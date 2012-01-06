Be inspired by this period-style bathroom with a modern-country twist

The homeowners kept the original bathroom layout as it worked really well. The freestanding bath against the back wall makes for a great focal point and the boxed skirting around the edge neatly conceals all the pipework. They opted for a smart vinyl wallpaper, which is perfect for a humid environment.

Bespoke basin unit | Bathroom | period-style | modern country | bathroom makeover | ideal home Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 7

Bespoke basin unit

The limestone basin with waterfall tap adds a contemporary feel to the classic bathroom. The panelled basin unit creates ample storage space below to keep surfaces clear and the ornate mirror adds a feminine touch.

The bespoke basin unit is from The Wendy House.
The heated towel rail is from Bathstore and the basin splashback tiles are from The Tile Store.

Image credit: David Giles
Shower cubicle with travertine tiles | Bathroom | period-style | modern country | bathroom makeover | ideal home Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 7

Shower cubicle with travertine tiles

The travertine tiles in the shower add natural colour and texture, and the high-level cistern is the perfect choice for a period-style scheme. Chrome corner caddies keep toiletries neat.

The travertine wall tiles are from The Tile Store. The shower cubicle and tray are from Eastbrook Company.

Image credit: David Giles
Traditional shower mixer tap | Bathroom | period-style | modern country | bathroom makeover | ideal home Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 7

Traditional shower mixer tap

Period-style fittings are in keeping with the original character of the house.

The bath/shower mixer is from Bathstore.

Image credit: David Giles

