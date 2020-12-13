We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

‘We live in a cottage built in 1710 so it’s very unconventional. We bought the house in 2007 and inherited a shell bathroom suite, an old boiler, low water pressure and no shower!’ explains homeowner Lucy Ledger.

Ever since I watched The Holiday and saw Rosehill cottage I just fell in love with everything about it’s interior’ Lucy tells Ideal Home. ‘I knew if we ever renovated our bathroom it would be inspired by Rose Hill cottage!’ Who can forget that quaint country bathroom.

Rosehill Cottage Bathroom in The Holiday

‘I’m not sure how we did this, but we lived with this bathroom for 12 years and saved money up slowly’ she says. ‘To get our dream bathroom meant an overhaul of our entire heating system.’

‘We knew if we moved to a combi boiler we’d be able to remove the old tanks and have space for a walk in shower. So that’s what we did. And to help the pressure issue we installed a water pump. Once the initial work on the boiler was done we could start on the fun part!’

Get the look: Cottage bathroom makeover

‘I knew I wanted stone wall tiles and after a lot of searching I found some beautiful ceramic ones from Walls and Floors.We tiled a feature wall behind the bath and chose a slipper bath as a tribute to my favourite part of Rosehill’s bathroom.’

‘We also tiled the inside of our walk-in shower. We knew this would be money well spent and made the whole look work so well. Mixing our budget meant we could splurge on some items and cut back on others’ Lucy recalls. ‘I sourced the bath and shower from PlumbWorld.’

New walk in shower

‘I found a lovely wooden vanity sink at a fantastic price from ebay. I also fell in love with a pink chest of drawers from Dunelm – brilliant for giving the space a contemporary look and worked well with the rustic tiles and white walls.’

Lucy added a beautiful blind to coordinate with the colour scheme, and welcome a touch of pattern into the space.

Attention to detail

‘Our builder found us some old scaffold boards that we used for the windowsill and boxing in pipes.’ A great idea for upcycling and keeping costs low. ‘We went for a bargain vinyl flooring from ebay that looks amazing. Finished with an extra large gold mirror and lots of hanging plants, candles and shelves!’

‘I’m so happy with the finished space,’ Lucy delights. ‘It cost us £5,800 in total including fitting, electrics, plastering, flooring and tiling. It has the rustic Rosehill cottage look whilst not looking to twee or old fashioned.’

‘It’s like being in my own beautiful spa and definitely worth the 12 year wait.’ Well worth the wait Lucy, this bathroom is a smash-hit with us!