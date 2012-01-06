The homeowners kept the original bathroom layout as it worked really well. The freestanding bath against the back wall makes for a great focal point and the boxed skirting around the edge neatly conceals all the pipework. They opted for a smart vinyl wallpaper, which is perfect for a humid environment.
Period-style bathroom with a modern touch
The bath and fittings were from Bathstore.
The hot pink toile de Jouy Roman blind is made in Amilie Etienne 3596, Harlequin.
Bespoke basin unit
The limestone basin with waterfall tap adds a contemporary feel to the classic bathroom. The panelled basin unit creates ample storage space below to keep surfaces clear and the ornate mirror adds a feminine touch.
The bespoke basin unit is from The Wendy House.
The heated towel rail is from Bathstore and the basin splashback tiles are from The Tile Store.
Shower cubicle with travertine tiles
The travertine tiles in the shower add natural colour and texture, and the high-level cistern is the perfect choice for a period-style scheme. Chrome corner caddies keep toiletries neat.
The travertine wall tiles are from The Tile Store. The shower cubicle and tray are from Eastbrook Company.
Customised French-style mirror
The owners spotted this ornate mirror on eBay and resprayed it to give it a new lease of life. The framed black and white photos add a personal touch.
The vinyl wallpaper is from Laura Ashley. For a similar mirror, try Ayers and Graces.
Contemporary stone basin
The basin is evocative of the local Cotswold stone and its contemporary shape contrasts with the country-style basin unit.
The basin and mixer tap are both from Bathstore.
Period-style fittings
The period-style fittings look smart against the travertine tiles, and the chrome corner caddies keep things neat and tidy.
The travertine wall tiles are from The Tile Store. For similar chrome caddies, try Store.
Traditional shower mixer tap
Period-style fittings are in keeping with the original character of the house.
The bath/shower mixer is from Bathstore.
Liked this? Find more of our favourite products on Ideal Home’s new website! Plus, be first to hear about our favourite new buys and exclusive competitions on our Facebook and Twitter page.