots of lighting at different levels using lamps and candles and try to avoid ‘heavy furniture’ – a console table, for example, would be preferable to a chest of drawers.

6. Be more productive in a sunny home office

Why not turn your small conservatory into a creative home office? Where better to spend your working hours than in a room filled with light and gorgeous garden views? Plus, it’s proven that working next to a window makes you more productive.

This timeless look has brought elements of the outside in to connect with the garden beyond. There’s a unique green vintage desk and a botanical blind to shade yourself and your computer screen from the sun.

7. Dine in style

Extend your kitchen with an additional, attractive dining area. The light conservatory will make a fabulous and practical social space, however so much glass can look cold. Therefore, choose wooden furniture in a rich tone to add warmth.

Make the transition to the outside seamless with similar planters and foliage both inside and out.

8. Showcase a specific style

Ornate furniture looks even more elegant in a light-filled room. Just a few pieces enhanced with shabby chic accessories, in garden-style metal materials, will turn your small conservatory in a serene and romantic French style. Balance the intricate furniture with a palette of off-white and neutrals to keep the small space light, fresh and airy.

9. Add window seats

Capture the feeling of bringing the inside into a tiny space by utilising every inch. This small bay-shaped conservatory is given a classic and timeless look with unpainted oak frames. Then, a clever yet simple seating area has been constructed around the window frame creating a social space for chats with loved ones or a bit of alone time.

The wooden seating is softened with custom-fitted velvet seat pads and scatter cushions in earthy colours, which echo the garden surroundings.

10. Take the pressure off the living room

Make a small conservatory a second chill-out zone in your home. This peaceful TV-free spot is perfect to relax in. The exposed brick wall adds a natural style and depth while the hardwearing floor is pale and elegant to maximise the space. Choose a cosy yet lightweight corner sofa that can be easily moved out into the garden on warmer days for an alfresco change.

A new space with an abundance of natural light can lend itself to so many different decorating schemes and trends. Most conservatories adjoin kitchens or sitting rooms where they will be the most use. So choosing smart hardwearing conservatory furniture that is less likely to bleach in the natural light is fundamental when thinking about your small conservatory decor.

The same goes for flooring; choose materials that will stand up to heavy through traffic from your garden, such as stone, laminate or sisal floorcovering.

Once you’ve taken these key points into account you can lift your setting with colour, pattern and themes to create the ideal small conservatory that is right for you.